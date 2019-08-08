Oops: Japan Anti-Piracy Proposals Probably Violate Its Constitution
For over a year now, we've been discussing a worrying trend in Japan, where the government is looking to severely ramp up its anti-piracy efforts. The worry lies in the implications of these various proposed programs, including the censorship of internet sites supposedly used for piracy, the criminalization of pirating content, and how all of this is going to impact the public. One of the largest barriers to doing any of these expansions to copyright law is the Japanese constitution and legislation, which are fairly restrictive on matters of both censorship and the invasion of privacy. How the government thought it was going to route around those provisions is anyone's guess.
But it seems there is confidence that it can do so, as every new proposal coming out looks to in some way violate Japan's constitution. The latest involves putting a system in place that would delivery popup warnings to anyone visiting a site that is deemed to be a "pirate site."
Additional proposals suggested that Internet users could be confronted with popup warnings when they visit pirate sites, either as an alternative to blocking, a deterrent, or to help people differentiate them from legal offerings. However, that plan is being viewed as a potential invasion of privacy too. A report compiled this week by an expert panel with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications has concluded that such popup warnings could infringe citizens’ right to secrecy of communications.
Asahi reports that in order to make this kind of system work, Internet service providers would first need to obtain consent from their subscribers so that monitoring their attempts to access certain sites would remain legal. The publication says that after the panel sought opinions from the public on the proposal, it was “bombarded by emails” sent by people calling for the plan to be rejected on privacy grounds.
That this does represent an invasion of privacy not allowed by Japanese law and the constitution is a fairly straight forward conclusion. Is it an invasion of privacy for the government to monitor the internet usage of its citizens? Yes, as Japan's legal system has already concluded. Can the government serve popup warnings to citizens for visiting certain websites without monitoring what sites they visit? No, it obviously cannot. Where the ambiguity is in any of this is beyond me.
And so it seems the government is pushing ISPs to be their privacy-invading intermediaries.
Nevertheless, some ISPs have agreed to begin trialing a popup warning system during the fall, in order to assess its effectiveness. That will mean them first having to explain to their users that they wish to monitor their online behavior and then obtain legal permission to do so.
Given a choice between being monitored by their ISP or not, it seems unlikely that many Internet users – if they actually understand the proposition – will willingly have someone watch over their communications.
Gee, let's see. So, the only way this all complies with Japanese law is if the ISPs do the monitoring of sites to serve popup warnings about piracy, but to do so requires the expressed opt-in permission of the very people who are supposedly visiting piracy sites? Dear Mr. Pirate: would you consent to having us monitor your internet usage and warn you when you're doing pirate-y things?
This is obviously absurd and I expect the plan to be rejected. It would be much better for the entertainment industries pushing these proposals to be transparent in what they really want: a change to the Japanese constitution and law to allow the government and/or private interests to invade the privacy of all citizens, just because they think it will allow them to make a bit more coin without having to adapt to the modern digital world. Although, put that way, it's hard to see how that flies with the Japanese public either.
And don't forget that being caught for pirating in Japan means serious business: up to 2 years for downloading and 10 for uploading jail sentences, iirc.
The problem is that considering Japanese society, you're pretty much fucked up just for being arrested. You lost your job and expect the death of your social life too.
"Due process" is a word that doesn't exist in Japanese (and if it does, their society ignores it) nor in Piratese dictionaries (you know what you're doing), so you can expect to be pretty much fucked up once caught.
And what's more self-incriminating than a "friendly" warning pop-up that tells you that you're entering into a pirate say, even if it isn't?
Still, don't lose hope in Japanese people agreeing to having their browsing monitored. Sure, some will complain, but Japanese as a whole are so bent in "doing the right thing" that it reaches stupid levels, so there are idiots that will agree.
Want an example? In Japanese schools dying your hair isn't allowed. That means that Japanese students are expected to have their hair black.
Now, what about people whose natural hair isn't black? Well, in some places they are forced to dye it black, to look "Japanese", entering into a some kind of Catch-22 situation where they are breaking the rules to follow those rules.
Anti-piracy leads to anti-privacy
Looks like japan is taking some footsteps and some inspirations on how the US was originally planned (and scrapped or canceled) their anti-piracy enforcement:
Site blocking -> SOPA. Because many websites use HTTPS, blocking individual pages is impossible, you can only have the entire site fully accessible or not at all. Because of this, and how the internet works with uploading content, the internet would've became a dead zone if this passes, effectively treating all sites that let you upload stuff the same as pirate sites, since it is possible to upload infringing content anywhere.
Warning messages -> Copyright Alert System/Six strikes program. People feared about a lack of due process system: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copyright_Alert_System .
I'ts like a difficult decision for a store to have surveillance cameras for the bathrooms as crooks use those as an escape for shoplifting.
Simon says, but why does Simon say that?
Sound like the US (and others) war on poverty, drugs, terrorism, etc.. Ill defined parameters, overly consequential reactions, lack of judicial process in determining actual culpability, and just what the intellectual imaginary property 'owners' want.
I've never seen a single antipiracy proposal that didn't violate privacy or constitution, honestly.
Civil Rights vs Copy Rights?
Since Copyrights only protect corporations, they are in direct conflict with civil rights.
This legislation means that ISP's have to monitor everything that comes thru the pipes. You give up your civil rights against excessive search in favor of a corporation's right to protect their Imaginary Property.
constitution violations
well, I doubt that Japanese politicians have any more integrity than our American politicians -- and our guys smugly violate our constitution in a thousand different ways every day.
problem is that constitutions and law don't offer much lasting protection to citizens. the actual people with the power to create, interpret, and enforce law have very broad discretion to do whatever they want, despite any old ink splashed on old paper (constitutions)
