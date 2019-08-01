Don't Let This Get Lost In The Shuffle: The Data Transfer Project Is Expanding, And Could Help Create Real Competition Online
While lots of people are angling to break up the big internet companies in the belief that will lead to more competition, we've long argued that such a plan is unlikely to work. Instead, if you truly want more competition you need to end the ability of these companies to lock up your data. Instead, we need to allow third parties access so that the data is not stuck in silos, but where users themselves both have control and alternative options that they can easily move to.
That's why we were quite interested a year ago when Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Twitter officially announced the Data Transfer Project (which initially began as a Google project, but expanded to those other providers a year ago). The idea was that the companies would make it ridiculously easy to let users automatically transfer their own data (via their own control) to a different platform. While some of the platforms had previously allowed users to "download" all their data, this project was designed to be much more: to make switching from one platform to another much, much easier -- effectively ending the siloing of data and (worse) the lock-in effects that help create barriers to competition. As we noted last year:
But the really important thing that this may lead to is not so much about transferring your data between one of the giant platforms, but hopefully in opening up new businesses which would allow you to retain much greater control over your data, while limiting how much the platforms themselves keep. This is something we've talked about in the past concerning the true power of data portability. Rather than having it tied up in silos connected to the services you use, wouldn't it be much better if I could keep a "data bank" of my data in a place that is secure -- and where if and when I want to I can allow various services to access that data in order to provide the services I want?
In other words, for many years I've complained about how we've lost the promise of cloud computing in just building up giant silos of data connected to the various online services. If we can separate out the data layer from the service layer, then we can get tremendous benefits, including (1) more end-user control over their own data (2) more competitive services and (3) less power to dominate everything by the biggest platforms. Indeed, we could even start to move towards a world of protocols instead of platforms.
So it's good news to see the latest announcement about the project is that it's expanding once again. While the headlines are that Apple has joined the program (to round out the biggest internet companies) it's also notable that two other very interesting, but much smaller, players are joining as well: the federated Mastodon project and Tim Berners-Lee's Solid, which is an attempt to build the kind of "protocols, not platforms" approach that we keep advocating for.
There are still many open questions about how well all of this will work -- but if you believe in true competition among internet services this is the project to pay attention to it, as it has the highest likelihood of actually creating such competition. Plans to "break up" big tech just creates a few more data silos and effectively locks in some pre-selected (slightly smaller) giants, thanks to network effects. What the Data Transfer Project does is flip the equation. It makes it so that more competition can thrive without taking away the network effects that make the internet so powerful. It's the most interesting, and most compelling approach to generating actual competition among internet services.
I still hope that the project goes even further in knocking down silos and opening up for competition, but it's already quite encouraging. Of course, it got almost no attention at all because anti-trust is sexy, whereas companies opening themselves up to competition through technological means is apparently boring.
Have you actually looked at Facebook's "ridiculously easy" data? I downloaded mine a few months ago, and looking at it from the perspective of a programmer, it's garbage. It's exactly what I would do if I wanted to set up a system specifically designed to look like openness to an unskilled outside observer (such as a politician or regulator) while being worthless for the purpose of actually enabling data transfer to a competitor.
The devil, it has been said, is in the details, and when you look at the details of the data Facebook gives you, (and what they don't give you), you definitely see a diabolical entity emerge. The most important subtle little problem is that there are no unique identifiers.
For example, in your Friends data, it gives you the name of each Friend, and a few bits of data they've shared, but no username or other token that identifies them specifically. Then in your Comments data, it says which post you commented on, and the name of the person who posted it... but without a unique identifier you have no way of knowing if this Bob Smith is the same Bob Smith in your Friends list or someone else who happens to have that name.
You may say "well sure, but how likely are you to have two friends by the same name, or go commenting on someone's post with the same name as one of your friends?" And you'd probably be right... but that's exactly what makes this such a subtly evil problem. Because it looks just fine to any individual user, but if you try to use the data for its primary intended purpose--to facilitate competition by enabling people to move to a competing system--the lack of unique identifiers makes it impossible to reconstruct the social graph. If I'm running the MasonBook network and I import data from Dave, Fred, and Janet, and all of them have a friend named Bob Smith, I have no way to determine if they're all friends with the same person or not.
Facebook's "participation" in the Data Transfer Project is nothing but transparency theater, to borrow a concept from the world of security. It's just more of the same from a company that's never bothered to even pretend they're not being evil.
It's not better when mega-corporations openly conspire.
They don't actually compete now, but have the territory divided up, exactly like the organized crime that they duplicate.
Google has search (and mobile, Android), Amazon products, Microsoft desktop, Apple their bunch of fanboys immune to either of the other OSs, and so on.
Know what cooperating corporations spell for consumers, though? -- CONTROL.
See also: Copyright.
Re:
Please show which portions of the US can and cannot access each of these services. If you can't, then they haven't divided up the territory and your claim is false.
There's also Bing, DuckDuckGo, Yahoo, Ask, Dogpile, etc...
You forgot to mention their major competitor, Apple. Or the fact that Android is actually free for any phone maker to slap on their phone.
Uh, can you be more specific?
Are we talking marketplaces? Because there's also: Craigslist, ebay, aliexpress, walmart, etc...
Are we talking video services? Because there's also: Netflix, Hulu, Youtube, Vimeo, etc...
Are we talking music services? Because there's also: Google Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, etc...
Are we talking Cloud computing? Because there's also: Google, Azure, etc...
Are we talking home devices and IoT things? Because there's also Google, Apple, Microsoft, and a crap ton of others.
Don't forget Apple's Mac OS, and 50+ different flavors of Linux.
Fanboys is not evidence that there is a conspiracy, it means there's a subset of people who really like that product. Just like there are Ford fanboys who are "immune" to every single other car manufacturer.
So you got nothing then, eh?
Depends on the cooperation. Microsoft cooperating with Nintendo and Sony means cross-platform play to all consumers, i.e. less control.
Your arguments are....weird and invalid.
Exactly HOW am I better off with MORE corps having my details?
Besides that you're again promising future benefits in order to BLOCK any effective action against CURRENT problems, you are simply proposing that consumers all be containerized for better exploitation by commercial interests and tracked more fully by gov't.
You cannot be serious meaning that you think this is good for the public.
Re: Exactly HOW am I better off with MORE corps having my detail
Aside from the idea that its shouldn't be an all or nothing proposition, you also should be able to retract access to that information so only the companies you need access to the information have it when they need it.
What is effective action in your eyes? The proposals seem to be to give big corporations complete control over your data and lock them in so they can legally exploit that data.
Your opposition is based on the assumption that under the distributed protocol model we see the same types of collection and exploitation seen under the current model, but that somehow goes away under a stricter silo system. Because all the issues you complain about aren't fixed by any current enhanced privacy proposal.
Re: Exactly HOW am I better off with MORE corps having my detail
Think of it this way: instead of data being locked up with the service, you'd have your own personal data broker who would hold your private/public data. You would then grant various services the right to access that data on a limited basis.
While this does mean you are opening yourself up to yet another provider to abuse/leak your data, it puts much more limited access and usage controls on the plethora of businesses that currently control all access to their piece of that data.
A side benefit here is that if one of these data brokers gets compromised somehow, the only data lost is the data that belongs to their customers; other people can continue to use all those services without being at risk -- and the services have offloaded the risk of holding your PII, and so can offer their services more affordably.
This also means that if any of these services gets sold/goes bankrupt/etc. they can't resell your data (they don't have it) and they can't disappear your data (they don't have it).
And if a dedicated data broker closes down, your data management IS their service, so they can't sell it on without your permission. You, however, can migrate your data to a new provider and remove it from the original provider during their restructuring.
While there are definitely problems with this solution, there are also MANY benefits, including holding your data offshore under a government whose rules you agree with. At that point, it doesn't matter what country the service providers reside in, because all they can do is stop providing you service; they can't hand your data off to local government or prevent you from accessing it.
But, badly-behaved data collectors!
I love the idea of controlling my own data....
but...what's to stop Google/Microsoft/Apple from vacuuming up whatever passes through their hands????
Data is either private, shared between a very small number of players and encrypted elsewhere, or completely public. I don't think there is a middle ground, just as there are don't seem to be any ordinals between aleph-0 (the number of integers) and C (the number of reals between 0 and 1).
OTOH, if I am running a mastodon server, I'd love to hand the advertising/sales problem over to Google.
Re: But, badly-behaved data collectors!
At least in the EU under GDPR, there are significantly different regulations between being a data broker, a data repository and a data service provider. What would stop GMA from grabbing it all is that they suddenly have WAY more liability and reporting requirements. If they can divest themselves of that, at least on paper, their businesses become much more efficient. So it's in their best interests to handle the data as little as possible so that they lower their shareholder risk.
Re: Re: But, badly-behaved data collectors!
Added to this, local government can't demand stuff from them that they don't have. So all the data requests become someone else's problem.
Re: But, badly-behaved data collectors!
Whats to stop them from vaccuming it up now? Nothing. That is literally one of the problems we face.
The goal if we move to a protocol for accessing, sorting, filtering, and displaying the data stream, we can also move to a world where that data doesn't have to be stored on a Google or Amazon or Facebook server, but stored in a third party location including potentially my own server in my home. Where concepts like privacy can actually be points of competition. Where we can, in real time, revoke access to that third party storage.
You are right to say that once you reveal that information, its not generally private. Privacy is a trade off, if you want to use one of these services you need to provide some information. And trust will need to be that it only access the data you approve. But that trust already exists as you use that service now. Your ability to adjust where the data is stored however allows you to revoke that access in more meaningful ways.
Masnick you keep having these 'crazy' ideas like 'protocols instead of platforms'.
How do you get/come-up-with them, and how can we get more people doing the same?
Re:
A bunch of us have been shouting "protocols instead of platforms" ever since .com was added to the Internet. Back in the 90s when Masnick started blogging, the likes of TBL and Vint Cerf as well as the Open Source movement were pretty adamant about such things. It's why DNS is configured as it is, as well as POP3, IMAP, HTTP, and other open protocols... right down to sockets. It was all designed to be layers of protocols, such that any one protocol could be swapped out for something new without impacting the entire stack.
Then the server/client system was replaced with "the cloud" which was great in theory, but in practice was just load balanced global server silos for ALL data and protocols for a particular service. And suddenly, the only thing available to end users was service platforms with private APIs instead of protocols with services hanging off the end.
