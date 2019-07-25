William Barr Turns Up The Heat On The DOJ's Anti-Encryption Rhetoric
Daily Deal: The A to Z Cyber Security & IT Certification Training Bundle

Thu, Jul 25th 2019

The A to Z Cyber Security and IT Certification Training Bundle has 12 courses and over 114 hours in training to get you up to speed on the latest security techniques. The courses cover ethical hacking, the Art of Exploitation, SQL injection, penetration testing, and more. You'll also get test prep for the CISSP Exam, CCSP Exam, CISM Exam, CISA Exam, CompTIA Security+ Certification Exam, and CompTIA CSA+ Exam. It's on sale for $39.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

