Techdirt Podcast Episode 218: Don't Panic

from the mostly dept

Moral panics are nothing new, but they've taken on many new forms in the internet era, and their patterns have rubbed off on other kinds of techno-panics. This week, I join Mike on the podcast to discuss the way we talk about the potentially scary aspects of tech, how to spot a tech panic, and how to start changing the conversation into something more constructive.

Filed Under: copyright, panic, podcast, privacy, tech panic

Companies: faceapp