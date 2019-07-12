Congress Moving Forward With Copyright-For-Censorship 'Small Claims' Act
For a while now, we've been explaining why a plan to create a copyright "small claims" process would be a disaster for free speech and a boon to copyright trolling. Unfortunately, it appears that the latest bill proposing this awful idea has a real chance to move forward. EFF has put up an action page urging people to contact their elected officials and ask them not to approve the CASE Act.
As EFF's Ernest Falcon details in the latest blog post there are so many reasons why this is a bad idea. Despite all the claims that this is just about "small claims" and therefore can't be used for trolling/shakedowns, this shows just how insanely out of touch lawmakers are with most Americans. A $15,000 award would bankrupt plenty of people:
Proponents of the legislation argue that the bill’s cap on statutory damages in a new “small claims” tribunal will protect accused infringers. But the limits imposed by the CASE Act of $15,000 per work are far higher than the damages caps in most state small claims courts—and they don’t require any proof of harm or illicit profit. The Register of Copyrights would be free to raise that cap at any time. And the CASE Act would also remove a vital rule that protects Internet users – the registration precondition on statutory damages.
For many Americans, where the median income is $57,652 per year, this $7,500 price tag for what has become regular Internet behavior would result in life-altering lawsuits from copyright trolls that will exploit this new law. That is what happens when you eliminate the processes that tend to ensure only a truly motivated copyright holder can obtain statutory damages.
I cut out the paragraph in the middle because there's a separate point around that. It explains how this new act would remove the current requirement that a work be registered with the Copyright Office before the copyright holder could sue. This would open up a vast trove of potential infringements. And just think of all the copyright trolling operations that will swoop in and promise anyone posting random photos to social media that they can go out and collect "free money" for them:
Today, someone who is going to sue a person for copyright infringement has to register their work with the Copyright Office before the infringement began, or within three months of first publication, in order to be entitled to statutory damages. Without a timely registration, violating someone’s copyright would only put an infringer on the hook for what the violation actually cost the copyright holder (called “actual damages”), or the infringer’s profits. This is a key protection for the public because copyright is ubiquitous: it automatically covers nearly every creative work from the moment it’s set down in tangible form. But not every scribble, snapshot, or notepad is eligible for statutory damages—only the ones that U.S. authors make a small effort to protect up front by filing for registration. But if Congress passes this bill, the timely registration requirement will no longer be a requirement for no-proof statutory damages of up to $7,500 per work. In other words, nearly every photo, video, or bit of text on the Internet can suddenly carry a $7,500 price tag if uploaded, downloaded, or shared even if the actual harm from that copying is nil.
Related to this is how much more massively this bill will allow censorship-by-copyright. This is already a problem under the notice-and-takedown system of the DMCA's Section 512. But the CASE Act will make this much, much worse:
Another major problem with the CASE Act is how it transforms a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) Notice into a long-term censorship tool. Under current law, if a copyright holder submits a takedown notice to an online platform alleging that your post infringed their copyright, you have a right to file a counter-notice if you disagree. There are many times when false takedown claims occur on the Internet and perfectly lawful speech is suppressed, and counter-notices are an important, though flawed, check on abuse. But the CASE Act would allow a party that filed a takedown notice to also bring a claim with the new “small claims” tribunal. When they do so, the Internet platform doesn’t have to honor the counter-notice by putting the posted material back online within 14 days. Already, some of the worst abuses of the DMCA occur with time-sensitive material, as even a false infringement notice can effectively censor that material for up to two weeks during a newsworthy event, for example. The CASE Act would allow unscrupulous filers to extend that period by months, for a small filing fee.
And that doesn't even get into the due process concerns:
This bill creates a situation where Internet users could easily be on the hook for multiple $5,000 copyright infringement judgments without many of the traditional legal safeguards or rights of appeal our justice system provides.
The legislation would allow the Copyright Office to create a “determination” process for claims seeking up to $5,000 in damages:
Regulations For Smaller Claims.—The Register of Copyrights shall establish regulations to provide for the consideration and determination, by at least one Copyright Claims Officer, of any claim under this chapter in which total damages sought do not exceed $5,000 (exclusive of attorneys’ fees and costs). A determination issued under this subsection shall have the same effect as a determination issued by the entire Copyright Claims Board.
This could be read as permission for the Copyright Office to dispense with even the meager procedural protections provided elsewhere in the bill when a rightsholder asks for $5000 or less. In essence, what this means is any Internet user who uploads a copyrighted work could find themselves subject to a largely unappealable $5,000 penalty without anything resembling a trial or evidentiary hearing. Ever share a meme, share a photo that isn’t yours, or download a photo you didn’t create? Under this legislation, you could easily find yourself stuck with a $5,000 judgment debt following the most trivial nod towards due process.
There are so many problems with this legislation it's truly disturbing that it appears to have some momentum. The idea that anyone adequately informed on the state of copyright law today can look at it and think there's too little litigation is preposterous. But, that's where we are.
Filed Under: case act, copyright, free speech, small claims
As I've said before, when a weed grows in your garden, you have two ways to deal with it. The easy way is to cut it off above ground. Unfortunately, that doesn't work particularly well, because it will just grow back, over and over and over again. The right way is to uproot it. With the roots removed, there's nothing there for the weed to grow back from, and you're finally free of it.
The root of digital copyright abuse is the DMCA. It enshrines the principles of DRM and extrajudicial takedowns, both of which are legal abominations that fly in the face of the entire tradition of Western jurisprudence, in law, and every bad copyright act we've seen since then has built upon the foundation established by the DMCA.
Just look at this act. It takes the horrible doctrines of the DMCA and makes them even worse, making the already-bad process of DMCA takedowns even harder to defend against.
We can fight against this act... or we can do it right. Pull it up by the roots and repeal the DMCA. You can't make the DMCA takedown process worse if there is no DMCA takedown process to make worse. Sooner or later, that's what we will have to do if we're ever going to have peace and security in our digital lives. And the sooner we get around to it, the better.
Re: Small claims court because low value to the works, right?
No, it adjusts process to what is DUE according the value of the works.
You pirates always say that individual copyright infringement is no harm -- which is lying: actually there's obviously a small lost profit each, it's not zero.
Therefore a low-cost court is needed.
This. Is. Appropriate. DUE. Process.
Enjoy.
Re: Re: Small claims court because low value to the works, right
Thanks for agreeing to write me a $4123 check.
How can you lose profit you never had in the first place?
'What problem, I'VE never been sued...'
The idea that anyone adequately informed on the state of copyright law today can look at it and think there's too little litigation is preposterous.
Based upon past articles I think that's the source of the problem, in that the kind of politician pushing for garbage like this aren't informed and as a result don't think that copyright trolling exists as a widespread problem, and that any stories about people abusing the system for personal gain are just anomalous outliers, if not flat out entirely bogus.
They don't have to worry about facing down thousand dollar fines based on accusation with nary a need for the accuser to prove any harm, and if they or someone working for them 'slips up' and infringes unlike anyone else they get a 'no harm, no foul' pass, so of course it's not a problem.
Oh those pesky courts are making things hard for our film making buddies, lets gut all of those protections.
Someone might want to mention to those in Congress pushing this that the biggest beneficiaries is porn makers.
Do they support pornography?
Do they support women being exploited?
How many of these questions until they cave?
Its one thing to get a fat donation from hollywood, it is another to face their boomer voters who think porn is the same as rape.
Key point: "any Internet user who uploads a copyrighted work".
Right off, I see an EASY way to avoid this. Can you guess what it is, kids? C'mon, it's OBVIOUS.
But no, you're so fixated on needing entertainments for free that you'll never figure out how to avoid it.
But I suppose enough $5000 examples will convince even Techdirt fanboys.
Enjoy. Told this was coming (more too!), but Masnick here writes as though it comes like a bolt from out of the blue!
Entertainment
So you came to play the villian in a free drama here on TD?
How awfully kind of you.
Question: How should CinemaSins be dealt with since the guy behind that uploads copyrighted material (albeit with commentary attached) to YouTube?
Or is criticism no longer “free speech” the moment it comes into contact with even a single nanosecond of the copyrighted work it criticizes?
Remember: You can’t disapprove of corporate censorship and approve of a copyright-as-censorship scheme simultaneously.
