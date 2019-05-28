Why is Congress moving forward with its plan to encourage copyright trolling?

A True Story Of 'Copyright Piracy': Why The Verve Will Only Start Getting Royalties Now For Bittersweet Symphony
Copyright

Tue, May 28th 2019 9:38amMike Masnick

You would be hard pressed to think what the world needs is more copyright lawsuits. As we've discussed for years now, the US is already inundated with copyright lawsuits, many (perhaps most) of them filed by so-called "copyright trolls" who are seeking to shakedown recipients with "settlement" demands. A competent Congress would respond by looking at this abuse of the court system for extortionate purposes and maybe make it less inclined to abuse.

But not this Congress.

Instead, it has decided to bring back a truly awful idea: a special copyright trolling court, which it likes to say is the equivalent of a "small claims court" for copyright. The latest version of the CASE (Copyright Alternative in Small-Claims Act of 2019) in the House and the Senate was introduced recently, and is getting lots of love from all the usual sources.

We should note, that the House bill is sponsored by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, along with Jerry Nadler. You may recall that those two Congressman were recently seen hosting a giant $5k per ticket fundraiser at the Recording Industry's biggest party of the year, the Grammys. And, right afterwards, they suddenly introduce a bill that will help enable more copyright trolling? Welcome to the world of soft corruption.

As we explained last year when this monstrosity was introduced as well, the bill is written in a manner totally disconnected from reality. Supporters insist it is "too difficult" to sue over copyright, yet provide no evidence that this is true. But, more importantly, the entire framing of the bill is based on the idea that those who sue for copyright infringement only do so when they have valid claims. Indeed, anyone paying even the slightest bit of attention to copyright lawsuits over the last decade would know this is laughable.

The entire bill is disconnected from reality and would only serve to make copyright trolling become an even bigger problem, and would enable an even more significant level of the copyright shakedown game, in which dubious claims of infringement are tossed around in hopes of extracting settlement fees. At a time when we should be looking to stop such extortionate acts, these bills move in the other direction. It's a joke.

Reader Comments

    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 28 May 2019 @ 9:50am

    I can answer that question in one word.

    Why is Congress moving forward with its plan to encourage copyright trolling?

    Money.

    reply to this

    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
      Harry Plank-Walker, 28 May 2019 @ 10:36am

      Re: I can answer that question in one word.

      Money.

      Exactly! You are for once right. -- You pirates aren't PAYING, that's the WHOLE of the problem.

      reply to this

        Anonymous Coward, 28 May 2019 @ 11:01am

        Remember:

        Don't feed the trolls.

        reply to this

        crade (profile), 28 May 2019 @ 11:03am

        Re: Re: I can answer that question in one word.

        and it's too tough to get the right people to pay the right amounts to the right people so instead we just get undeserving people to pay incorrect amounts to whoever bribes us best.

        reply to this

        Anonymous Coward, 28 May 2019 @ 11:30am

        Re: Re: I can answer that question in one word.

        I was unaware of the law(s) that say I have to purchase music, movies, whatever. Is there a mandatory viewing list too? What if I do not want to watch or listen to that crappy shit they call media? Come and arrest me for not watching and listening to your shit ... the fake news will have a hay day.

        reply to this

        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 28 May 2019 @ 12:11pm

        Please explain how widescale copyright infringement makes someone decide to run a copyright trolling scheme.

        reply to this

    Anonmylous, 28 May 2019 @ 10:17am

    Call a spade a spade.

    When does "soft" corruption become "actual" corruption, cause the line doesn't really seem to exist anymore. Bringing in benefits to your constituents in exchange for jobs, economic spending, etc would at least have some justification for considering the speech of a business or industry over that of the people who actually put you in power. Even if all this money does go into a campaign fund... why is it not corruption? Its using the power granted you by the people of the United States to raise cash simply to get re-elected by considering the words of private industry over the voice of the people.

    We're tired of endless copyright legislation extension. In fact we're sick and tired of all so-called "Intellectual Property" overreach.

    Copyright "Industry", you better take note. You've decided to go up against the 1st Amendment. We're gonna call you task on it sooner rather than later, and there will be a reckoning. Your 'right' to make money against my actual right to expression is going to be your downfall.

    reply to this

      Shufflepants (profile), 28 May 2019 @ 10:41am

      Re: Call a spade a spade.

      The only difference between "soft" corruption and "actual" corruption is legal technicality and enforcement. They're both corruption.

      reply to this

      Anonymous Coward, 28 May 2019 @ 11:32am

      Re: Call a spade a spade.

      I do not think there is much difference, they do not think they are violating any laws, because when they do it that makes it ok for them to do it ... but not you, of course.

      reply to this

    Why., 28 May 2019 @ 10:19am

    Why did the EU Copyright directive get approved?
    Why did Net Neutrailty die?
    Why did the DMCA become a thing?
    Why did someone come up with notice and staydown?

    At this point why anything?

    Why.

    reply to this

    discordian_eris (profile), 28 May 2019 @ 10:34am

    A competent Congress You answered the question already.

    reply to this

    identicon
    Harry Plank-Walker, 28 May 2019 @ 10:40am

    Instead, it has decided to bring back a truly awful idea: a special copyright trolling court, which it likes to say is the equivalent of a "small claims court" for copyright.

    Listen. If you're going to claim that your non-thefts at most cause loss of potential income to creators, then YOU have provided the reason for a special court.

    All you do is continue your 20-year jihad to destroy copyright entirely. -- Oh, sure, you all "support copyright" (new readers will be interested to learn that Techdirt / Masnick used to claim that did!) until there's least hampering of your ability to download, service cut-off as you agreed in your ISP contract, or any other tiny bit of enforcement.

    reply to this

      identicon
      Harry Plank-Walker, 28 May 2019 @ 10:41am

      Re: Continue your 20-year jihad to destroy copyright entirely

      Dang. For once forgot subject line.

      reply to this

        Anonymous Coward, 28 May 2019 @ 11:33am

        Re: Re: Continue your 20-year jihad to destroy copyright entirel

        Let us not bring religion into discussions of this cult like organization.

        reply to this

      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 28 May 2019 @ 12:13pm

      For what reason does the issue of not being able to sell something require a special court to solve?

      reply to this

    ECA (profile), 28 May 2019 @ 10:42am

    The Pilgrams left..

    Turkey day and the Pilgrims..
    For those that have any history on this subject, you KNOW they left the EU to get AWAY FROM THE BS...that was happening.

    NOW where do we go??

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Anonymous Coward, 28 May 2019 @ 11:34am

      Re: The Pilgrams left..

      Did they actually eat turkey?

      reply to this

        Annonymouse, 28 May 2019 @ 3:28pm

        Re: Re: The Pilgrams left..

        Nope and they were not very nice to their neighbors either.

        Also they left because the EU was too accepting of things they were against except that whole marriage thing .(shudders)

        reply to this

    Anonymous Coward, 28 May 2019 @ 10:46am

    the answer would be to find out who is gonna gain out of doing this. that would then provide the answers!

    reply to this

    AJ (profile), 28 May 2019 @ 11:23am

    Taste their own medicine?

    How legal/illegal is copyright trolling? If the only real cost of doing it is the court filings, why haven't opponents to the copyright maximalists ever sued politicians pushing this kind of thing for (possibly fake) copyright violations using the laws they wrote?

    This might make some interesting blog stories: Politicians indicted/convicted by the laws they wrote (or voted for at least).

    reply to this

      Anonymous Coward, 28 May 2019 @ 11:36am

      Re: Taste their own medicine?

      Copy right trolling is fraud.

      Last I checked, that was still on the books as illegal, however - those put in charge of enforcing the laws sometimes look the other way when it is a campaign contributor.

      reply to this

        Anonymous Coward, 28 May 2019 @ 2:43pm

        Re: Re: Taste their own medicine?

        Copyright trolling isn't listed as illegal in any law, particularly when you're prone to calling all enforcement of copyright, "trolling".

        Who in god's name would want to pirate these days anyway? The experience is really unpleasant compared to just paying for the actual service.

        reply to this

          Stephen T. Stone (profile), 28 May 2019 @ 2:52pm

          Copyright trolling isn't listed as illegal in any law, particularly when you're prone to calling all enforcement of copyright, "trolling".

          Be careful with that scarecrow. You wouldn’t want any straw to get in your eyes.

          reply to this

    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 28 May 2019 @ 11:51am

    "the entire framing of the bill is based on the idea that those who sue for copyright infringement only do so when they have valid claims"

    If only there were a case where the Feds took some copyright trolls who abused the system to the woodshed... o_O

    I think we need to demand they use actual evidence when crafting laws, as opposed to the whining of cartel members who have been enjoying such success despite the decades of claiming they were being robbed blind.

    reply to this

    Glenn, 28 May 2019 @ 12:15pm

    The concept of copyright as it's defined now is disconnected from reality, so more of the same should be no surprise. "Copyright" has become just a license to steal by those who have already stolen it all and want to steal every "new" thing that comes along.

    reply to this

    That One Guy (profile), 28 May 2019 @ 5:04pm

    'Because fuck you' is not a joke

    At a time when we should be looking to stop such extortionate acts, these bills move in the other direction. It's a joke.

    No, see, jokes are supposed to be funny, that's kinda how they're defined. This is both insult and injury, insult to the intelligence of anyone who has any knowledge on the subject, and injury to the large numbers of victims the bills/politicians will be creating.

    reply to this


This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.