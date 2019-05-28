Why Is Congress Moving Forward With Its Plan To Encourage Copyright Trolling?
from the shameful dept
You would be hard pressed to think what the world needs is more copyright lawsuits. As we've discussed for years now, the US is already inundated with copyright lawsuits, many (perhaps most) of them filed by so-called "copyright trolls" who are seeking to shakedown recipients with "settlement" demands. A competent Congress would respond by looking at this abuse of the court system for extortionate purposes and maybe make it less inclined to abuse.
But not this Congress.
Instead, it has decided to bring back a truly awful idea: a special copyright trolling court, which it likes to say is the equivalent of a "small claims court" for copyright. The latest version of the CASE (Copyright Alternative in Small-Claims Act of 2019) in the House and the Senate was introduced recently, and is getting lots of love from all the usual sources.
We should note, that the House bill is sponsored by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, along with Jerry Nadler. You may recall that those two Congressman were recently seen hosting a giant $5k per ticket fundraiser at the Recording Industry's biggest party of the year, the Grammys. And, right afterwards, they suddenly introduce a bill that will help enable more copyright trolling? Welcome to the world of soft corruption.
As we explained last year when this monstrosity was introduced as well, the bill is written in a manner totally disconnected from reality. Supporters insist it is "too difficult" to sue over copyright, yet provide no evidence that this is true. But, more importantly, the entire framing of the bill is based on the idea that those who sue for copyright infringement only do so when they have valid claims. Indeed, anyone paying even the slightest bit of attention to copyright lawsuits over the last decade would know this is laughable.
The entire bill is disconnected from reality and would only serve to make copyright trolling become an even bigger problem, and would enable an even more significant level of the copyright shakedown game, in which dubious claims of infringement are tossed around in hopes of extracting settlement fees. At a time when we should be looking to stop such extortionate acts, these bills move in the other direction. It's a joke.
Filed Under: case act, copyright, copyright trolling, hakeem jeffries, jerry nadler, small claims
I can answer that question in one word.
Money.
Re: I can answer that question in one word.
Exactly! You are for once right. -- You pirates aren't PAYING, that's the WHOLE of the problem.
Remember:
Don't feed the trolls.
Re: Remember:
I on the other hand encourage feeding the trolls.... to the rats.
I don't like rats.
Re: Re: I can answer that question in one word.
and it's too tough to get the right people to pay the right amounts to the right people so instead we just get undeserving people to pay incorrect amounts to whoever bribes us best.
Re: Re: I can answer that question in one word.
I was unaware of the law(s) that say I have to purchase music, movies, whatever. Is there a mandatory viewing list too? What if I do not want to watch or listen to that crappy shit they call media? Come and arrest me for not watching and listening to your shit ... the fake news will have a hay day.
Please explain how widescale copyright infringement makes someone decide to run a copyright trolling scheme.
Call a spade a spade.
When does "soft" corruption become "actual" corruption, cause the line doesn't really seem to exist anymore. Bringing in benefits to your constituents in exchange for jobs, economic spending, etc would at least have some justification for considering the speech of a business or industry over that of the people who actually put you in power. Even if all this money does go into a campaign fund... why is it not corruption? Its using the power granted you by the people of the United States to raise cash simply to get re-elected by considering the words of private industry over the voice of the people.
We're tired of endless copyright legislation extension. In fact we're sick and tired of all so-called "Intellectual Property" overreach.
Copyright "Industry", you better take note. You've decided to go up against the 1st Amendment. We're gonna call you task on it sooner rather than later, and there will be a reckoning. Your 'right' to make money against my actual right to expression is going to be your downfall.
Re: Call a spade a spade.
The only difference between "soft" corruption and "actual" corruption is legal technicality and enforcement. They're both corruption.
Re: Call a spade a spade.
I do not think there is much difference, they do not think they are violating any laws, because when they do it that makes it ok for them to do it ... but not you, of course.
Why did the EU Copyright directive get approved?
Why did Net Neutrailty die?
Why did the DMCA become a thing?
Why did someone come up with notice and staydown?
At this point why anything?
Why.
A competent Congress You answered the question already.
Listen. If you're going to claim that your non-thefts at most cause loss of potential income to creators, then YOU have provided the reason for a special court.
All you do is continue your 20-year jihad to destroy copyright entirely. -- Oh, sure, you all "support copyright" (new readers will be interested to learn that Techdirt / Masnick used to claim that did!) until there's least hampering of your ability to download, service cut-off as you agreed in your ISP contract, or any other tiny bit of enforcement.
Re: Continue your 20-year jihad to destroy copyright entirely
Dang. For once forgot subject line.
Re: Re: Continue your 20-year jihad to destroy copyright entirel
Let us not bring religion into discussions of this cult like organization.
For what reason does the issue of not being able to sell something require a special court to solve?
The Pilgrams left..
Turkey day and the Pilgrims..
For those that have any history on this subject, you KNOW they left the EU to get AWAY FROM THE BS...that was happening.
NOW where do we go??
Re: The Pilgrams left..
Did they actually eat turkey?
Re: Re: The Pilgrams left..
Nope and they were not very nice to their neighbors either.
Also they left because the EU was too accepting of things they were against except that whole marriage thing .(shudders)
the answer would be to find out who is gonna gain out of doing this. that would then provide the answers!
Taste their own medicine?
How legal/illegal is copyright trolling? If the only real cost of doing it is the court filings, why haven't opponents to the copyright maximalists ever sued politicians pushing this kind of thing for (possibly fake) copyright violations using the laws they wrote?
This might make some interesting blog stories: Politicians indicted/convicted by the laws they wrote (or voted for at least).
Re: Taste their own medicine?
Copy right trolling is fraud.
Last I checked, that was still on the books as illegal, however - those put in charge of enforcing the laws sometimes look the other way when it is a campaign contributor.
Re: Re: Taste their own medicine?
Copyright trolling isn't listed as illegal in any law, particularly when you're prone to calling all enforcement of copyright, "trolling".
Who in god's name would want to pirate these days anyway? The experience is really unpleasant compared to just paying for the actual service.
Be careful with that scarecrow. You wouldn’t want any straw to get in your eyes.
"the entire framing of the bill is based on the idea that those who sue for copyright infringement only do so when they have valid claims"
If only there were a case where the Feds took some copyright trolls who abused the system to the woodshed... o_O
I think we need to demand they use actual evidence when crafting laws, as opposed to the whining of cartel members who have been enjoying such success despite the decades of claiming they were being robbed blind.
The concept of copyright as it's defined now is disconnected from reality, so more of the same should be no surprise. "Copyright" has become just a license to steal by those who have already stolen it all and want to steal every "new" thing that comes along.
'Because fuck you' is not a joke
At a time when we should be looking to stop such extortionate acts, these bills move in the other direction. It's a joke.
No, see, jokes are supposed to be funny, that's kinda how they're defined. This is both insult and injury, insult to the intelligence of anyone who has any knowledge on the subject, and injury to the large numbers of victims the bills/politicians will be creating.
