Techdirt Podcast Episode 216: Hawley's Bill Sucks: Let Us Count The Ways...

from the and-there-are-plenty-of-ways dept

Josh Hawley's bill that aims to force "political neutrality" on social media platforms has caused a lot of stir for something so obviously unconstitutional and doomed to failure. There are so many problems with the bill that we've got three experts this week — Daphne Keller, Jeffrey Koseff, and Aaron Mackey — to help dig into all the ways this attack on Section 230 sucks.

Filed Under: josh hawley, podcast, section 230, social media