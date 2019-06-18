Man Temporarily Nukes Five News Websites, Walks Away With Less Prison Time Than Matthew Keys, Who Attacked ZERO Websites
 
Techdirt Podcast Episode 215: Experimenting With Twitch

(Mis)Uses of Technology

from the streaming-stories dept

Tue, Jun 18th 2019 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

Live streaming is here to stay, and it seems to be getting more popular by the minute — but for many people, it still seems like a foreign land and evokes a cliched "I feel old" response. This week, Mike is joined by not-so-regular-anymore co-host Dennis Yang, who has been experimenting with Twitch, to get a beginner's perspective on the platform, the community, and the medium of streaming.

Filed Under: live streaming
Companies: twitch

