Techdirt Podcast Episode 214: Blame Fox News Before Facebook

Tue, Jun 4th 2019 1:30pm

In all the attempts to understand just what happened with the 2016 election, a lot of blame has fallen on the internet and especially on Facebook. The attention, which often focuses on the Cambridge Analytica scandal and Russian interference, is not unwarranted — but it often seems to lose track of the fact that Facebook is just one part of a broader media ecosystem, and not necessarily the most important one. This week, we're joined by Yochai Benkler of the Berkman Klein Center to discuss why Fox News, not Facebook, might deserve the lion's share of scrutiny.

The First Word

I had no idea

Totally blew me away. I have not watched TV news of any kind; local, national, 24 hour and public in over 15 years. I do see op-ed via social platforms Twitter, Youtube, and Google searches. I wrote off all 24 hour news as damaging to my brain AKA bullshit.

I read the papers, visit the journalism sites, go to BBC and of course here. Well, another book to read slowly and hope "Lord Buckethead" wins.

—fairuse

