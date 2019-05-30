Bill Introduced To Create A Warrant Requirement For Border Device Searches
With a great deal of luck, we may finally get a bit more respect for Constitutional rights at the border. The Supreme Court may have ruled that searches of cellphones require warrants, but that ruling doesn't apply within 100 miles of any US border (that includes international airports). Warrantless device searches happen regularly and with increasing frequency.
So far, courts have been hesitant to push back against the government's assertions that border security is more important than the rights guaranteed by the Constitution. And if the courts do feel something should be done to protect US citizens and foreign visitors, they feel it should be done by Congress, not by them.
So, it's good to see Congress may actually do something about this. Jack Corrigan of Nextgov has the details:
Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Wednesday introduced legislation that would increase digital privacy protections for U.S. residents crossing the border and limit the situations in which agents could legally seize their devices. If enacted, the Protecting Data at the Border Act would curb law enforcement’s extensive authority over electronic information at the border.
Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., introduced a companion bill in the House.
The bill [PDF] would institute a warrant requirement for border device searches, which is a really weird sentence to type considering the Supreme Court of the United States of America instituted a warrant requirement for device searches five years ago. But there it is: an attempt to codify a SCOTUS decision so it's respected by US government agencies.
It also prevents border agents from denying entry to anyone refusing to disclose passwords or unlock devices during screening. It also blocks them from detaining anyone for more than four hours in hopes of turning denials into consensual searches.
Unfortunately, there are some loopholes. And one of those is sizable. "Emergency situations" allow border agents to bypass the Constitutional niceties. One of those is an old -- and super-vague -- favorite:
[c]onspiratorial activities threatening the national security interest of the United States
That's the catch-22. The law can't pass without this exception and it's this exception that will be abused the most. But the institution of a warrant requirement will force the government to put a little more effort into its "national security" hand-waving if it hopes to use evidence pulled from devices in court.
Also important is the institution of documentation procedures for consent searches. It won't be enough for officers to claim detainees volunteered passwords or otherwise agreed to have their devices searched. They'll need to have the whole thing documented and the form signed by the detainee. Every device search must be documented as well, whether or not a forensic search was performed.
It's a good bill, national security exception notwithstanding. But it's being lobbed into an unwelcoming political arena. President Trump is still demanding a wall and has declared a national emergency simply because he wants to discourage immigrants from coming to this country. Border security is national security, according to this administration, even when there's little evidence showing immigrants are more likely to commit acts of terrorism, never mind regular crime. This administration and those backing it (and they are many) are more than happy to suspend the Bill of Rights at the border for as long as they're in power. That's the reality of the situation.
While this bill would bring border agencies into alignment with Supreme Court precedent, it's highly unlikely this won't be rejected by the President if it even manages to make it that far.
I suppose if they tried to create some definitions that described the types of 'activities' that constituted this clause it would sink the bill. On the other hand without any definition they could rely on the old and very tired 'I relied on my training and experience, I know conspiracy when I see it' strawman.
The very least they could do is require specificity when documenting what those specific activities were and how they not only were a part of a conspiracy, but actually threatened the national security.
Oh, and no mention of the 100 mile wide border? Or is this a one step at a time type of thing?
(b) EMERGENCY EXCEPTIONS.— (1) EMERGENCY SITUATIONS GENERALLY.—
(A) IN GENERAL.—An investigative or law enforcement officer of a Governmental entity who is designated by the Secretary of Home-land Security for purposes of this paragraph may access the digital contents of electronic equipment belonging to or in possession of a United States person at the border without a warrant described in subsection
(a)(1) if the investigative or law enforcement officer—
(i) reasonably determines that—
(I) an emergency situation exists that involves—
(aa) immediate danger of death or serious physical injury to any person;
(bb) conspiratorial activities threatening the national security interest of the United States; or
(cc) conspiratorial activities characteristic of organized crime;
(II) the emergency situation described in subclause (I) requires access to the digital contents of the electronic equipment before a warrant described in subsection (a)(1) authorizing such access can, with due diligence, be obtained; and (III) there are grounds upon which a warrant described in subsection (a)(1) could be issued authorizing such access; and
(ii) makes an application in accordance with this section for a warrant described in subsection (a)(1) as soon as practicable, but not later than 7 days after the investigative or law enforcement officer accesses the digital contents under the authority under this subparagraph.
Well, it sure seems to me that in order to make use of those 'emergency' exceptions they would have to have some prior knowledge of the activities of the individual(s) who's equipment they want to search. It doesn't seem like acting 'furtively' in the airport or at the border crossing is going to suffice. Or will it?
Re:
Careful where you're stepping, fam.
blue doesn't like it when other posters question authority. Or use horizontal lines; he's got a monopoly on those.
Re: Re: Since when does any fanboy question the NYT / WaPo view?
This is THE most Establishment site I know of, where mild-mannered ME is the rebel! Sheesh. I'M the one tells ya don't give in to the OBVIOUSLY IMMINENT corporate control system, kids. It's literally fascism with a rainbow color facade.
Those aren't showing up for me in two widely disparate browsers. I concluded, perhaps wrongly, that had been disabled in "Markdown". If you're seeing one above the second blockquote above, that's fine with me, enjoy.
Re: Re: Re:
The establishment right now is Trump. Which you regularly criticize the site for not kissing the feet of.
So by your own metrics, you claimed the site is pro-establishment... by being the most anti-establishment.
Hook, line and sinker. Thanks for playing!
How's that "Shiva Ayyadurai invented email" fund coming along? John Smith stop crying yet?
Re:
This is a catch all clause per their subsection headings. Anyone obtuse can see it.
Yet another flight of fancy. As Shatner said: "This won't go."
Borders are not ordinary places nor ordinary conditions. NEVER have been anywhere since invented. The obvious REASON why set up borders in first place is to keep out undesirables. And, YES, We have a right to do so, while no one has ANY right to enter the US without permission and on our terms. Period.
But it's always a shock to Techdirt that even have borders! Techdirt being of globalist views has the notion that all borders should be done away with. [By the way: "BlackListedNews" and others who are STILL linking to this corporatist site: just LOOK at Techdirt. This is not a "libertarian" outpost. It's Ivy League / Establishment like the New York Times / WashPo!]
Wyden and Paul are impractical loonies. No country EVER practiced "libertarianism" because it's simply witlessly inviting people to "control themselves", which will never work, and without any awareness that are truly evil people around. It's the "philosophy" of overly-mothered thirteen-year-olds.
And why even worry about gov't when the same fools with "smartphones" give away as much to utterly unknown entities? -- Which almost certainly gets to gov't! Only requires specific search, just as whatever they put in directly does.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2019/05/28/its-middle-night-do-you-know-who-your-iph one-is-talking/
Whatever drawbacks you suffer are deserved.
Re: your an ignorant xenophobic fuck
Wiki: ...."On 30 December 1853, the [two] countries by agreement altered the [ 1,900 mile ] border from the initial one by increasing the number of border markers from 6 to 53. Most of these markers were simply piles of stones, ...later conventions, in 1882 and 1889, further clarified the boundaries, as some of the markers had been moved or destroyed. Photographers were brought in to document the location of the markers. These photographs are in Record Group 77, Records of the Office of the Chief Engineers, in the National Archives."
California is the 6th or 9th largest economy on the planet BECAUSE of brown "illegals". France imports Algerians, Germany Turks, England Pakistanis, Japan Vietnamese, because their working age populations are shrinking, and fresh first generation aliens work hard. Thus, America had no immigrant boundary except the last century. Disclaimer; this Quaker meetinghouse started as a USC sorority for Asian students, they had no legal place to live in the 1930's. Hitler gave credit and precedents to our 1920's exclusion laws
In the case of the Trump administration, “undesirables“ means “brown people” regardless of any other context. I would ask if you share his views, but I’m pretty sure you don’t have any of your own to begin with.
Re:
Whatever drawbacks you suffer are deserved.
I agree. Now you have to pass the "whether the judge thinks your porn lawsuit is copyright trolling" test.
Your tears are delicious. Please don't stop.
Re: Yet another flight of fancy. As Shatner said: "This won't go
What does an iphone have to do with "ut it's always a shock to Techdirt that even have borders! Techdirt being of globalist views has the notion that all borders should be done away with. [By the way: "BlackListedNews" and others who are STILL linking to this corporatist site: just LOOK at Techdirt. This is not a "libertarian" outpost. It's Ivy League / Establishment like the New York Times / WashPo!]"
I think you have no path in logic or you're pathological.
Ah yes officer, my password is "DELETEALLFILES" . Thats all caps, no spaces.
Re:
I think that would work on the low IQ level but the not data retrieval experts if they have any experts.
This week on 'Bills that should in NO way be needed...'
It's just beyond sad that there is actually a need to make it explicit(again) that if you want to engage in a search you need a gorram warrant and can't just do it on a whim.
While I'd give a snowball better odds of surviving hell than this bill surviving both houses and Trump, the fact remains that it is needed, and dearly, given how many government agencies/employees(and the gutless and/or corrupt judges that support them) consider that pesky 'Constitution' to be entirely optional and binding only at their whim.
They’re not “immigrants”; they’re illegal immigrants. Not acknowledging the difference disrespects those who put in the hard work to come to the country legally and shows your bias. It’s not about whether they commit more crime or not (not even counting the crime of entering illegally); it’s about respecting rule of law, the foundation of our country.
Re:
You get called a racist a lot don’t you. And you also think that instead of you being a racist it’s everyone else’s problem isn’t it.
