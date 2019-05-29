Congress Now Pushing 'Bring Back The Patent Trolls' Bill
Back in April we warned about a truly terrible plan by some in Congress to obliterate the last few years of the Supreme Court fixing our broken patent system, and flinging the doors wide open to patenting genes, medical diagnostics, and software (all of which the Supreme Court has mostly rejected as abusive and monopolizing nature). One had hoped that after having explained to them how disastrous such a bill would be, that its backers might think carefully in crafting the final bill. Instead, Senators Tom Tillis and Chris Coons, along with Reps. Hank Johnson and Steve Sivers instead decided to double down with a bill that would massively stifle innovation.
They claim it's to "restore predictability and stability" in our patent system, but that's laughable. It is to massively increase the universe of patent-eligibility to include a wide range of things that almost anyone who understands innovation would consider it insane to allow patents to restrict. It would literally obliterate the three key Supreme Court cases that rejected patents on genes, medical diagnostics, and most software, and open the door to patenting "laws of nature," "abstract ideas" and "natural phenomenon." Really. It specifically says that:
No implicit or other judicially created exceptions to subject matter eligibility, including “abstract ideas,” “laws of nature,” or “natural phenomena,” shall be used to determine patent eligibility under section 101, and all cases establishing or interpreting those exceptions to eligibility are hereby abrogated.
It would also bring us back to a world in which the default is everything is patentable:
The provisions of section 101 shall be construed in favor of eligibility.
No one doing actual innovation would support this. The only people who could possibly support this are patent lawyers and patent trolls. It will reopen the floodgates of bad patents and patent trolling, flooding the courts with bogus lawsuits on broad and vague patents against actual innovators. It is a dangerous bill that Congress must reject. We lived through nearly two decades of patent trolls destroying innovation while Congress twiddled its thumbs and did almost nothing to stop it. The Supreme Court finally stepped in (again and again and again) to stop the nonsense -- and now these elected officials want to bring us back to such a world?
Filed Under: chris coons, gene patents, hank johnson, inventions, medical diagnostics, originality, patent trolls, patents, section 101, software patents, steve sivers, supreme court, tom tillis
Jurisdiction fight!
Congress says to Supreme Court, "you can't do that." The appropriate response is for the Supreme Court to say to Congress, "oh yes we can" and strike down the law.
Re: Jurisdiction fight!
Do you think that is a process that could be completed in under ten years?
Better to not pass the damn thing and writeup some legislation that reduces patent protection rather than increasing it.
Fighting a law all the way to the Supreme Court is a lengthy and expensive prospect. In the meantime bad patents would continue to churn at an accelerated rate.
Re: Re: Jurisdiction fight!
Sure, why couldn't it be? We've had bad laws struck down quickly before.
Re: Jurisdiction fight!
Which largely they wont do. CUrrent rulings on patents are based not in the constitutionality of patents, but based in the statute of patents. This law amends that statute. It is unlikely the Supreme court will suddenly find a constitutional definition of patents that overrules the new statute.
Re: Re: Jurisdiction fight!
Re: Jurisdiction fight!
And not only do that tell them they can never do it again by law.
Who wants to help me get a patent shoved through on running for an elected office & accepting money to pass laws favorable to those paying me??
Considering what other patent trolls have earned we could bankrupt congress.
Re:
This sounds like a really good idea. File an intent to patent with the PTO so that your name is in there first, and then submit the actual paperwork should the law ever be passed.
"natural phenomena" .... hmmmmmm
I think I'll patent the fart.
Of course I'll be willing to license this "natural phenomena" patent to anyone for a small annual fee, but if I ever catch someone infringing on my newfound intellectual property, I'll promptly sue the pants off of them.
At least it's currently only the rapelicans in the house pushing this travesty.
Re:
Sorry, the pedos in the democratic party are also pushing this in the house and senate. There is a senator and house rep from both parties sponsoring this, try reading the article. Nice job on making this partisan though.
Re: Re:
Re:
Follow the money.
What the fuck?
Dibs on the patent for the "abstract idea" of 0.
Re:
Too late
Microsoft Patents Ones, Zeroes
https://www.theonion.com/microsoft-patents-ones-zeroes-1819564663
I still can't get over how insane this is.
I choose to patent gravity and sue the Earth for usage violations.
Re:
Intelligent falling, not gravity, is what keeps you firmly planted on this planet.
Re: Re:
Nonsense, everyone knows that it's thanks to the FSM that people don't float off into the air, as his noodlely appendages press everyone down as a demonstration of his love and blessing.
I propose that breathing be patented and a suit brought against the idiots who thought this was a good idea.
Would this even get through a divided congress? I suppose there might be enough lobbying dollars to buy a majority in both chambers, but either chamber could put a poison-pill rider on it.
One scenario would be if they tie some of the legislation that's stuck behind threats of presidential veto, like the infrastructure bill or additional hurricane aid to Puerto Rico and other affected locales.
Masnick writes about this, now let's see what's written about the turds that pay his rent:
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2019/may/28/a-white-collar-sweatshop-google-assistant-c ontractors-allege-wage-theft
Re:
Hi, antidirt.
How's that lawsuit on suing podcasters coming along?
Chine
Let's hope China is really blocked. Innovation could survive behind the trade war blockades.
Re: Chine
Oh are you not going to like one of the upcoming articles...
Well of course these people want to expand the IP laws. They're obviously Marvel characters.
