Texas Cities Rush To Extend Camera Contracts Ahead Of The State's Red Light Camera Bans
Twelve years after first broaching the subject, the Texas legislature has finally killed red light cameras. This follows years of fraud, corruption, and contractual language negating prior ban attempts. The Newspaper reports on the good news, which unfortunately comes with some bad news. The supermajority vote means the bill can't be vetoed by the governor, but some cities have managed to grandfather in their resident-screwing cameras.
The majority of red light camera programs in the Lone Star State will be shut down under legislation that cleared the Texas legislature on Friday. By a vote of 23 to 8, the state Senate approved the partial ban on automated ticketing that had sailed through the House with a vote of 109 to 34. Because it passed with supermajority support, the bill becomes law upon being signed by Governor Greg Abbott (R), who made getting rid of cameras part of his campaign platform.
Most, but not all, of 37 cities running red light cameras would lose the ability to approve $75 photo citations issued by private, for-profit companies. Cities that have clauses that allow for early termination of their photo ticketing contract in the event of adverse state legislation must pull the plug immediately. Cities that struck the escape clause in anticipation of the legislature's move can continue using the cameras until the contract expires -- many of the deals have been extended for twenty years or more.
Arlington is one the cities that has decided to screw its residents porn-style, going at them from multiple angles. When the bill passed, city legislators unanimously voted to extend its contract with American Traffic Solutions from five years to twenty years. This move will give residents less protection from traffic cams' perverse incentives than residents living elsewhere in the state. It also means they'll be paying more tax dollars for this dubious privilege, as there will be no reason for ATS to maintain competitive pricing for the next couple of decades. Nor will it feel any pressure to improve its tech, which has performed poorly enough to result in millions of dollars of refunds.
The good news is these cities will have to deal with the state Attorney General if they want to continue utilizing traffic enforcement measures the state has banned. Tickets from red light cameras in the cities that opted for extended revenue generation rather than compliance with the law are going to have a hard time collecting on unpaid tickets. The law prohibits the DMV from blocking vehicle registrations and license renewals for unpaid tickets. The problem is drivers may not be aware of the ban and will continue to pay fines when they're not legally required to.
Cities that have opted for further resident-screwing will face increased activism efforts that will fill the gaps in the Attorney General's enforcement.
Jurisdictions that attempt to defy the legislature will have to take on state attorney general Ken Paxton, who is tasked by the bill with enforcing the shutdown. Byron Schirmbeck, state coordinator for Texas Campaign for Liberty, says his group will also hold cities to account.
"Fortunately the remaining camera sanctuary cities will no longer be able to block registrations for unpaid tickets making them completely optional," Schirmbeck told TheNewspaper. "The cities that do have to shut down their programs are also not allowed to pursue outstanding tickets and all existing registration holds will be removed. We will consider petition efforts and an increased trash your ticket campaign to go after those that choose to operate camera programs after the ban."
While it's always tough to watch a revenue stream dry up, the fact is traffic cameras do little more than generate unearned revenue. They don't make drivers safer or encourage better driving. But that was never the goal. Revenue generation was the endgame. Fortunately for most Texans, the state has realized this money is no longer worth pursuing.
I beg to disagree
I sincerely believe that red light cameras were developed as purely a 'make them pay attention' measure; however, I don't think there's anything, short of no longer being alloewed to drive, that would help. Then, of course, the governments realized that the could make money with little effort, and its gone downhill from there.
Re: I beg to disagree
The road to hell is paved with good intentions.
Banning a nexus of 'soft corruption' sounds suspeciously sane to me. It is not April first right?
The headline is a bit off
A few sentences down in the story: "He succeeded in blocking cities from rushing to extend their contracts with an amendment only accepting the terms of contracts in force on May 7." It's only the cities that made truly insane 30 year deals with no way to get out that can keep the cams. Ft. Worth and Denton have already announced they will comply.
Welcome to the Wild Wild Future...
I'm a little confused but why is it bad that people get tickets, automated or not, for blatantly violating public safety laws that are really difficult to enforce and are already supremely 'lax (see motor vehicle caused pedestrian and bicyling deaths across the state)
Personally I'm ok with outsourcing these enforcement mechanisms as cars are largely subsidized by tax dollars that are not related to usage taxes...somewhere in the 60% range, and that's modest projections. The local governments need this revenue to operate and to allow motor vehicles to have infrastructure that's sustainable and if some capitalist driven company is smart enough to assist it shouldn't be frowned upon.
Literally...welcome to the future of capitalism. If you want it to work, as ugly and scary seeming they are, these mechanisms are necessary....
Re: Welcome to the Wild Wild Future...
I don't disagree with you in principle, however once you inject the human factor into driving, and remove it from enforcing the law, things get really fucked up.
If these devices were used to enforce the law and not as a revenue generating apparatus, I would be totally on board. But like most things in government hands, it unfortunately becomes ruled by corruption. The shortening of yellow lights, the non-human issuing of tickets based on "you may not have been driving but it's your car logic....", and the horrible over use and heavy handedness (red light tickets, speed camera tickets...etc, at every profitable location) all take the humanity and "intent" out of the law and turn it into a vending machine. I seriously doubt that this is what our founding fathers had in mind... just my opinion.
Re: Welcome to the Wild Wild Future...
The reasons against red light cams are many, one of the top issues is that the yellow light timing is reduced, beyond government recommendations, for the sole purpose of generating income. This results in additional income and in addition it creates more accidents, usually rear end collisions.
Get real.
Re: Welcome to the Wild Wild Future...
Think of the other side of this problem, If you could catch all speeders with technology, and fine them in real time, what would be the end result?
I would assume it would be something like red light cameras. States would quickly try to get cash out of everyone for every instance of speeding, after a while changing laws to deal with people speeding for a long amount of time, or for people speeding 1 to 3 MPH over the limit. Is this even remotely fair? Not really, it removes all context.
The same can be said for red light cameras.
Re: Welcome to the Wild Wild Future...
It’s purely a money making machine for the city and the company monitoring these lights. The one on Buckner and Garland road has a 3 second left turn during rush hour in the morning. I know because I use it daily. I’ve complained to the city without any changes. With drivers who choose to text and use their cell phones at each and every light, this makes it nearly impossible not to get a ticket nearly once a month.
Re: Welcome to the Wild Wild Future...
The laws were written with the assumption of a good deal of inefficiency in enforcement. A cop should have to spot you, pull you over, get out of his cruiser, and write you a ticket. This sort of automation as others have mentioned is a safety hazard. I see people turning cars inside out stopping for the photo enforced intersections. The also seem to chose locations where congestion is frequent, and it is nearly being a good citizen to the folks behind you, to slip one more car through per light. I have received one of those tickets, and I deserved it from a "letter of the law" stand point, but from the spirit of the law; no one was put in danger, and it was illegal by milliseconds.
Texas Cities rush to extend Yellow Lights
to prevent nose-to-tail collisions, and allow long vehicles to fully clear roadways.
My big gripe...
My big gripe is a private company making money on a per instance format. Why should any fine I pay for a traffic infraction be doubled to pay a private corporation?
Next stop, private police forces in our cities. That works out well, right?
Re: My big gripe...
Worked out well in RoboCop.
