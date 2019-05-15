DC Legislators Push FOIA Amendment That Would Shield Government Emails From FOIA Requesters
from the dirtbags-gonna-dirtbag dept
Buried at the bottom of Washington, D.C.'s 2020 budget report [PDF] is a gift to legislators who value opacity. The so-called "Freedom of Information Clarification Amendment" would make it much more difficult for requesters to obtain the documents they're seeking.
The amendment to the district's FOIA law would require requesters to know exactly what documents they're seeking when they request them. It's a nearly-impossible bar to hurdle -- one that turns FOIA requests into games of Battleship.
“Reasonably describing” means describing with particularity the public records requested by including the names of the sender and recipient, a timeframe for the search, and a description of the subject matter of the public record or search terms to allow a public body to conduct a search and review within the time prescribed pursuant to section 202(c).”.
What this means is requesters seeking communications would need to know both the sender and recipient of emails they've never seen or the agency can reject the request entirely. The legislator pushing this says it will stop "fishing expeditions." But requests are sometimes necessarily "fishing expeditions" because requesters are working blind. They don't have access to these communications and have no way of knowing how many parties discussed the subject at hand. If this passes, D.C. government agencies will be pressing the "reject" button with increased frequency.
If there's anything transparent here, it's the self-interest of the legislators pushing the amendment. One member of the D.C. Council -- a Democrat like the councilmember who wrote the amendment -- has been the subject of unflattering news coverage based on FOIA requests.
In March, for example, The Washington Post reported that D.C. Council Member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2) had repeatedly sent business proposals to potential employers in which he offered his connections and influence as the city’s longest-serving lawmaker and chairman of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. Evans made those pitches using his government email account, and journalists obtained them through the District’s FOIA law.
[...]
Last year, journalist Jeffrey Anderson, also using documents obtained through FOIA, reported that Evans’s son was offered an internship by a digital-sign company that would have benefited from legislation Evans advanced at the council.
Legislators' own dishonest dealings have often resulted in calls to change public records rules to provide more opacity. Claims are made about "fishing expeditions" and protecting the private lives of legislators but, in reality, the real goal is protecting government employees from the people they serve.
Filed Under: dc, dc city council, foia, transparency, washington dc
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
So much wasted effort...
If they're tired of 'fishing expeditions' there's a much easier, much more surefire way to avoid them entirely: Get out of politics.
If they're no longer pubic servants then there will no longer be any worry about someone filing to see just who they are communicating with, and if they do any lawsuit will almost certainly fail unless they tried the same trick from the other side.
I mean sure, it would mean that they couldn't attempt to sell themselves to the highest bidder in an attempt to abuse their position for personal gain, but that would be a small price to pay for privacy as I'm sure they're not trying to do that on a regular basis or anything.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: So much wasted effort...
I've told more than one retail grunt that there are jobs out there that don't require them to deal with me.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: So much wasted effort...
Wrong scandal.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
When you realize the world can see that you're behaving like an asshole, a decent human being ties to stop being an asshole. A politician tries to gouge out the world's eyes. It's kinda fascinating that we so frequently elect sociopaths to govern our society.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
When you realize the world can see that you're behaving like an asshole, a decent human being ties to stop being an asshole. A politician tries to gouge out the world's eyes. It's kinda fascinating that we so frequently elect sociopaths to govern our society.
That's because we are sociopaths ourselves.
Decent humans cannot thrive under rules designed to reward sociopathy.
Why do you think polygraphs are inadmissible? They're too accurate. No plausible deniability.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Polygraphs are inadmissible because it tracks fear, and fear can come from anything, especially cops.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Polygraphs are inadmissible because it tracks fear, and fear can come from anything, especially cops.
Yet they are routinely used to rule out murder suspects. Can't be that inaccurate.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Actually, they aren't used routinely. No one can be forced to take a polygraph test against their will. In many courts a polygraph test is inadmissible, in others they are admissible if both parties agrees - regardless, the evidentiary value is usually considered to be low to nonexistent.
May I suggest you stop using TV-shows as the basis for your understanding of legal matters.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Polygraphs are used regularly because they can be used to apply psychological pressure to the questionee. Not because they have any sort of accuracy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Why do you think polygraphs are inadmissible? Because they're based on pseudoscience.
Fixed for accuracy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Its more a case that seeking power over others is a sign of sociopathy, hence most candidates for office are sociopaths.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This site is like a tv show where the lead character is in danger of being killed off and they don't realize I'm rooting for the villains.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Im looking for??
Im looking for the law..
Which law..
All of them..
Dont have those, give me an Description/idea of what you are looking for..
The law of the land..
Which land? Property law?
no all the laws..
I dont have all the laws. give me a better description.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A true Catch 22
If we choose not to reply within the legally allowed time, your request was invalid.
What — the — Heller?!?!?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Jack's not a Democrat
Agree with most of your article, just wanted to clarify - DC votes about 96% Democratic. The primaries are essentially the election here, so everyone runs as a Democrat. It's stupid, but we as a country have decided that an exactly two party system is the only possible way to have a government.
Jack is a conservative and a terrible person. When they put in physical barriers to keep people from u-turning through the cycletrack down the middle of PA Ave, Jack made the DC Dept of Transportation leave space in front of the Council office building so he could u-turn into his parking space out front.
How do I know that? Because advocates FOIA'ed it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply