Content Moderation is Broken. Let Us Count the Ways.
from the it's-not-as-simple-as-you-think dept
Social media platforms regularly engage in "content moderation"—the depublication, downranking, and sometimes outright censorship of information and/or user accounts from social media and other digital platforms, usually based on an alleged violation of a platform's "community standards" policy. In recent years, this practice has become a matter of intense public interest. Not coincidentally, thanks to growing pressure from governments and some segments of the public to restrict various types of speech, it has also become more pervasive and aggressive, as companies struggle to self-regulate in the hope of avoiding legal mandates.
Many of us view content moderation as a given, an integral component of modern social media. But the specific contours of the system were hardly foregone conclusions. In the early days of social media, decisions about what to allow and what not to were often made by small teams or even individuals, and often on the fly. And those decisions continue to shape our social media experience today.
Roz Bowden—who spoke about her experience at UCLA's All Things in Moderation conference in 2017—ran the graveyard shift at MySpace from 2005 to 2008, training content moderators and devising rules as they went along. Last year, Bowden told the BBC:
We had to come up with the rules. Watching porn and asking whether wearing a tiny spaghetti-strap bikini was nudity? Asking how much sex is too much sex for MySpace? Making up the rules as we went along. Should we allow someone to cut someone's head off in a video? No, but what if it is a cartoon? Is it OK for Tom and Jerry to do it?
Similarly, in the early days of Google, then-deputy general counsel Nicole Wong was internally known as "The Decider" as a result of the tough calls she and her team had to make about controversial speech and other expression. In a 2008 New York Times profile of Wong and Google's policy team, Jeffrey Rosen wrote that as a result of Google's market share and moderation model, "Wong and her colleagues arguably have more influence over the contours of online expression than anyone else on the planet."
Built piecemeal over the years by a number of different actors passing through Silicon Valley's revolving doors, content moderation was never meant to operate at the scale of billions of users. The engineers who designed the platforms we use on a daily basis failed to imagine that one day they would be used by activists to spread word of an uprising...or by state actors to call for genocide. And as pressure from lawmakers and the public to restrict various types of speech—from terrorism to fake news—grows, companies are desperately looking for ways to moderate content at scale.
They won't succeed—at least if they care about protecting online expression even half as much as they care about their bottom line.
The Content Moderation System Is Fundamentally Broken. Let Us Count the Ways:
1. Content Moderation Is a Dangerous Job—But We Can't Look to Robots to Do It Instead
As a practice, content moderation relies on people in far-flung (and almost always economically less well-off) locales to cleanse our online spaces of the worst that humanity has to offer so that we don't have to see it. Most major platforms outsourcing the work to companies abroad, where some workers are reportedly paid as little as $6 a day and others report traumatic working conditions. Over the past few years, researchers such as EFF Pioneer Award winner Sarah T. Roberts have exposed just how harmful a job it can be to workers.
Companies have also tried replacing human moderators with AI, thereby solving at least one problem (the psychological impact that comes from viewing gory images all day), but potentially replacing it with another: an even more secretive process in which false positives may never see the light of day.
2. Content Moderation Is Inconsistent and Confusing
For starters, let's talk about resources. Companies like Facebook and YouTube expend significant resources on content moderation, employing thousands of workers and utilizing sophisticated automation tools to flag or remove undesirable content. But one thing is abundantly clear: The resources allocated to content moderation aren't distributed evenly. Policing copyright is a top priority, and because automation can detect nipples better than it can recognize hate speech, users often complain that more attention is given to policing women's bodies than to speech that might actually be harmful.
But the system of moderation is also inherently inconsistent. Because it relies largely on community policing—that is, on people reporting other people for real or perceived violations of community standards—some users are bound to be more heavily impacted than others. A person with a public profile and a lot of followers is mathematically more likely to be reported than a less popular user. And when a public figure is removed by one company, it can create a domino effect whereby other companies follow their lead.
Problematically, companies' community standards also often feature exceptions for public figures: That's why the president of the United States can tweet hateful things with impunity, but an ordinary user can't. While there's some sense to such policies—people should know what their politicians are saying—certain speech obviously carries more weight when spoken by someone in a position of authority.
Finally, when public pressure forces companies to react quickly to new "threats," they tend to overreact. For example, after the passing of FOSTA—a law purportedly designed to stop sex trafficking but which, as a result of sweepingly broad language, has resulted in confusion and overbroad censorship by companies—Facebook implemented a policy on sexual solicitation that was essentially a honeypot for trolls. In responding to ongoing violence in Myanmar, the company created an internal manual that contained elements of misinformation. And it's clear that some actors have greater ability to influence companies than others: A call from Congress or the European Parliament carries a lot more weight in Silicon Valley than one that originates from a country in Africa or Asia. By reacting to the media, governments, or other powerful actors, companies reinforce the power that such groups already have.
3. Content Moderation Decisions Can Cause Real-World Harms to Users as Well as Workers
Companies' attempts to moderate what they deem undesirable content has all too often had a disproportionate effect on already-marginalized groups. Take, for example, the attempt by companies to eradicate homophobic and transphobic speech. While that sounds like a worthy goal, these policies have resulted in LGBTQ users being censored for engaging in counterspeech or for using reclaimed terms like "dyke".
Similarly, Facebook's efforts to remove hate speech have impacted individuals who have tried to use the platform to call out racism by sharing the content of hateful messages they've received. As an article in the Washington Post explained, "Compounding their pain, Facebook will often go from censoring posts to locking users out of their accounts for 24 hours or more, without explanation — a punishment known among activists as ‘Facebook jail.'"
Content moderation can also pose harms to business. Small and large businesses alike increasingly rely on social media advertising, but strict content rules disproportionately impact certain types of businesses. Facebook bans ads that it deems "overly suggestive or sexually provocative", a practice that has had a chilling effect on women's health startups, bra companies, a book whose title contains the word "uterus", and even the National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unwanted Pregnancy.
4. Appeals Are Broken, and Transparency Is Minimal
For many years, users who wished to appeal a moderation decision had no feasible path for doing so...unless of course they had access to someone at a company. As a result, public figures and others with access to digital rights groups or the media were able to get their content reinstated, while others were left in the dark.
In recent years, some companies have made great strides in improving due process: Facebook, for example, expanded its appeals process last year. Still, users of various platforms complain that appeals lack result or go unanswered, and the introduction of more subtle enforcement mechanisms by some companies has meant that some moderation decisions are without a means of appeal.
Last year, we joined several organizations and academics in creating the Santa Clara Principles on Transparency and Accountability in Content Moderation, a set of minimum standards that companies should implement to ensure that their users have access to due process and receive notification when their content is restricted, and to provide transparency to the public about what expression is being restricted and how.
In the current system of content moderation, these are necessary measures that every company must take. But they are just a start.
No More Magical Thinking
We shouldn't look to Silicon Valley, or anyone else, to be international speech police for practical as much as political reasons. Content moderation is extremely difficult to get right, and at the scale at which some companies are operating, it may be impossible. As with any system of censorship, mistakes are inevitable. As companies increasingly use artificial intelligence to flag or moderate content—another form of harm reduction, as it protects workers—we're inevitably going to see more errors. And although the ability to appeal is an important measure of harm reduction, it's not an adequate remedy.
Advocates, companies, policymakers, and users have a choice: try to prop up and reinforce a broken system—or remake it. If we choose the latter, which we should, here are some preliminary recommendations:
- Censorship must be rare and well-justified, particularly by tech giants. At a minimum, that means (1) Before banning a category of speech, policymakers and companies must explain what makes that category so exceptional, and the rules to define its boundaries must be clear and predictable. Any restrictions on speech should be both necessary and proportionate. Emergency takedowns, such as those that followed the recent attack in New Zealand, must be well-defined and reserved for true emergencies. And (2) when content is flagged as violating community standards, absent exigent circumstances companies must notify the user and give them an opportunity to appeal before the content is taken down. If they choose to appeal, the content should stay up until the question is resolved. But (3) smaller platforms dedicated to serving specific communities may want to take a more aggressive approach. That's fine, as long as Internet users have a range of meaningful options with which to engage.
- Consistency. Companies should align their policies with human rights norms. In a paper published last year, David Kaye—the UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression—recommends that companies adopt policies that allow users to "develop opinions, express themselves freely and access information of all kinds in a manner consistent with human rights law." We agree, and we're joined in that opinion by a growing coalition of civil liberties and human rights organizations.
- Tools. Not everyone will be happy with every type of content, so users should be provided with more individualized tools to have control over what they see. For example, rather than banning consensual adult nudity outright, a platform could allow users to turn on or off the option to see it in their settings. Users could also have the option to share their settings with their community to apply to their own feeds.
- Evidence-based policymaking. Policymakers should tread carefully when operating without facts, and not fall victim to political pressure. For example, while we know that disinformation spreads rapidly on social media, many of the policies created by companies in the wake of pressure appear to have had little effect. Companies should work with researchers and experts to respond more appropriately to issues.
Recognizing that something needs to be done is easy. Looking to AI to help do that thing is also easy. Actually doing content moderation well is very, very difficult, and you should be suspicious of any claim to the contrary.
Republished from the EFF's Deeplinks Blog.
Filed Under: ai, algorithms, community standards, content moderation, social media, trust and safety
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Quit dithering over whether beheading is allowable. It isn't.
This piece is almost interesting because admits to "outright censorship" in first sentence.
Of course then goes on to wring hands "it's SO hard", justify, and excuse.
I'll omit for the moment political area and my view that "conservatives" are largely the target of "liberal" excuse of hate speech.
Key problem is that "moderation" is ATTEMPTING TOO MANY EDGE CASES AS IF SOME VALUE WILL BE LOST. That assumption is false, just on volume.
When that "moderation" is NOT attempting fine distinctions is widely known, will be fewer objectionable attempted. (Proven in practice. Several comments have been made here over the years by alleged moderators to effect that they gleefully used the dictator's meat ax approach.)
As always in practice "liberals" just aren't so fair and tolerant as they claim.
WHAT conservative site has this problem? Name one. A glance at say, Infowars, way back found it was not truly not "moderated" nor censored. Green Glenwald in his prior columns (I don't know now) on whatever British paper never had this hand-wringing problem.
So it's actually liberals / globalists attempting to hide their agenda while justifying and ramping it up, of which this piece is part.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Quit dithering over whether beheading is allowable. It isn't
But fine distinction isn't the attitude here at Techdirt! No, right here, there have been calls by fanboys to just flat remove my comments, and certainly that nothing is lost by the censoring / editorial comment that they mis-term "hiding".
I've always been for CLEAR RULES AND IMPARTIAL TREATMENT. But in fact certain viewpoints here even at "free speech" Techdirt, no matter how mild-mannered, are discriminated against.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
“Viewpoint discrimination” is not illegal. Section 230 does not require it; neither does the First Amendment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Minor fix:
I hate when I miss a minor mistake like that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Quit Trolling
I've always been for CLEAR RULES AND IMPARTIAL TREATMENT. But in fact certain viewpoints here even at "free speech" Techdirt, no matter how mild-mannered, are discriminated against.
No, you have always been about complaining that the jew conspiracy is stopping you from telling us about the saucer people.
Please reply in plain english:
1) How does your made up definition of Common Law (aka "Cabbage Law") differ from the accepted standard as defined by Wikipedia and everyone else.
2) Please show us Your website where you exemplify the ideals you tirelessly claim to champion. If you believed in free speech like you say, you'd have your own forum to host our speech.
Thank you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Can you write in actual, understandable English sentences? Most of your post is incomprehensible due to a lack of proper sentence structure, and the rest due to your generalized idiocy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Quit dithering over whether beheading is allowable. It isn't
Key problem is that "moderation" is ATTEMPTING TOO MANY EDGE CASES AS IF SOME VALUE WILL BE LOST. That assumption is false, just on volume.
I know that you're just trolling, but the above sentence literally makes no sense at all. And, because I'm a glutton for punishment, I'm going to try to engage with you as if you're actually being intellectually honest.
Thus: can you explain what you mean by the above sentence? What does "attempting too many edge cases as if some value will be lost" even mean? What edge cases? Attempting what? And who's determining "if some value may be lost"? Are you arguing for MORE moderation or less? And how does that compare to the arguments you've made previously arguing against moderation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Quit dithering over whether beheading is allowable. It i
I read it as the "edge cases" being cases of dubious merit, and the "value lost" being that if enough highly questionable cases are found "true", the meaning of the law when it comes to more "mainstream" cases will be diluted to the point that it's useless, or, even worse, becomes so far-reaching that it's inimical to society.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I can understand the Think of the Children thing, so don't let your children have unfettered access to the internet.
The remainder of the complaints seem to revolve around the desire to control what others are doing. Not your business is it? If it is a crime, report it and move on. Having a hissy fit does no one any good.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If I own/operate the platform? Yes, it is my business.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Yes, good point. The comment was meant for those trying to tell ISPs what they can do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
and platforms
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The perfect is the enemy of the better
As Voltaire used to say. Yes all these flaws and hazards exist with moderation. Yet without moderation, most comment sites turn into 4chan like monstrosities. Perfect moderation cannot be done, but better moderation can. It's needed because there are way to many cases where the answer to harmful comments isn't more speech.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Content moderation is broken. Let me count the ways -- Fuck the EU and the tyrannical authoritarian horse they ride in on.
Authoritarian tyrants always go after what the population can and can't say. Protecting the ability to call out an authoritarian tyrant was high priority at the founding of the United States exactly for the reasons we see today.
Moderate content with respect to those guiding principles. Social media is the town square of today. Content creators are the population airing their opinions and grievances. Putting an extremist in a corner cut off from the world gives that extremist one option to communicate and be heard -- lashing out. Hence the reduction in violence observed in the years that the internet first rolled out, suddenly people had an outlet for the kathartic effect of shitposting and airing of opinions to get it off their chest. We've curtailed this to appease the authoritarian tyrannical sensibilities of the EU.
Fuck the EU.
Moderate with respect to American law.
The EU can go wall themselves off from the world. Route around them. They want to oppress peoples of the world, they can do it on their own time. Slap that over-eager thumb of oppression. It belongs no where on the shores of America.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Today there is more edgy content on South Park and Family Guy than the type of comments held up and demonized in social media platforms.
It's tyrannical morality policing.
Get it out of here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So other than you hate the EU (don't move there then?), what does that have to do with this article?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I used to work for a website hosting provider with about 3 million customers and helped come up with a number of their content moderation policies. We didn't allow "adult content" so we had to define what counted, in response to lots of "well what about this" questions from our customers. For example, female breasts could be shown but not nipples. Bare buttocks weren't allowed, but a thong was. We also didn't allow firearm sales, but then a customer who sold gun parts asked what he could sell without violating the policy. After much internal discussion, we told him that he could sell anything other than the receiver. We allowed a customer to sell instructions on how to create a device that was illegal (I don't remember what the device actually did - had something to do with EM jamming I think), but we wouldn't allow him to sell kits containing the parts to build the device. Could a company based in Colorado sell marijuana through a website we hosted? Could they sell CBD oil? How about someone selling Kratom? It isn't a controlled substance. We didn't allow weapons - does selling a kitchen knife violate that policy?
In some cases I wasn't happy with the lines we drew, but in others I felt our distinctions were reasonable. There are fine lines and edge cases all over the place, and they happen all the time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply