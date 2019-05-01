Impossible Content Moderation Dilemmas: Talking About Racism Blocked As Hate Speech
For all the completely evidence-free talk of "anti-conservative bias" on social media, as we keep pointing out, the real problem is that moderating content at scale is impossible to do well. I know I've been repeating this a lot lately, but it's because some people still don't seem to be getting this, or why it's important.
Take, for example, this recent USA Today story talking about the content moderation woes not of conservatives on the platform, but of black users trying to talk about racism on Facebook. Or women talking about sexism. It's getting blocked as hate speech.
For Wysinger, an activist whose podcast The C-Dubb Show frequently explores anti-black racism, the troubling episode recalled the nation's dark history of lynching, when charges of sexual violence against a white woman were used to justify mob murders of black men.
"White men are so fragile," she fired off, sharing William's post with her friends, "and the mere presence of a black person challenges every single thing in them."
It took just 15 minutes for Facebook to delete her post for violating its community standards for hate speech. And she was warned if she posted it again, she'd be banned for 72 hours.
This kind of thing apparently happens all the time.
She says black people can't talk about racism on Facebook without risking having their posts removed and being locked out of their accounts in a punishment commonly referred to as "Facebook jail." For Wysinger, the Neeson post was just another example of Facebook arbitrarily deciding that talking about racism is racist.
"It is exhausting," she says, "and it drains you emotionally."
Of course, this kind of thing happens all the time and we've been pointing it out for years. Rules against hate speech are used to suppress the oppressed talking out about oppressors. Rules against terrorist content are used to erase evidence of war crimes. Over and over again when you demand that policies be put in place to suppress speech to "protect" people, it's often the people you want to protect who are harmed the most.
Black activists say hate speech policies and content moderation systems formulated by a company built by and dominated by white men fail the very people Facebook claims it's trying to protect. Not only are the voices of marginalized groups disproportionately stifled, Facebook rarely takes action on repeated reports of racial slurs, violent threats and harassment campaigns targeting black users, they say.
While I'm sure it doesn't help matters that white men dominate these companies, I'd argue that we see the same issue with basically every kind of speech suppression effort involving top down rules. Trying to suppress speech about "bad stuff" will always, always, always sweep up important and necessary conversations about the bad stuff -- including people calling out the bad stuff.
That's why it's really time for everyone to start thinking about very different approaches, rather than continuing to insist that if platforms just nerd harder they'll find the magic bullet that allows them to erase "bad content" while keeping all "good content."
Well... yeah. That right there, that's racism and (possibly, depending on the specifics of the definition used) hate speech. It's making an ugly, sweeping generalization about all members of a race of people, one that isn't even remotely close to being true in the general case.
When a problem of inequality exists, the correct solution is to promote equality. Promoting the same sort of inequality in the opposite direction has a tendency, when successful to create far bigger problems than the ones it's trying to solve. (cf. the French Revolution, or the Communist revolution in Russia.)
Once again--and I hate having to say this twice in two days--far be it from me to defend Facebook, but they actually did the right thing in this specific case.
And yet, in silencing this speech, Facebook also silenced the ability of someone from a historically marginalized segment of American society to speak openly and honestly about the issues they (and other people like them) face. Which is worse: The generalization, or the silencing of whoever says it?
Re:
Well since sweeping generalizations are wrong, let's eliminate those silly departments of psychology and sociology from higher education.
Re: Re:
Don't leave out the Mathematics department with their statistical analysis ... fake news!
Re: Marginalized people
Doesn't (or shouldn't) matter who says it. If a statement makes an ugly, sweeping generalization about all members of a race of people, it's racist and wrong.
Marginalized, under-represented people don't get free pass to denigrate "non-marginalized" people, just because they're passionate about it, or there's a history of oppression.
The generalization is wrong, regardless of origin. Personally, I think silencing it is wrong also - the cure to bad speech is more speech, not silence.
If American people of color can outline a history of mistreatment and denigration by White people in general, what should keep people of color from saying “White people have been racist assholes since the founding of the country”, even if the statement does not apply to all White people? (Keep in mind that even if an individual White person is not racist, they still passively benefit from the societal privilege of being White.)
Re:
Promoting antisocial social norms is unhealthy. It doesn't solve anything.
Re: Re:Road Not Traveled
Challenge Accepted.
Take the hi road even though it is most likely that most others will not.
While attempting to accomplish this arduous task, one is still met with a barrage of insults, denigration and outright hostility. But stay the course and be a human being rather than an animal.
Neither does trying to tiptoe around the issue to avoid any appearance of generalizations or offensive speech.
Re:
Agreed, that is hate speech and deserved to be blocked. Let's turn that same sentence around for a moment:
True or not, that sentence uttered by a white person would quickly be called racist and likely be blocked on FB.
Talk about racism all you want but try to avoid being racist when you do.
Talking about racism in the United States is practically impossible if you cannot mention which racial group is the chief beneficiary of the racism against people of color that was built into the country from the get-go.
Re:
Calling a specific group of people fragile is not that.
Vicious Circles
The problem with Facebook's method of dealing with this issue is that it is arguing about arguing while the users are arguing about arguments. While their intent is to stop the arguing, their method is feeding the argument. They cannot pacify one or the other without incensing the other or one.
Maybe they should be looking at degrees or intent rather than content. Is the comment or post calling for action and does that action contain or propose violence? Or is the comment or post discussing others actions (violent or not) or calls to action, and is it in support of violent action or merely acknowledging that someone else made such a call? To claim that something is stated in either a positive or negative manner is insufficient. What is the post or comment actually about? Or could degrees be differently defined?
Or direction, is the comment pointed at someone or something current or in the future, or is it related to something in the past? In particular what words or phrases might be about inciting something, and then do those depend upon context? Is what is being incited good, bad, marginal, harmful, easily discerned, or obtuse to the point that intent cannot be determined? If discussing some violent history (past), is there also a call to repeat that violence (future) (which should not be allowed)? Take action, sure, take violent action, no.
There is a difference between derogatory remarks and threats. That difference should be clearly defined in such a way that the most common of the common can discern the difference. A call to violent action is a threat. Discussing past violent actions is not a threat, but will likely contain derogatory remarks about one party or the other. Perceived butt hurt is not a threat, but suggesting harm is.
... and yet these folks - if they trusted the people that chat with online - could always exchange real names and phone numbers and talk over the phone or face to face without moderation impacts.
Discussions aren't prevented, just the format for those discussions.
Take the above into account, compare to the free speech zones created by the George W Bush administration during public demonstrations and it's the same thing aka Discuss but where those offended can't hear the speech.
The internet is like a megaphone.
Just because someone CAN use a megaphone to flood their neighborhood with noise does not mean that they should be allowed to.
Your analogy is flawed. A megaphone used to flood a neighborhood with noise affects people who did not want to hear the bullshit; they are forced by circumstance to hear the noise until it stops (one way or another). A given Internet post does not affect people unless they choose to read it, nor does it flood anyone’s timelines unless they choose to let that happen; their participation in being affected by the post is entirely voluntary.
Re:
I love that!
That's actually something that happened to my grandfather once. He was a contractor for NASA, working on the early (ie. pre-Apollo) space program. He was living in Spain, where they had an important monitoring station set up. (You want them about every 120 degrees so you don't lose line-of-sight to your rocket as it flies and Earth turns beneath it.)
One day, the night before a big launch, there was a carnival in the plaza next to their apartment building, and some obnoxious person was running a raffle, using a megaphone to advertise his tickets, which was keeping a bunch of engineers awake when they needed their sleep. So he went down and calmly, politely asked the man if he could please stop. The man refused, and so my grandfather headed back to his apartment.
Never piss off an engineer.
He and one of his coworkers both had those old-school stereos--you know the ones, big cabinets the size of a sofa with a record player and a radio built in? They brought their two stereos out onto the balcony, facing out at the plaza, wired their speakers together, plugged them in and turned the speakers up to full blast... and then put on a record of a Scottish bagpipe band.
It took about 2 minutes before the man took down his megaphone.
"She says black people can't talk about racism on Facebook without risking having their posts removed and being locked out of their accounts in a punishment commonly referred to as "Facebook jail.""
Of course it is hate speech to point out how one is being hated. We can not have equality among the races or the sexes now can we?
