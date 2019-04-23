Another Week, Another Hollywood Company Files A Takedown Against TorrentFreak
 

Good News From The EU For A Change: A Strong Directive To Protect Whistleblowers

Legal Issues

from the time-to-get-leaking dept

Tue, Apr 23rd 2019 7:55pmGlyn Moody

A lot of bad stuff has been coming out of the EU lately, notably the awful Copyright Directive with its upload filters. So it makes a pleasant change to report on the passing of strong legislation to protect whistleblowers revealing breaches of EU law, a move which the Pirate MEP Julia Reda describes as "One of the greatest successes of this mandate!". Its scope is wide. Areas covered include public procurement, financial services, money laundering and terrorist financing, product safety, transport safety, environmental protection, nuclear safety, food and feed safety, animal health and welfare, public health, consumer protection, and -- of particular interest to Techdirt readers -- privacy, data protection and security of networks and information systems. Two key components of the new directive are "safe reporting channels" and "safeguards against retaliation", as the European Parliament's press release explains:

To ensure potential whistle-blowers remain safe and that the information disclosed remains confidential, the new rules allow them to disclose information either internally to the legal entity concerned or directly to competent national authorities, as well as to relevant EU institutions, bodies, offices and agencies.

In cases where no appropriate action was taken in response to the whistle-blower's initial report, or if they believe there is an imminent danger to the public interest or a risk of retaliation, the reporting person will still be protected if they choose to disclose information publicly.

The law explicitly prohibits reprisals and introduces safeguards to prevent the whistle-blower from being suspended, demoted and intimidated or facing other forms of retaliation. Those assisting whistle-blowers, such as facilitators, colleagues, relatives are also protected.

Member states must ensure whistle-blowers have access to comprehensive and independent information and advice on available procedures and remedies free-of-charge, as well as legal aid during proceedings. During legal proceedings, those reporting may also receive financial and psychological support.

There is now one final vote by EU ministers, expected to proceed without the drama that accompanied the similar vote for the Copyright Directive. Once passed, there will be a two-year period during which EU Member States need to implement the directive in their national legislation.

The general consensus among activists in the digital sphere seems to be that the new directive is probably as good as it could be given the past resistance of some governments to the idea of protecting those who reveal their wrongdoing. It is particularly welcome against the background of the Copyright Directive's upload filters, which will create a convenient mechanism on the main Internet services for blocking documents obtained by whistleblowers. What we need now are the creation of more online sites that are not subject to the Copyright Directive -- because they are not for profit, for example -- willing to host material from whistleblowers encouraged to act by the legal protection afforded by the new EU directive.

Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter, Diaspora, or Mastodon.

Filed Under: eu, protections, transparency, whistleblowers

3 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Coyne Tibbets (profile), 23 Apr 2019 @ 8:52pm

    There is now one final vote by EU ministers, expected to proceed without the drama that accompanied the similar vote for the Copyright Directive.
    Hope springs eternal, ..."Blessed shall he be who takes your little ones and dashes them against the rock!"

    Here's betting on a downvote, because rights are for corporate masters, not peons.

    The general consensus among activists in the digital sphere seems to be that the new directive is probably as good as it could be given the past resistance of some governments to the idea of protecting those who reveal their wrongdoing.

    If you water the soup down enough, it will be acceptable to everyone. But there won't be much nourishment in it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Apr 2019 @ 9:16pm

    Won't stop anything.

    Do not snitch.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Apr 2019 @ 9:16pm

    The way to protect whistleblowers is from the bottom up: strong minimum wage, if they are forced to work for it, basic income if they can't get hired, etc.

    Asking cutthroat capitalists to play fair is delusional.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Another Week, Another Hollywood Company Files A Takedown Against TorrentFreak
 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

19:55 Good News From The EU For A Change: A Strong Directive To Protect Whistleblowers (3)
15:27 Another Week, Another Hollywood Company Files A Takedown Against TorrentFreak (16)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 209: The Past & Future Of Section 230 (0)
11:59 A Seamless Journey Awaits You On The Outbound Flights: All You Have To Give Up Is Your Face (25)
10:44 Like Clockwork After A Big Tragedy, People Rush In To Blame... Social Media (74)
10:39 Daily Deal: Brio True Wireless Earbuds (1)
09:21 Emilio Estevez Uses Some Public Domain Footage In Film, So Universal Studios Forces Original Public Domain Footage Offline (56)
06:23 Trump's Chinese Telecom Protectionism Always Seems To Be Lacking Evidence (21)
03:22 Watchdog Says Australia's Traffic Enforcement System Has Hits Hundreds Of Drivers With Bogus Fines (14)

Monday

19:35 City Of Marathon Hand-Waves Stupid Cease And Desist Sent By Councilman Over City Seal (9)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.