Werner Herzog Joins Plenty Of Other Artists In Recognizing Piracy Isn't The Problem
from the and-can-be-beneficial dept
It's getting a bit silly to have to keep pointing this out, but contrary to the popular narrative, there are tons of artists who not only recognize that the narrative that "piracy is the problem" is false, but many who recognize that piracy actually has its advantages. And, now, apparently, we can add esteemed film director Werner Herzog to that list. In an interview, he made it clear that when other options aren't readily available, he has no problem with people pirating his works:
¨Piracy has been the most successful form of distribution worldwide,” said Herzog after being told by Ukranian producer Illia Gladshtein he was only able to find his films on illegal download sites.
Herzog continued: ”If someone like you steals my films through the internet or whatever, fine, you have my blessing”
He obviously (and perfectly reasonably) would still prefer people pay to see his films, and later in the interview talks up ways the internet has made it easier for people to buy his work, but also notes:
... if someone can’t find his work on “Netflix or state-sponsored television, then you go and access it as a pirate.”
This is a perfectly reasonable and respectful approach. Rather than simply flipping out that there's an alternative, unauthorized distribution system, he recognizes that it exists, admits that it's a very simple, "most successful form of distribution," and supports the fact that, for some fans, it's a perfectly acceptable option, while still politely encouraging others to purchase his stuff in authorized ways when possible.
It still amazes me that more artists don't take this particular approach. Actually treating your fans respectfully, rather than assuming they're all criminals, usually means they're a lot happier to support you when the option is there.
Filed Under: distribution, internet, piracy, werner herzog
Reader Comments
Don't visit that place
I have seen his website. Calling him an artist may be a bit generous.
Re: Don't visit that place
Con artists are artists too you know, even if less of their stuff gets pirated.
But Anon, nobody pirates mailing lists.
Re: Don't visit that place
art can't be graded; it's subjective
i love how i just found out about snarky puppy on youtube...some would call this piracy, where others would see it as "free" advertising -- actually it's all about monitization and getting people to buy the music
Re: Don't visit that place
And this is called "moving the goal post."
Re: Don't visit that place
Herzog? Whether you personally like him or not isn't really relevant; he's a highly respected auteur in his field.
Which, frankly, is irrelevant. It doesn't matter if it's Werner Herzog or Tommy Wiseau. The quality of an artist's work is orthogonal to his opinions on copyright infringement.
Re: Don't visit that place
In your opinion.
Re: Don't visit that place
You must be young or have never seen Warner Herzog's work. He is a film genius. This world is a greater place because of his tireless efforts in cinematography.
Re: Don't visit that place
Whether you like him or not, Herzog is most definitely an artist. If you can't find artistic merit in Fitzcarraldo, Aguirre Wrath Of God or Grizzly Man, to name but a few of his most prominent works, I'm not sure what you think art is.
Cool, then pirate his stuff. However that's not permission to pirate other people's work without asking.
Silicon Valley has a real problem with permission. Far too close a mentality to rape culture, to be honest.
Re:
...except that procreation isn't given to US citizens as a limited right; it pre-exists.
If you're making a comparison, copyright abuse (taking copyright that belongs to others for a fee) is way closer to prostitution than copyright piracy is to rape culture.
If we were just dealing with individual people, you might have a point. But asking permission of a company to use information they bought... usually doesn't go well, especially if you're not making a significant amount of money off of the proposal from which you can pay them residuals that offset the cost of tracking the license.
Trust me, I did an experiment at one point where I was doing a copyright-exemption-supported presentation of the state of copyright, but as part of the exercise, I went and asked a bunch of major and minor players for permission to use their works (since it's always good to ask, even if you legally don't have to). The likes of Sony never even responded, the small artists were delighted and gave their blessing, and some of the others like Warner sent me pages of legal documents where I had to outline exactly how much I would be charging, how large the audiences would be etc. (when I had already given them all the pertinent info). Once they realized this was journalistic reporting and I wasn't going to make ANY money off it, they didn't just say "oh, well then, you don't need our permission." Instead they demanded I cease and desist.
So. The symptom here might be Silicon Valley, but the problem is entrenched copyright behemoth corporations.
Re: poor crybaby jhon
Hi jhon. I thought you left forever bro.
Re:
"However that's not permission to pirate other people's work without asking"
It's not. However, it is a handy counterpoint to your claim that the rights of both the public and independent artists is necessary to "protect" all artists.
Re: Re:
*stripping the rights
There may have been far more than we ever realized. It's been widely suspected, but rarely proven, that the vast majority of "pirate" MP3 leaks (one or two songs off an upcoming music album) were released by the record companies themselves as a promotional gimmick.
Confirmed
Though I'm no major label and am an independent artist, I can confirm that I "leaked" my first LP to build up hype. It did moderately well. Still, there were people who had a beef that I called it an "official leak" which was oxymoronic to them…
'... who?'
Obscurity has always posed a greater threat to success than copyright infringement ever has.
If someone downloads your stuff without paying at that time you're not getting paid then, however if they like what they read/see/hear they might pay later, and/or tell someone else about you and that person might pay.
On the other hand if someone doesn't even know you exist then they are never going to pay you, never going to tell anyone else about you, and it doesn't matter how good or bad your stuff is, you're not getting squat(monetarily) from it.
Re: '... who?'
When did downloading anything that has been uploaded to the internet equal copyright infringement? The laws in place were if you use it for your own personal use and not commercial gain then you were not infringing. WTF? What a quagmire of pure greed and needless litigation supporting lawyers for the sake of supporting an already very fishy legal system.
STOP!
When people infringed upon someone else’s copyright by using the Internet to download unauthorized uploads of copyrighted material.
If only those factions screaming how piracy is killing them put that much effort into making sure that all the content was available for consumers.
Re:
Neil Gaiman wrote something -- I believe it was in an introduction to Cory Doctorow's Information Doesn't Want to be Free -- to the effect that when he first heard his books were being pirated on the Internet, he was furious, but over time as he looked at the data he came to realize that they were mostly being downloaded in places where they weren't published, and he came to understand that often, when people acquire books through illicit means, it's because they're not available through legal ones (except perhaps as an expensive import).
what is the future attitude of the human race.
I also support what this person wants to do with their work. However that works under the assumption that people will pay up front or later on or at least tell others about it.
But can you always assume the majority of people will continue acting this way, that the human race won't become cold hearted and greedy like major corporation owners are now?
