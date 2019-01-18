In Which We Warn The Wisconsin Supreme Court... >>
by Mike Masnick

Fri, Jan 18th 2019 11:55am


EU Cancels 'Final' Negotiations On EU Copyright Directive As It Becomes Clear There Isn't Enough Support

from the breaking:-the-internet dept

So, this is certainly unexpected. Just hours after we pointed out that even all of the lobbyists who had written/pushed for Article 13 in the EU Copyright Directive were now abandoning their support for it (basically because the EU was considering making it just slightly less awful), it appears that Monday's negotiations have been called off entirely:

Apparently multiple countries -- including Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Poland -- made it clear they would not support the latest text put forth by Romania, and therefore would have blocked it from moving forward. Monday's negotiations were supposed to have been the "final" negotiations (after the previous "final" negotiations that didn't accomplish much) around a "compromise" bill that then would have gone out to be voted on by the EU Council, the EU Committee and the EU Parliament in the next few months. However, with the news of all those countries (via the EU Council) deciding to vote against the proposal, it effectively blocks it for now.

MEP Julia Reda now has the full breakdown of the votes, noting that 11 countries voted against the "compromise" text: Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Finland, Slovenia, Italy, Poland, Sweden, Croatia, Luxembourg and Portugal. That's... a pretty big list. Reda points out that most of those countries were concerned about the impact on users' rights (Portugal and Croatia appear to be outliers). That's pretty big -- as it means that any new text (if there is one) should move in a better direction, not worse.

As Reda notes, this does not mean that the Copyright Directive or Article 13 are dead. They could certainly be revived with new negotiations (and that could happen soon). But, it certainly makes the path forward a lot more difficult. Throughout all of this, as we've seen in the past, the legacy copyright players plowed forward, accepting no compromise and basically going for broke as fast as they could, in the hopes that no one would stop them. They've hit something of a stumbling block here. It won't stop them from still trying, but for now this is good news. The next step is making sure Article 13 is truly dead and cannot come back. The EU has done a big thing badly in even letting things get this far. Now let's hope they fix this mess by dumping Articles 11 and 13.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Mason Wheeler (profile), 18 Jan 2019 @ 11:21am

    This is good news. It does seem that momentum is on the good guys' side, for the moment at least.

    This would be a good time to start pushing back, to remind lawmakers that there are other, more important stakeholders in the whole process, and try and get some of the existing bad laws repealed.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    hij (profile), 18 Jan 2019 @ 12:25pm

    MP and proportional voting

    The European MPs are supposed to represent the variation within the states they represent. For example, Poland's MP's are based on proportion of the parties' votes.The idea that countries are voting as blocs on this should be disappointing and does not represent the complexities of the countries they are supposed to be representing.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      James Burkhardt (profile), 18 Jan 2019 @ 12:40pm

      Re: MP and proportional voting

      I'm not too familiar with the EU structure but based on my reading of this blog by a member of the EU Parliment, this was not a breakdown in parliment, and therefore not an action of the MPs. This was a negotiation of the EU council and so is a negotiation between the governments, not the parliament representing the people. So acting as a nation bloc is entirely appropriate.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2019 @ 12:58pm

      Re: MP and proportional voting

      This isn't something done by MEPs. This sounds (from the not terribly clear reporting) like the European council, which consists of representatives of the member states. The EU has a tricameral legislature- the Parliament which is elected and represents the people, the Council, which represents the member states ( or at least, their current government) and the Commission ( which is the Executive body of the EU, and does not represent any state, and is not elected)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2019 @ 12:36pm

    i notice that the UK and France were not opposed to it! the UK is one of the worst countries on the Planet now, doing whatever it is told to do by the copyright maximalists! when you consider it has a dedicated police force, just for copyright infringements, it shows that there is no consideration for the rights or privacy of the people! typical of the current government that has done whatever it can to reduce if not totally obliterate any rights of the people in favor of ensuring the companies and bosses stay in control and rich while the population become more and more poverty-stricken! disgraceful!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


