Copyright

by Mike Masnick

Fri, Jan 18th 2019 3:14am


Filed Under:
article 11, article 13, censorship, copyright, eu copyright directive, filters, intermediary liability, magic wand, safe harbors



Latest EU Copyright Directive Still Demands Internet Companies Wave Magic Wands

from the this-is-not-how-you-regulate dept

The EU Copyright Directive continues to be a total and complete disaster. It's so bad that neither of the two main groups lobbying around it -- the legacy entertainment industry and the big tech companies (with the vast majority of the lobbying coming from the copyright sector) are both unhappy with the bill (though for opposite reasons). And yet, despite all of this, the EU continues to soldier forward with a new proposal and a new draft that still requires that internet companies do the impossible:

The specific suggestions being pushed in the revised Copyright Directive suggests that whoever is putting this stuff together still has no idea what they're talking about. There's an attempt at fixing Article 11 (the snippet tax) not by actually fixing it, but at least making sure that it doesn't apply to "individual words or very short extracts."

The rights referred to in the first subparagraph shall not apply in respect of uses of individual words or very short extracts of a press publication.

What does "very short extracts of a press publication" mean? Well, we'll have to see what courts think of it after extensive litigation, I guess.

More importantly, Article 13 remains an utter mess where they still think that internet companies can just wave a magic wand and suddenly they will stop all infringement without also taking down non-infringing content. The text still pushes for online platforms to have to take out licenses for everything -- and on the question of takedowns of stuff that isn't actually infringing, it just says "don't do that":

The steps taken by the online content sharing service providers should be without prejudice to the application of exceptions and limitations to copyright, including in particular those which guarantee the freedom of expression of users.

Users should not be prevented from uploading and making available content that they have produced and that contains existing works or other protected subject matter for specific purposes of illustration or parody when these uses do not create significant harm to rightholders.

First of all... how is that even possible to do these things without running afoul of the other parts of the law? The bureaucrats don't say because they don't understand any of this. Second, this new text basically only says that this applies to "parody" or when the uses "do not create significant harm to rightsholders." But, who determines that? We've seen rightsholders go nuts over all sorts of uses that wouldn't create actual harm (in some cases that would lead to more revenue). All of this is just left up to the idea that internet companies will magically figure out what's okay and what's not.

As the EFF notes in a thorough post, so much of Article 13 is really the EU putting out vague statements about what should be allowed and what should not be allowed, without any notion of how that'll work and then saying you two giant industries figure this mess out. Indeed, as scholar Annemarie Bridy pointed out recently in a wonderful (if terrifying) tweet storm, the entire Article 13 appears to be based on a model of the world that isn't accurate -- one where there are just a few internet companies negotiating with just a few content companies:

The whole thing remains an utter disaster that is moving forward even as no one is left who really seems to support it. The public doesn't want this shit. The big entertainment companies are now asking for Article 13 to be set aside. The big internet companies have always been against it. And yet it rolls ever forward, with a bunch of clueless, technically illiterate bureaucrats basically saying "well, if we just say big companies should do this without allowing any negative consequences to happen, surely they can figure it out..." and tossing it over the fence.

This is not how sane policy is made. This is how you fuck up the internet.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Ryu, 18 Jan 2019 @ 3:28am

    Hmmm

    Something tells me that somebody is trying ruin the Internet just so they get their child to stop using their phone "too much"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2019 @ 3:42am

    Are we sure that the legacy industries dom't want this, or are they setting up to be able shrug off the damage they will do by saying this is not what we wanted but we have to go with it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 18 Jan 2019 @ 4:34am

      'I asked for 2 million, but I suppose I can settle for 1.99...'

      While they would certainly like to get everything they want, I'm sure they will graciously accept 'only' getting 99% of what they want, should it go through in it's current form with those pesky(weak) 'safe harbors' still included.

      They'll be holding back tears and struggling to keep up a brave face the whole time though, having to settle for such a paltry amount, just you watch.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2019 @ 4:40am

        Re: 'I asked for 2 million, but I suppose I can settle for 1.99.

        I was thinking more that they know what his will do to the Internet, and when the screams start they can say we didn't want article 13, so don't blame us.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          That One Guy (profile), 18 Jan 2019 @ 6:07am

          'Just because you have to do Y doesn't mean you HAVE to do Y.'

          Oh I'm sure they'll try at least, the way the bills have been handled positively reek of (not so) plausible deniability.

          'You need to accomplish X or face stiff penalties, and while the only real way to do that is by doing Y, since we never actually mentioned Y, and vehemently denied that it was required(despite the fact that our demands make it so), clearly it's entirely your fault for doing Y.'

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Cowherd, 18 Jan 2019 @ 3:57am

    Perhaps the sheer stupidity of it has reached critical mass and is going to go nuclear?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Richard M (profile), 18 Jan 2019 @ 4:21am

    The question lawmakers never seem to ask.

    Does my new law fix the problem I say I am trying to fix?

    This never seems to come up for some reason. All they care about is that they are doing Something/Anything so that it looks like they are in charge and know what they are doing.

    Most of the time doing nothing is the best choice.

    However for politicians that is not really an option because it is hard to earn bribes if you are not doing anything.

    I look at the dumpster fire that the is the US political scene and think this is about as bad as it could get. Then I look to the EU and other countries and start thinking that maybe there is a contest I do not know about where the politicians of the world are trying to see who can screw up their country the worst.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2019 @ 7:55am

      Re: The question lawmakers never seem to ask.

      The question should be, what is the thing I am trying to fix?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anon E Mouse, 18 Jan 2019 @ 8:39am

      Re: The question lawmakers never seem to ask.

      It's a good old fallacy. Something must be done about this issue, making laws is something, therefore we must make a new law. Also relevant, the old "when all you have is a hammer" thing and lawmakers.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Annonymouse, 18 Jan 2019 @ 4:21am

    Last time I checked eurocrats had names.

    Just plaster their names and personal details out there for all to see.

    Maybe get a gofundme going to have them retired to a institution where they can't hurt anyone.
    I hear Siberia is nice.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Glenn, 18 Jan 2019 @ 4:25am

    Obviously, the world was better before the Internet. It's time to return to those golden days before the Internet ruined everything, when no one ever shared anything with anyone... oh, right.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2019 @ 4:38am

    You know the US has gotten a lot of flack for doing dumb things

    But at least our politicians have some idea of how the internet works and don't try to push this kind of garbage too often. Why do the EU citizens allow this to continue? Anyone who actually uses the internet knows that these rules will be terrible

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    PaulT (profile), 18 Jan 2019 @ 4:41am

    "it's almost as if the EU Parliament imagines that the entire universe of rightholders with which/whom online platforms would have to conclude licenses is somewhere around, idk, a dozen."

    Why, it's almost as if this whole thing is created for a handful corporations who believe that they should be the gatekeepers for everything.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Hugo S Cunningham (profile), 18 Jan 2019 @ 4:56am

    Wie sagt man "nerd harder " auf Deutsch?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2019 @ 5:42am

    Theres millions of creators out there
    making art ,music ,video,s everyday ,
    so wheres the magical filter out there that can register all the content in real time
    ,with all the info on each item, eg creator,
    name of video ,song, singer ,songwriter ,composer,
    etc The people who wrote this directive do not understand the internet ,
    or They are simply following the instructions
    of legacy companys ,who do not care about
    small creators or free speech .
    Even the big record companys admit there are 1000,s of songs from the 50,s , 60s that are not registered ,
    eg no one has records of who the composer,or songwriter is.
    No one bothered to registered the copyright properly or the relevant paper documents have been lost as small record companys were bought by sony ,Emi etc

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2019 @ 6:23am

    Been saying for literally years that if big tech didn’t get their infringement issues addressed, then government would step in and it would suck.

    Well, that day has arrived.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2019 @ 6:38am

      Re:

      So because they did not do the impossible of their own free will, they will now be required to do the impossible because the law demands it, or stop accepting any user generated content.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 18 Jan 2019 @ 8:05am

        Re: Re:

        Exactly how the major media corporations want it. Why bother competing with “new media” when you can use the government to kill it altogether?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2019 @ 7:01am

      Re:

      And who's going to be your enforcement arm? John Steele? Keith Lipscomb?

      Your "big tech" can't even sue the right dead grandmother.

      Have an Article 13 vote.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    bobob, 18 Jan 2019 @ 6:49am

    They could fix this fairly easily by adding a provision that slaps a huge fine on any "content owner" who alleges infringement on content found to be non infringing. That would sort out the vague notion of what is infringing and non infringing through common law through a few court cases and force anyone who would consider alleging infringement to think twice before taking action. That would also allow publishers to be a lot more flexible in deciding how or whether to manage what is uploaded without having to do the impossible or do anything much differently than they do now. Of course, any attempt to meaningfully sanction friviolous claims of infringement will never see the light of day.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2019 @ 6:54am

      Re:

      Of course, any attempt to meaningfully sanction friviolous claims of infringement will never see the light of day.

      Of course they wont, as the intent is not so much to stop infringement as to kill off self publishing and restore gatekeeper control.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


