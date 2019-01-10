EU Court Adviser Says Google Shouldn't... >>
Thu, Jan 10th 2019 10:39am


Daily Deal: Windscribe VPN

Windscribe VPN is a VPN desktop application and browser extension that work together to protect your online privacy, unblock websites, and remove ads and trackers that follow you across the websites you visit every day. There are 4 subscription lengths of access with unlimited data available for an unlimited number of devices: $19 for 1 year, $29 for 3 years, and $69 for lifetime access. Windscribe's privacy policy can be found here for more information.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

