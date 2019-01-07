 
(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Glyn Moody

Mon, Jan 7th 2019 7:33pm


china, facial recognition, privacy, public housing, smart locks, surveillance



China Starts Using Facial Recognition-Enabled 'Smart' Locks In Its Public Housing

from the just-wait-until-they-know-your-citizen-score-too dept

Surveillance using facial recognition is sweeping the world. That's partly for the usual reason that the underlying digital technology continues to become cheaper, more powerful and thus more cost-effective. But it's also because facial recognition can happen unobtrusively, at a distance, without people being aware of its deployment. In any case, many users of modern smartphones have been conditioned to accept it unthinkingly, because it's a quick and easy way to unlock their device. This normalization of facial recognition is potentially bad news for privacy and freedom, as this story in the South China Morning Post indicates:

Beijing is speeding up the adoption of facial recognition-enabled smart locks in its public housing programmes as part of efforts to clamp down on tenancy abuse, such as illegal subletting.

The face-scanning system is expected to cover all of Beijing's public housing projects, involving a total of 120,000 tenants, by the end of June 2019

Although a desire to stop tenancy abuses sounds reasonable enough, it's important to put the move in a broader context. As Techdirt reported back in 2017, China is creating a system storing the facial images of every Chinese citizen, with the ability to identify any one of them in three seconds. Although the latest use of facial recognition with "smart" locks is being run by the Beijing authorities, such systems don't exist in isolation. Everything is being cross-referenced and linked together to ensure a complete picture is built up of every citizen's activities -- resulting in what is called the "citizen score" or "social credit" of an individual. China said last year that it would start banning people with "bad" citizen scores from using planes and trains for up to a year. Once the "smart" locks are in place, it would be straightforward to make them part of the social credit system and its punishments -- for example by imposing a curfew on those living at an address, or only allowing certain "approved" visitors.

Even without using "smart" locks in this more extreme way, the facial recognition system could record everyone who came visiting, and how long they stayed, and transmit that data to a central monitoring station. The scope for abuse by the authorities is wide. If nothing else, it's a further reminder that if you are not living in China, where you may not have a choice, installing "smart" Internet of things devices voluntarily may not be that smart.

Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter or identi.ca, and +glynmoody on Google+

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 7 Jan 2019 @ 6:42pm

    Seems bad all around, and doesn't accomplish the goal either.

    Great, so now someone only needs a good picture of someones face to get in. And what about the children, as they grow up their faces change, and one day they won't be able to go home?

    Then there's the idea of curfews, if I get home late I have to spend the night on the street? Or I invite some acquaintance over, not knowing their 'social score' and find they can't get in? Or worse, meet them at the door an let a 'socially unacceptable' person in, not knowing (or maybe knowing) they are 'socially unacceptable' (probably meaning anti-government control, but could be actually bad)?

    So this is just another step in the government taking control over the population, at least until the population decides it doesn't want that control anymore. There are an awful lot of them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Jan 2019 @ 8:35pm

      Re: Seems bad all around, and doesn't accomplish the goal either

      Unfortunately the population shows very little signs of not wanting the control.

      If you're a citizen with a good social credit score there is next to no reason to doubt the system. In fact many "model citizens" operate under the indoctrinated belief that if you're considered morally upright, you have nothing to fear. Never mind that failing the system is as easy as doing something in the grey area such as exposing corruption. And the system is inherently designed to make comebacks impossible.

      It's out_of_the_blue's wet dream.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 7 Jan 2019 @ 9:37pm

    That'll learn 'em

    Just wait until the people of China start wearing Winnie the Pooh masks and are allowed into any government building.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jan 2019 @ 10:09pm

    What a F---g day. I get hit in the face by a fly ball. Ignoring the shiner I pick up, I chase the batter through a field, only to step in a bee hive. I swell up like the elephant man, so I can barely see.

    All I want is to get in my F---g apartment, take some aspirin and antihistamine, put an icepack on, and sleep for a week.

    And now the F---g door won't let me in.

    Great.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jan 2019 @ 10:27pm

    Most people tend to see smart phones as their property. Normalizing facial recognition on one's own property is a very different prospect than normalizing it for commercial or governmental use.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


