Why Is Congress Trying To Pass An Obviously Unconstitutional Bill That Would Criminalize Boycotts Of Israel?
from the don't-be-ridiculous dept
As we've noted in the past on articles discussing this topic, I recognize that people have very, very, very strong views on both Israel and the whole "BDS" movement, and (trust me) you're not going to convince anyone about the rightness or wrongness of those views in our comments. However, even if you support the Israeli government fully, and think the BDS movement is a sham, hopefully you can still agree that an American law criminalizing supporting the BDS movement is blatantly unconstitutional.
It is true, if horrifying, that a bunch of states have passed such laws, all of which are quite clearly unconstitutional as well. Challenges to the state laws in Kansas and Arizona have already been (easily) successful. There are other legal challenges against the other laws, and they will almost certainly be tossed out as well.
The impact of these laws is absolutely ridiculous as well, even barring Houston residents from receiving hurricane relief if they didn't sign a pledge promising not to boycott Israel. That's so plainly a First Amendment violation, it's amazing that so many states have followed suit. And it's depressing that Congress is looking to do the same:
Earlier versions of the Israel Anti-Boycott Act would have made it a crime — possibly even subject to jail time — for American companies to participate in political boycotts aimed at Israel and its settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories when those boycotts were called for by international governmental organizations like the United Nations. The same went for boycotts targeting any country that is “friendly to the United States” if the boycott was not sanctioned by the United States.
Last week, the ACLU saw an updated version being considered for inclusion in the spending bill (though this text is not publicly available). While Hill offices claim the First Amendment concerns have been resolved, and potential jail time has indeed been eliminated as a possible punishment, the bill actually does nothing to cure its free speech problems. Furthermore, knowingly violating the bill could result in criminal financial penalties of up to $1 million. Were this legislation to pass, federal officials would have a new weapon at their disposal to chill and suppress speech that they found objectionable or politically unpopular.
Boycotts are clearly a freedom of expression issue. The entire point of these kinds of boycotts are to express your views on something happening in the world. To say that it's illegal to support a boycott is crazy. And it's even crazier that the US would pass such a law banning the boycott of a foreign country. This is made even crazier by the fact that it's quite obviously legal to call for a boycott of a state within the US. The Intercept's recent article highlights the insanity of this situation using NY Governor Andrew Cuomo:
One of the first states to impose such repressive restrictions on free expression was New York. In 2016, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order directing all agencies under his control to terminate any and all business with companies or organizations that support a boycott of Israel. “If you boycott Israel, New York State will boycott you,” Cuomo proudly tweeted, referring to a Washington Post op-ed he wrote that touted that threat in its headline.
As The Intercept reported at the time, Cuomo’s order “requires that one of his commissioners compile ‘a list of institutions and companies’ that — ‘either directly or through a parent or subsidiary’ — support a boycott. That government list is then posted publicly, and the burden falls on [the accused boycotters] to prove to the state that they do not, in fact, support such a boycott.”
[....]
What made Cuomo’s censorship directive particularly stunning was that, just two months prior to issuing this decree, he ordered New York state agencies to boycott North Carolina in protest of that state’s anti-LGBT law. Two years earlier, Cuomo banned New York state employees from all non-essential travel to Indiana to boycott that state’s enactment of an anti-LGBT law.
So, according to Cuomo, you must boycott North Carolina and Indiana, but it's a crime to boycott Israel. That's... messed up.
Again, even if you think that the BDS movement is really anti-Semitic, you should at least be able to understand the serious First Amendment problems with any such law. And the idea that Congress might try to slip something through during the lameduck session before the new Congress starts suggests even they know how ridiculous such a law would be.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Because the Illuminati
But once it becomes illegal to downvote/ignore stories like this, we'll see the truth.
/s
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Because the Illuminati
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Israel exports few consumer products (the country's biggest industry is military weaponry) so it's not like anyone would ever miss anything if, for instance, Walmart decided to boycott everything from Israel.
The BDS movement could mean a lot to investments however, if institutions like universities and union pension funds, etc, decide to boycott (or at least not invest in) Israeli companies. However, other investment institutions could easily pick up any slack that results if they so chose. Keep in mind that "looking after other people's money" is largely a Jewish owned and operated industry, and has been so for centuries before the Rothschilds' global banking empire.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Israel doesn’t create the US’s electricity. What are you on about?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"You're allowed to speak, so long as it's in our favor."
The same went for boycotts targeting any country that is “friendly to the United States” if the boycott was not sanctioned by the United States.
This part really stuck out for me, as it would allow the government veto power over selling decisions of companies when it came to potential companies. 'Don't want to sell to a country? Well the USG says they're our buddies, so you don't get a choice.'
It would be absurd enough if they were criminalizing boycotts and attacking free speech within the country, but to do it for another country entirely just cranks up the insanity to ludicrous levels.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "You're allowed to speak, so long as it's in our favor."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The whole thing is silly.
People don't boycott Israel because they think a boycott will work. They do it to make a philosophical point. Unfortunately, it's one that makes them hypocrites nearly 100% of the time.
It's impossible to have any respect for BDS when they're using Intel based computers, to post content through israeli made routers, billed by israeli made billing systems, to sites that are powered by programming languages that were developed in israel by israelis.
All so these messages can be consumed by three major operating systems, largely developed in Israel on devices that were, in many cases, invented and/or pioneered by Israelis.
If they were serious about these boycotts, they would live in caves. It's really the only way to get away from this stuff. And yet, while it is worth making a lot of noise about, it's not worth actually making any sacrifices over. So it couldn't possibly be all that important to begin with.
And, if it's not even enough for it's proponents to take seriously, it's probably not something that Congress should take all that seriously either.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The whole thing is silly.
Intel is an American company, founded by people born in the US, and with its headquarters in California.
None of the top 5 most common programming languages were created by people born in Israel.
The operating systems were not made by Israel companies either.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
But the reasoning for banning it does make sense.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I really hope you’re a troll, because those two sentences are wrong on every level, and I shudder to think of someone sincerely believing them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: But the reasoning for banning it does make sense.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Really? Which court determined that? And which doctrine did they imply?
This is news to me. Would you like to share an example or two with the class?
Yes, yes it is. The government is not allowed to even try defining what counts as "offensive" speech, let alone hateful. Look up the Supreme Court case Matal v. Tam. Decided 2017, 8-0 in favor of banning the government from making those decisions.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: But the reasoning for banning it does make sense.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The loudest moneybags PAC
Would you want to vote against it and be called "anti-Semitic"? Have the wind of their voices blow your campaign chest empty?
(Gee, wouldn't it be nice to have a congress that represented the people instead of the loudest moneybags PAC?)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment