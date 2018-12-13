EU General Court Refuses To Allow St. Andrews... >>
<< FCC Says It Will Finally Investigate...
 tdicon 

Copyright

by Mike Masnick

Thu, Dec 13th 2018 2:39pm


Filed Under:
article 13, copyright, eu, eu copyright directive, intermediary liability, safe harbors



No Agreement Made On EU Copyright Directive, As Recording Industry Freaks Out About Safe Harbors Too

from the maybe-dump-article-13 dept

Today was the latest set of "Trilogue" negotiations for the EU Copyright Directive, between the EU Council, the EU Commission and the EU Parliament. When the trilogues were first scheduled, this was the final negotiation and the plan was to hammer out a final agreement by today. As we've been reporting lately, however, it still appeared that there was massive disagreement about what should be in Article 13 (in particular). And so, today's meetings ended with no deal in place, and a new trilogue negotiation set for January 14th. As MEP Julia Reda reports, most negotiators are still pushing for mandatory upload filters, so there's still a huge uphill battle ahead -- but the more regulators realize how disastrous such a provision would be for the public, the better.

Also worrisome, Reda notes that after the Parliament rejected Article 13 back in July, MEP Axel Voss agreed to add an exception for small businesses that helped get the proposal approved in September. Yet, in today's negotiations, he agreed to drop that small business exception, meaning that if you run a small platform that accepts user generated content, you might need to cross the EU off your list of markets should Article 13 pass.

One other important thing. Earlier this week, we noted that the TV, film and sports legacy companies were complaining that if Article 13 included a basic safe harbor (i.e., rules that say if you do certain things to remove infringing content, you won't be liable), then they no longer wanted it at all -- or wanted it to just be limited to music content. That suggested there might be some separation between the film/TV/sports industries and the music industries. But, no. Right before the trilogues, the legacy recording industries released a similar letter:

The fundamental elements of a solution to the Value Gap/Transfer of Value remain, as acknowledged by all three institutions in their adopted texts, to clarify that UUC services now defined as Online Content Sharing Service Providers (“OCSSP”) are liable for communication to the public and/or making available to the public when protected works are made available and that they are not eligible for the liability privilege in Article 14 of the E-Commerce Directive as far as copyright is concerned. We continue to believe that only a solution that stays within these principles meaningfully addresses the Value Gap/Transfer of Value. Moreover, licensing needs to be encouraged where the rightsholders are willing to do so but at the same time not be forced upon rightsholders.

Therefore, proposals that deviate from the adopted positions of the three institutions should be dismissed.

Unfortunately, for a number of reasons, the text now put forward by the European Commission would need fundamental changes to achieve the Directive’s aim to correct the Value Gap/ Transfer of Value.

For example, solutions that seek to qualify or mitigate the liability of Online Content Sharing Service Providers should be considered with an abundance of caution to avoid the final proposal leaving rightsholders in a worse position than they are in now. Any “mitigation measures”, should they be offered to OCSSPs, must therefore be clearly formulated and conditional on OCSSPs taking robust action to ensure the unavailability of works or other subject matter on their services.

This is pretty incredible when you get passed the diplomatic legalese. These music companies are flat out admitting that the entire goal of this bill is to hit internet companies with crippling liability that makes it literally impossible for them to host any user generated content. This isn't -- as they claim -- about a "value gap" (a made up meaningless term). Rather this is the legacy entertainment industry going all in on an attempt to change the internet from a platform for the public, to a locked up platform for gatekeepers. In short, they want to take the internet and turn it into TV. Europe should not let this happen.

12 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 13 Dec 2018 @ 2:28pm

    "Just under the rib cage!" "No, through the arm-pit!"

    I can't help but find it rather funny that the main stumbling block to this legislative disaster is a fight over how exactly to screw over the public, and how much, with objections being lodged that it's not bad enough holding it up. Nice to have their petty contempt of the public actually working in the public's favor for once.

    Hopefully they'll bicker long enough for enough pushback to occur to kill the thing entirely, or refuse to accept it unless it's extreme enough, killing it that way.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    JD, 13 Dec 2018 @ 2:47pm

    Filters to prevent music/video sampling

    I can only assume that the legacy industries would also support filters built in to A/V hardware and software which would automatically detect when someone is attempting to create a musical or video composition which is similar to an existing book, song, movie, story, or other copyrighted work, and block them from doing so, full stop.

    Paid the licensing fee? Too bad. Maybe create something of your own next time. Recording a cover of a song where parts of it are in the public domain? Too bad. Maybe create something of your own next time. Filming a remake of a movie that already exists, and you're the owner of the original? Too bad. Maybe create something of your own next time. The thing you're creating is your own but the technology accidentally thinks it's similar to something someone else already created? Too bad. Maybe create something more of your own next time.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 13 Dec 2018 @ 3:48pm

      Re: Filters to prevent music/video sampling

      It not the creation of new works that they object to, but rather the ability of people to self publish. I mean, how is a gate keeper to decide what culture is, if they cannot select a fraction of a percent of creative works that they will publish for their own profit. The more creators that are competing for a chance to get their work published, the easier it is for the publishers to get them to sign exploitative contracts.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Dec 2018 @ 2:47pm

    Thank god the UK is leaving this clusterfuck behind.

    EU won't have internet. It will only effectively have TV via ethernet and wifi with NO individual user being able to do so much as post a text message to a forum without a billion dollar corporation allowing them to do so.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 13 Dec 2018 @ 3:12pm

      Re:

      In other news, end-to-end encryption services and VPN usage will skyrocket in the EU.

      Isn't Facebook already on TOR?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 13 Dec 2018 @ 6:02pm

      Response to: Anonymous Coward on Dec 13th, 2018 @ 2:47pm

      Yeah, they can create their own clusterfuck, like other larger nations.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Dec 2018 @ 3:18pm

    The copyright fascists freak out when "legal due process" is required.... they think one unsupported accusation from themselves ought to enslave the accused forever.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 13 Dec 2018 @ 3:20pm

      “But…but think of the content creators who would really be hurt if this doesn’t pass—you know, Disney, Warner Bros., and the like!”

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Dec 2018 @ 3:38pm

    This is exactly what is going to happen if Silicon Valley does not get its act together and stop all the HATE driven policies.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
EU General Court Refuses To Allow St. Andrews... >>
<< FCC Says It Will Finally Investigate...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

19:23 EU General Court Refuses To Allow St. Andrews Links To Trademark 'St. Andrews' For All The Things (1)
14:39 No Agreement Made On EU Copyright Directive, As Recording Industry Freaks Out About Safe Harbors Too (12)
12:03 FCC Says It Will Finally Investigate Nation's Bullshit Broadband Availability Maps. Maybe. (12)
10:44 Arkansas Politician Introduces Bill To Make It Illegal For Social Media Companies To Block Content He Likes (77)
10:41 Daily Deal: The Complete Productivity Booster Bundle (0)
09:33 If You're Worried About Bad EU Internet Regulation, Just Wait Until You See The New Terrorist Regulation (29)
06:28 Big Telecom Claims Oversight & Accountability Violates Its First Amendment Rights (30)
03:27 Federal Court Says Massachusetts' Wiretap Law Can't Be Used To Arrest People For Recording Public Officials (19)

Wednesday

20:08 Under Armour Can't Help But Issue A Cease And Desist For Tiny Clothier Cascade Armory (12)
15:36 School Boots Professor Off Campus After He Exposes Its Complicity In Predatory Publishing Schemes (8)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.