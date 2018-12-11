 
Free Speech

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Dec 11th 2018 1:30pm


Filed Under:
cda 230, first amendment, free speech, podcast, politics, section 230



Techdirt Podcast Episode 192: Section 230 And Political Bias

from the debate-time dept

We've got another panel discussion from the Lincoln Network's Reboot conference this week, all about the law on everyone's minds lately: Section 230 of the CDA. The debate includes law professor Eric Goldman, the EFF's Corynne McSherry, and Dr. Jerry A. Johnson from National Religious Broadcasters, offering up a wide spectrum of opinions on Section 230 and political bias.

