Unsolicited Dick Pics Prompt Stupid, Unworkable Legislative Response From New York Lawmakers
from the I'm-sure-the-smart-guys-at-the-NYPD-can-figure-it-out dept
Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from
magic a trenchcoat-wearing lurker. Apple's AirDrop app, which allows anyone to share files with anyone else using the app, has become the new way to send unsolicited dick pics.
Granted, there's a bit of a perfect storm aspect that sets it apart from the ChatRoulettes of the world. Users of the app must allow messages from "Everyone" (rather than just people on their Contacts list) and be within Bluetooth range of the amateur photographer.
Of course, since it can conceivably happen to someone, it has happened to someone. And the New York Post was there to report on the easily-avoidable menace.
Britta Carlson, 28, was riding the uptown 6 train to a concert on July 27 when a mysterious message popped up on her smartphone.
“iPhone 1 would like to share a note with you,” read the note sent at 6:51 p.m. She hit “Accept” and was horrified by what she saw. “It was just a huge close-up picture of a disgusting penis,” said Carlson, of Bushwick, Brooklyn. The message was titled “Straw” and was sent by an anonymous stranger.
“It really felt like someone had actually just flashed me.”
Well, it's a reasonable digital facsimile. The feeling is not misplaced. The response from legislators -- who feel compelled to do something when people who have removed every barrier against digital flashing are digitally flashed -- is, however, more than a little misplaced.
Let's not blame the victim. Setting AirDrop to accept messages from "Everyone" is risky, but that doesn't justify the distribution of up-pants photography no one has asked for. But let's not jump into the legislation-mobile just because the New York Post found two New Yorkers in a city of 8 million who ended up with unwanted junk in their AirDrop trunks.
The New York Times found a couple more women who endured the same experience while riding public transportation to introduce its reporting on the introduction of a bill by New York City legislators.
The two women were victims of what has become known as cyber flashing, a growing trend of technology-enabled sexual harassment. It has become so common that two lawmakers introduced a City Council bill on Wednesday to explicitly make it a crime, punishable by a $1,000 fine or up to a year in jail.
It's an anti-penis pic bill targeting AirDrop that's about as dumb as that string of words sounds. Here's its champion, taking a tough anti-dick stance:
“In the old days, you had to have a long trench coat and good running shoes,” said Councilman Joseph Borelli, a Republican from Staten Island who is co-sponsoring the anti-flashing bill. “Technology has made it significantly easier to be a creep.”
Both of Borelli's statements are substantially true, but it's still unclear how the law will work or if it even can be made workable in practical terms. The bill would add "unsolicited intimate images" to the state's existing harassment law, but nothing has been said by supporters of the bill that indicates they've really thought this through.
Buster Hein of mac4n6 has thought this through. While a certain amount of data is logged by Apple when AirDrop is used, it's unlikely the digital detritus left behind on the victim's phone will be of much use to law enforcement. Since the perp isn't going to turn himself in, cops are left with only the complainant's phone to work with. And Hein says there's not enough there to work with.
The lack of attribution artifacts at this time (additional research pending) is going to make it very difficult to attribute AirDrop misuse. At best, if the cops are provided each device, they can pair the connections up – however this will require access to file system dumping services like Cellebrite CAS, GrayKey from GrayShift or performing a jailbreak to get the most accurate analysis. If the devices are named appropriately (ie: If Jen Mack’s iPhone was actually named ‘Jen Mack’s iPhone’) this may make an analysis easy, however I can see an instance where this can be abused to imitate someone else.
First, they're going to need the perp's phone. (And if they already have that, they likely can find the pic that was sent.) But how likely is that scenario? AirDrop pervs aren't going to be turning themselves in and/or agreeing to forensic phone searches. Are cops going to get a warrant to handle a misdemeanor harassment charge involving a picture sent into the ether to be swept up by passing AirDrop users? It's not like they're dealing with targeted harassment which might make it easier to identify the person behind the lewd photo.
Is any judge going to OK a full-scale search for a photo used in a drive-by digital flashing? Sure, some might, but it seems unlikely law enforcement is going to put its best minds and expensive hacking tools to work to gather data that probably won't even help them track down the sender.
And where do you go from there? You have a device ID you can tie to a person, but you still have to find that person to make the charge stick. Will the NYPD be wardriving with Stingrays to ring up petty harassment charges?
There are so many aspects of this that make zero sense. But what do you expect from reactionary lawmaking triggered by a New York Post article. The bill is so useless even one of its sponsors admits it's little more than anti-dick pic PR:
Donovan J. Richards, a Democratic councilman from Queens and a co-sponsor of the bill, said the legislation was intended as a bipartisan effort to raise awareness — and to remove the sense of impunity that may embolden those sending the images.
So, to sum up, some people found out what happens when you turn your device into a public mailbox and lawmakers managed to turn some bad experiences into bad legislation. Of course, the blame ultimately lies with the jerkoffs who can't keep their appendages to themselves. If people weren't idiots, we wouldn't need to discuss idiotic legislation quite so often. Idiots need to keep their private parts private and idiots with lawmaking power need to actually think about what they want done before they start doing something.
Reader Comments
The First Word
Re: Agreed: can't fix stupid when starts with APPLE.Heavy fines for what, exactly?
(Also, as always, you can't read and post lies.)
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Agreed: can't fix stupid when starts with APPLE.
Again problem is programmers who go along with marketing droids to add "features" that have drawbacks, and of course turned on by default.
Similarly, Google turning on tracking everywhere is main problem in a prior piece.
And the solution is -- at very least -- heavy fines. Even better would be to jail execs any time privacy is violated without explicit and repeated permission.
But that's attacking the whole basis of "surveillance capitalism", which means that Techdirt won't even consider it; never do anything except wring hands.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Agreed: can't fix stupid when starts with APPLE.
Did you read the article? You have to use the non-default setting of allowing "everyone", then have to click "accept" when someone sends to you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Agreed: can't fix stupid when starts with APPLE.
(Also, as always, you can't read and post lies.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I find the best way....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Question - Why does the world need to make a law to make it illegal to randomly offer a photo to people?
The sender did not grab your phone and press accept.
The sender did not grab your phone, take a pic of his junk and hand it back to you.
You pressed the button because it popped up & you dislike the result of your action so the entire world must change.
You didn't bother to read the manual & decide perhaps I shouldn't allow random people to reach out and wiggle their dick at me. 1 fscking setting, but we need a law...
One of the complaints I heard from the radio station that is running the poll on keeping 'Baby it's cold outside' on the air was the parents calling in just wrecked because they were in the car with their kids!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I really want to know what car maker is selling cars with a radio that only tunes to 1 station & can not be turned off.
' Will the NYPD be wardriving with Stingrays to ring up petty harassment charges? '
Tim, this is the NYPD, why bother with the question mark when you know they will.
Kids eat TidePods and OMG it is because they are colorful & the container didn't need a combination & retinal id to open. Umm perhaps you should remember you have crotchfruit, that keeping them safe is your job & perhaps a high shelf would be a better place than in easy reach??
But then these people manage to leave their kids in the car every fscking year & now car makers are including alerts to remind you that something important is in the backseat... and that will end with a lawsuit when they miss the alert & sue the car maker for not doing more to protect their kid.
AirDrop - Best use ever... Goto an aquarium, load a picture of a clown fish, caption... have you seen my fucking kid?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Well anyone can put that together: friends, industry, etc.
If the initials are actually A.C. then it's pretty obvious who it is. The language-analysis software made a good guess.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Tell me who I am.
Dumber people than you (I know, shocking) have tried and failed at every turn.
I've always been amused by the dipshits who attack my spelling, grammar, use of expletives instead of my points.
So genius, who am I?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A tough stance or a hard stance?
--
On a more serious note, if Apple wanted to help fight this (and I see no reason they should want to, or should be expected to), they could do so by arranging that AirDrop always includes, and the receiver always records, all the potentially useful device identification data available on the sender's phone: full metadata of the offending image (which, for sloppy perpetrators, will include date/time of picture, GPS coordinates); date/time of the AirDrop transfer, GPS coordinates of both phones at the time of the transfer, perpetrator's phone serial number, IMEI, etc. Given the wealth of surveillance around cell phones, if the perpetrator's phone dumped all that, the receiver's phone recorded it, and you had some level of trust that the perpetrator's phone was not falsifying the data (which only a jailbroken device would permit), you could trace the offense to the phone pretty readily, and for non-pre-paid phones, to the phone's purchaser (but we should remember that the purchaser is not necessarily the person actually operating it when the offending image is sent). Personally, I agree with the editor: there are adequate technical solutions to mitigate victimization, so it's not worth devoting another law or any law enforcement resources to pursuing this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Whenever I see comments like this I wonder... would there had been any outrage if it was a reasonably sized attractive penis?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
1) such demonstrations you mention aren't limited to females doing it. Philly's naked bike ride for example has plenty of men and women naked riding bikes.
2) and most importantly nothing you said has anything to do with the article. While I was making a silly (and probably not great at all) joke I'm sure similar indecent exposure from a female would have solicited a similar reaction from the person who kicked this off.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I do not recall any indecently clothed people in the photos I saw of such slutwalks, or are you suggesting a change in the current laws regarding public decency relative to clothing. There are some who want to outlaw yoga pants .. are you one of these insane people?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
penis envy, #MeToo, and the ever-changing rules
I wonder just what the rules are these days regarding such 'locker room' type stuff. Take the phrase "dick measuring contest." I couldn't count the number of times I've heard that said at work (as in "I don't want to get into a [...] with [another male] "). Yet this guy got fired for saying just that ... because a female was on the other end of the chatline, even though she was (obviously) not the subject of his jab. And since this happened at the world's biggest video game company, news of this "#MeToo" firing has spread far and wide.
https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/courts/company-director-fired-over-alleged-dick-remark-t o-female-colleague-seeks-injunction-37601901.html
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: penis envy, #MeToo, and the ever-changing rules
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: penis envy, #MeToo, and the ever-changing rules
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: penis envy, #MeToo, and the ever-changing rules
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That speaks for itself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Are the flashers and law makers actually different sets of people?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
She coolly replied, "It looks like a man's penis, only smaller."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
...
"Remove the sense of impunity" by pointing out that there's literally nothing the authorities can do about it? Can't see that going wrong.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What a weird anthopolocial phenomenon.
The obvious answer is not to accept strange pictures, just as the obvious answer to private phones getting saturated with robocalls is not to accept calls from unknown numbers.*
I've received dickpics unsolicited when I was seeking persons-sans-penis on Craigslist, years ago. Since that's not a typical vector by which to receive them, it raised the question of why so many guys would feel so driven to do so. It seems like some kind of weird subliminal compulsion that defies rationality.
At any rate, at risk of sounding like a one-trick pony, I think looking to understand and address the social phenomenon is going to do more to reduce our dickpics than mandating dickpic-blocking software, given that dickpic-senders will be all to eager to add an adversarial-input overlay to bypass AI scans.
`* Last I heard, caller ID is being spoofed so that callers from China can make a phone number look like a different number from a different area-code. That sounds like something that can be fixed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What a weird anthopolocial phenomenon.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
$1000 fine or 1 year..
its about $40k per year to put a person in jail...
$1000 is about 1 weeks jail time..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment