Tue, Dec 4th 2018 10:39am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: The 2019 Ethical Hacker Master Class Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The 2019 Ethical Hacker Master Class Bundle features over 180 hours of professional ethical hacking instruction. You'll get certification prep for EC-Council Certified Ethical Hacker v9 exam, CompTIA's A+ exams, and others. You'll learn how to investigate cyber crimes, how to identify & mitigate risks, and much more. The bundle is on sale for $39.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

