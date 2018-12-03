Daily Deal: AirTaps Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds... >>
Copyright

by Mike Masnick

Mon, Dec 3rd 2018 9:34am


Filed Under:
congress, copyright office, library of congress, politics, presidential appointee



Congress Using Lame Duck Session To Push Through Awful Plan To Politicize The Copyright Office

from the don't-do-this dept

I explain all the details below, but the short version is that Hollywood is trying to use the lame duck Congress session to push through a bill that would be very bad for copyright, and would politicize the Copyright Office. EFF has an action page where you can tell Congress not to do this. The bigger explanation of all of this is below.

You can't take your eyes off Congress for a second or they might do something awful. As you may recall, over the past few years, there's been a huge fight going on concerning who controls the US Copyright Office. Historically, the Copyright Office has been a part of the Library of Congress. In early 2017, I wrote a very long, detailed article for the Verge detailing why the Copyright Office is in the Library of Congress, and why it should stay there. If you're confused about this, I suggest reading that article. However, for years, many both within the Copyright Office itself, and (more importantly) in the legacy movie and recording industries, have been pushing to get the Copyright Office out of the Library and set up as its own agency (or possibly merged into the Patent and Trademark Office). This would give those special interests a lot more power over the organization, especially as it would make the head of the Copryight Office, the Register of Copyrights, now a Presidentially appointed position, rather than what it is today, where the Register is appointed by the Librarian of Congress.

The previous Register, Maria Pallante, advocated strongly for independence from the Library, and all sorts of rumors started to swirl after Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden (herself only recently appointed) fired Pallante. There was a ridiculous set of conspiracy theories pushed out about this falsely accusing "Google" of engineering the firing of Pallante. This entire narrative was debunked when it later came out that Pallante was almost certainly fired over an astoundingly botched computer system upgrade in which a new computer system that the Office had promised would cost $1.1 million had ballooned (through questionable means) to $11.6 million, and never actually worked and had to be scrapped. On top of that, an Inspector's General Report suggested that Pallante lied to both Congress and the Library of Congress about the status of that computer system upgrade, claiming that it was going great. Those are fireable offenses. Meanwhile, under Hayden's leadership, the Copyright Office has actually done a good job upgrading its computer systems.

However, the conspiracy theories around Pallante's firing gave the Hollywood lobby the momentum they needed to push for a law to remove the Copyright Office from the Library of Congress. Since Pallante was fired, Hayden (who had only taken the job a few months earlier, and who was the first actual librarian to run the Library of Congress, let alone the first black woman to do so), has not appointed a new Register of Copyrights, leaving the "acting" Register, Karyn Temple, in place. No one will state this definitively, but I've heard from multiple sources that Hayden was told not to appoint a new Register until after Congress decided what to do with the Copyright Office (with the implied threat being that if Hayden went ahead and did her actual job and appointed a Register, Congress would look negatively on such a move and it would almost certainly mean the Copyright Office would be taken away from the Library).

There was a big push last year to try to split the baby on this debate, and, like an actual splitting of a baby, the plan was ridiculous. It wouldn't technically take the Copyright Office out of the Library, but it would take away the Librarian's ability to appoint the head of the Copyright Office. Instead, it would become a Presidentially appointed position, which would effectively politicize the office at a time when the last thing we should want is a Copyright Office that is bowing to the whims of whoever is in the Oval Office.

There is no reason, whatsoever, to do this right now. First of all, we have a President who, two years into office, still has only filled 378 of the 704 key positions he's supposed to fill (with 129 still having no nominee at all). It's hard to see how it makes any sense to add yet another position to the list he has to fill when he doesn't seem particularly interested in actually appointing people.

Furthermore, while supporters of this move falsely claim it's necessary to help "modernize" the Copyright Office, this ignores that, under Hayden, the Office has been modernizing (and that Hayden has experience modernizing a massively large library system in the past). Furthermore, this move would take away Hayden's abilities to hold the Register accountable -- which seems important given how she discovered Pallante's management problems before. And, of course, there's the general optics of a bunch of old white men in Congress stripping the first black, female Librarian of Congress of the same authority that every previous Librarian (all white men) had had.

Anyway, as the EFF action page explains, the House has already passed the "Register of Copyright Selection and Accountability Act" and now it's the Senate's decision. With little fanfare (and little expectation this would happen), the Senate decided to vote on this tomorrow to get it out of Committee, and then will likely to try to hide it in the "must pass" end of year appropriation's bill. In other words, the lame duck Congress may give Hollywood a huge gift and politicize the Copyright Office. Tell them not to do this.

19 Comments | Leave a Comment

Reader Comments

The First Word

Thanks for the update, Mike. Message sent to Senators telling them to vote no.

I used the Resist bot to do so, myself. For anyone taking part, remember that the EFF's form is a good start, but personalizing it or rewriting it entirely will make your contact stand out more.
—Anonymous Coward

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    A. Dunn Deal, 3 Dec 2018 @ 9:47am

    "little fanfare" -- I hope much wailing by pirates!

    Show me exactly where in the Constitution any person in gov't is supposed to take into account the wishes of persons except those specifically noted by recognizing (not granting) that persons have "the exclusive Right" to their OWN works!

    Techdirt as always implies that the thieves of content, whether personal or commercial scale, have some sort of legitimate interest in this or any other copyright matter, but it's silly as saying that you land-lubber "pirates" have some say in maritime / Navy matters. YOU HAVE NO SAY.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 3 Dec 2018 @ 10:00am

      Re: "little fanfare" -- I hope much wailing by pirates!

      Explain why those who buy up creative works should decide what copyright law should be. If these legacy industries get their way have their way the only use an individual will have for the copyright in their own works is to try sell it to a publisher for a pittance; and if they fail, their works will remain forever unpublished.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Steven (profile), 3 Dec 2018 @ 10:05am

      Re: "little fanfare" -- I hope much wailing by pirates!

      "To promote the progress of science and useful arts..."

      As in the purpose of copyright is to promote progress as a benefit to society. It is not for the purpose of lining the pockets of large companies who leach off the creative works of others.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 3 Dec 2018 @ 10:12am

        Re: Re: "little fanfare" -- I hope much wailing by pirates!

        Apparently, to some it reads;

        To promote the progress of creating larger pockets and filling them with your money ...

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 3 Dec 2018 @ 10:07am

      Re: "little fanfare" -- Like when you left forever

      Looks like someone has a full nappy.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 3 Dec 2018 @ 10:16am

      Re: "little fanfare" -- I hope much wailing by pirates!

      Piracy is simply the latest excuse used in their rationalizations of the draconian censorship tools they have wet dreams about implementing.

      Also ... why is the rum gone?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Dec 2018 @ 9:51am

    Always on defense

    Rather than complain about other people getting things done, why don't you try to do something? Why didn't you take advantage of this lame duck session and try to get the TechDirt Restoring Balance to Copyright Act pushed through?

    Things don't just spontaneously happen. If you never act offensively, you will always be playing defense. But then, if you fixed the copyright system, you wouldn't have much to write about, would you?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Thad (profile), 3 Dec 2018 @ 10:01am

      Re: Always on defense

      Rather than complain about other people getting things done, why don't you try to do something? Why didn't you take advantage of this lame duck session and try to get the TechDirt Restoring Balance to Copyright Act pushed through?

      Wow, you really don't understand the difference between the government and private entities.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 3 Dec 2018 @ 10:05am

        Re: Re: Always on defense

        What would you classify "Hollywood" as?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Thad (profile), 3 Dec 2018 @ 10:10am

          Re: Re: Re: Always on defense

          A blanket term referring to various companies in the motion picture industry and, specifically in this case, their multibillion-dollar lobbying arms.

          As Techdirt does not have billions of dollars to spend to get its preferred legislation in front of Congress, its most effective tool for enacting its legislative agenda is...publishing articles on its widely-read website that advocate for that agenda, urging its readers to contact their elected representatives, and providing a means to do so. In other words, the exact things this articles does.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 3 Dec 2018 @ 10:23am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Always on defense

            Sounds like you're a lot more cynical than me.

            Individuals and small groups of people have managed to get legislation pushed through.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 3 Dec 2018 @ 10:26am

          Re: Re: Re: Always on defense

          A criminal enterprise.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Dec 2018 @ 10:02am

    Thanks for the update, Mike. Message sent to Senators telling them to vote no.

    I used the Resist bot to do so, myself. For anyone taking part, remember that the EFF's form is a good start, but personalizing it or rewriting it entirely will make your contact stand out more.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Uriel-238 (profile), 3 Dec 2018 @ 10:43am

      On the other hand...

      Statistically, the influence that such letters have (without an accompanying campaign contribution large campaign contribution is 0.000% (non-zero but very tiny), whether a petition's presentation is optimized or not.

      For those whose representatives are planning on voting for the bill, it will be more effective to embarrass them, maybe trap them in an elevator on video and confront them.

      Or if we're going to get extreme, sabotage the lame duck session.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Aspeaker, 3 Dec 2018 @ 10:45am

    Re: Not filling federal positions with candidates

    Just my opinion but I wonder if Mr. Trump is having problems finding people willing to fill many of those 326 positions. His government seems to be abusive toward their appointees. Note the revolving door in department heads. Not many competent people will volunteer to be abused and blamed for events outside of their control with no support from superiors (unless you consider scornful remarks some kind of support).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 3 Dec 2018 @ 10:55am

      Re: Re: Not filling federal positions with candidates

      my bet - he has only filled the positions that either A- the new appointee will immediately do something that will benefit himself or B- he has been paid to fill.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Dec 2018 @ 10:46am

    "we have a President who, two years into office, still has only filled 378 of the 704 key positions he's supposed to fill"

    Is that necessarily a bad thing? In many if not most cases, it just makes the second in command the acting head. It's no secret that political appointees sadly tend to be incompetent brown-nosers who are usually inexperienced in their assigned field, while those who work under them are often far more competent. Having the top position (officially) remain vacant often times inadvertently puts better experienced and more qualified people at the helm.

    "And, of course, there's the general optics of a bunch of old white men in Congress stripping the first black, female ... "

    Underneath the surface, there's also this counter-argument at play here. Maybe we can call it the Brenda Snipes Syndrome, named after the infamously incompetant and corrupt Broward County Florida Elections supervisor, who made use of both the "racism" and "sexism" shields to cling to a job for many years that in all probability she should never have had to begin with except that there was excessive pressure to fill an 'identity' quota.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


