This Week In Techdirt History: We Finally Start Testing Responsive Design!
from the it's-about-time dept
Try out Techdirt's new responsive design on our beta site »
It hasn't escaped our notice that the design of Techdirt is a little... behind the times. There was a spate of high-profile redesigns a few years ago, with many blogs transitioning to a more "magazine"-esque style, and although they looked great, it wasn't always the most useful choice for readers — and that's part of why we didn't end up going along with the trend. We've heard from various readers over the years that they appreciate our adherence to a traditional blog format with a chronological list of posts, and the fact that we don't force the use of photos and imagery when they don't actually add anything to the content. We're also a very small and very busy team, so when we tinker with the site, we try to focus on adding streamlined features that are immediately useful, like the ability to expand posts on the front page instead of clicking through, or to hide all ads on Techdirt. We've also tweaked the appearance of the site in small ways from time to time, and in general we prefer this incremental approach over making a splash with a big redesign.
That being said, there's something very important that we've been neglecting for far too long: how Techdirt works on mobile devices. Our "lite" format is much too basic — a holdover from an earlier era of the mobile web — while our default site is extremely inconvenient on a small screen. And so today we're happy to announce that we're almost ready to launch a new responsive framework for Techdirt, enabling the default version of the site to perform well on devices of all shapes and sizes, and we'd like your help with the beta test. We built this framework ourselves using fairly basic responsive CSS, since so many pre-packaged solutions are overly complex and/or unnecessarily reliant on JavaScript.
Click this link to switch to Techdirt's beta site and try out our new responsive design! Your preference will be saved in a cookie, and you can go back to the regular version of the site at any time via your user preferences or the prominent "Exit Beta" link in the header of every page.
You'll notice a few small tweaks to the layout of our posts, but the main change is that every page should now respond nicely to any viewport size and organize itself to be easily readable and navigable. Please give it a try on your phones and tablets (or by resizing your browser window) and let us know how your experience goes. If you encounter any bugs, or have any general suggestions or comments, get in touch using our contact form or by reaching out to us on Twitter (or here in the comments!)
If all goes well, we hope to roll this change out to the site very soon, and we've got a few more adjustments (plus a general tidying-up of the visual design) in the pipeline.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Neat. I have JavaScript turned off on my mobile, after a bazillion crashed pages and ad redirects and so on, so I'm glad this site doesn't rely on it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
But it does, if you ever find yourself curious enough to actually want to read the "troll" comments that regularly set off everyone in a frenzy replying to. But at least all text is contained in the page code, unlike many javascript sites which embargo script-free browsers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Or how about this suggestion: every time a comment gets hidden, then all replies to it get hidden as well (and unhiding it restores the entire thread in one click).
Anyway, it's always seemed a bit ironic that for a site with such an ideological and unwavering anti-censorship stance as Techdirt, the default opt-in choice is ... comment censorship. (not that it's necessarily a bad thing, as virtually every country in the world, with one notable exception, believes in and practices censorship for the "greater good")
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
We've considered collapsing entire reply threads before, it's something we may revisit.
I do think the "irony" you're seeing is rather imagined though. Our comments are actually among the most open of any blog on the web. How many sites do you know that even allow fully anonymous comments without requiring you to so much as enter an email address? Or that has a reporting system that never results in any comments actually being deleted (apart from spam)?
As for our unwavering stance, that has always been in favour of the first amendment and against censorship by the government. Meanwhile, though we believe leaning towards openness is the right choice in many situations, we've always maintained that it is perfectly acceptable, often preferable, and essentially inevitable that almost all online forums will employ some level of content moderation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
And I should point out that one of my comments was removed this week, the one where I pointed out about how inconsistent you were with removing actual spam comments. Not that I care much, but the hypocrasy, given your statement to the contrary, is a bit much.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
It may be error, or lack of checking each flagged comment, but I have noticed that flagged spam comments are not always deleted. They were flagged, so they were not a problem, but the opportunity to update your spam filter seems to be missed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
FYI, my deleted comment came from this article and it appears that both the spam comments have been removed now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
FYI, my deleted comment came from this article and it appears that both the spam comments have been removed now.
Yes, we remove spam comments. If we miss some, we miss some, and I'm sorry about that I guess. And if you submitted a comment that was intentionally masquerading a spam comment, and we deleted it as spam, well... what did you expect? As I said, we only delete spam comments - not sure why you're accusing me of hypocrisy over that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Accusing you, no. But my comment was a critique of Techdirts inconsistancy with removing spam comments, noticed over some time. The hypocracy comes with removing a critique of Techdirt (no individuals named or intended). It was not in any way masquerading as spam. It was a critique of Techdirt and responding to one of the comments in this thread
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
the opportunity to update your spam filter seems to be missed
What opportunity was missed? I don't really know what that means...
We operate several concurrent spam filters that catch hundreds of spam comments every day - and we're not aware of any superior alternative that we should be installing instead. There's no such thing as a perfect filter.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Would it be possible to hold for moderation any comment that has a url included with the username? And maybe a whitelist for those that use a url with their username but are not spam. Thad, I think, for example, uses a url with his username, but his is not spam.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
FYI, my deleted comment came from this article and it appears that both the spam comments have been removed now.
I will have to double check how exactly our filters respond to username URLs right now - we've tweaked that in the past when there were specific bursts of spam getting in at various times, but not sure the current status.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I never understood the point of requiring an email address to post, as most such sites seem happy to accept fake ones.
Sites that allowed fully anonymous guest posts used to be very common years ago, but sadly it's fallen out of fashion, due to a wide variety of reasons. To name one such site, frequently referenced here on Techdirt, TorrentFreak allowed anonymous guest comments for many years. Even Wikipedia today is largely closed off to guests.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
You could check how SoylentNews is doing it. There, you can open or collapse entire (sub-)threads or individual comments, and as many of them as you want. It works pretty great.
IIRC that functionality is written entirely in CSS. I'm certain that at least it doesn't use JavaScript -- I have it blocked and everything works flawlessly :)
You could inspect it in the browser as usual, or check it out on GitHub, as the entire site code is open source (GPLv2). If you have any questions about the implementation, you could drop in to the site's IRC channel (which does need JS, of course) and try asking the devs.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Bug reporting button?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Bug reporting button?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Tweaks
I feel like "expand all collapse all" isn't as relevant for mobile, so I would hide this element.
Also, a lot of the touch spots are quite small... The menu and expand post buttons could be larger. Putting the menu on the same vertical plane as the search bar would work better visually and save space. I also miss the pull down to access menu feature that some sites have... But maybe that requires JavaScript?
Visually, a bit more left margin for the text would be nice... It hugs the left side of the screen very closely and make the text look off centre.
Other than that, it still feels like TechDirt, which I like. I wish other blogs had stayed closer to the blog format like you have.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Ignore the part of being unreadable, this browser momentarily hung up and showed a discombobulated page (changing the text size on one page automatically changes text size on every page, no matter how many open browser windows exist ... a rather thoughtless "feature")
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So far the beta format looks good.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
And as I mentioned in a different comment, now that I've clicked opt in it won't stop redirecting me to the beta! Even though I've told it I want out at least five tines!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
it keeps redirecting me even when I specify otherwise.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Doesn't happen on other posts.
Hmm, yeah, looks like something strange is happening with this post specifically. We'll figure it out soon - and let me know if it ends up happening to you anywhere else.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Then again, I have a huge phone, so I might not be your best test case.
Also in the regular form, I think something about Chrome causes the text box to expand ~2 lines into the checkboxes beneath the input, on regular mode.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
From there, clicking any link takes you to the beta equivalent instead of the 'normal' equivalent.
The 'Exit Beta' link up the very top of the main page still works to return to the original site, though.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment