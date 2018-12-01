 
Leigh Beadon

Sat, Dec 1st 2018 12:00pm


This Week In Techdirt History: We Finally Start Testing Responsive Design!

from the it's-about-time dept

Try out Techdirt's new responsive design on our beta site »

It hasn't escaped our notice that the design of Techdirt is a little... behind the times. There was a spate of high-profile redesigns a few years ago, with many blogs transitioning to a more "magazine"-esque style, and although they looked great, it wasn't always the most useful choice for readers — and that's part of why we didn't end up going along with the trend. We've heard from various readers over the years that they appreciate our adherence to a traditional blog format with a chronological list of posts, and the fact that we don't force the use of photos and imagery when they don't actually add anything to the content. We're also a very small and very busy team, so when we tinker with the site, we try to focus on adding streamlined features that are immediately useful, like the ability to expand posts on the front page instead of clicking through, or to hide all ads on Techdirt. We've also tweaked the appearance of the site in small ways from time to time, and in general we prefer this incremental approach over making a splash with a big redesign.

That being said, there's something very important that we've been neglecting for far too long: how Techdirt works on mobile devices. Our "lite" format is much too basic — a holdover from an earlier era of the mobile web — while our default site is extremely inconvenient on a small screen. And so today we're happy to announce that we're almost ready to launch a new responsive framework for Techdirt, enabling the default version of the site to perform well on devices of all shapes and sizes, and we'd like your help with the beta test. We built this framework ourselves using fairly basic responsive CSS, since so many pre-packaged solutions are overly complex and/or unnecessarily reliant on JavaScript.

Click this link to switch to Techdirt's beta site and try out our new responsive design! Your preference will be saved in a cookie, and you can go back to the regular version of the site at any time via your user preferences or the prominent "Exit Beta" link in the header of every page.

You'll notice a few small tweaks to the layout of our posts, but the main change is that every page should now respond nicely to any viewport size and organize itself to be easily readable and navigable. Please give it a try on your phones and tablets (or by resizing your browser window) and let us know how your experience goes. If you encounter any bugs, or have any general suggestions or comments, get in touch using our contact form or by reaching out to us on Twitter (or here in the comments!)

If all goes well, we hope to roll this change out to the site very soon, and we've got a few more adjustments (plus a general tidying-up of the visual design) in the pipeline.

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Daydream, 1 Dec 2018 @ 1:01pm

    We built this framework ourselves using fairly basic responsive CSS, since so many pre-packaged solutions are overly complex and/or unnecessarily reliant on JavaScript.

    Neat. I have JavaScript turned off on my mobile, after a bazillion crashed pages and ad redirects and so on, so I'm glad this site doesn't rely on it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 1 Dec 2018 @ 2:22pm

      Re:

      "JavaScript turned off ... so I'm glad this site doesn't rely on it."

      But it does, if you ever find yourself curious enough to actually want to read the "troll" comments that regularly set off everyone in a frenzy replying to. But at least all text is contained in the page code, unlike many javascript sites which embargo script-free browsers.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Leigh Beadon (profile), 1 Dec 2018 @ 3:19pm

        Re: Re:

        I think we could probably make it possible to expand hidden comments without javascript and without reloading the page, though I'm pretty sure it'd only be possible to have one comment expanded at a time (and there might be some other weird behaviours like the comments collapsing when you try to reply) due to the limitations of pure-CSS for that kind of interactivity. Or we could potentially do it using the HTML5 summary/details tags, although those have no support in Microsoft browsers. In any case, we'll look into it!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 1 Dec 2018 @ 4:16pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          How about an option to just show all comments, perhaps having a separate page without that code (maybe dust off the old Techdirt page code)? If the idea for hidden comments was to keep people from ever seeing troll comments, being triggered and clogging up the page with unnecessary rebuttals, that strategy has obviously not been working perfectly.

          Or how about this suggestion: every time a comment gets hidden, then all replies to it get hidden as well (and unhiding it restores the entire thread in one click).

          Anyway, it's always seemed a bit ironic that for a site with such an ideological and unwavering anti-censorship stance as Techdirt, the default opt-in choice is ... comment censorship. (not that it's necessarily a bad thing, as virtually every country in the world, with one notable exception, believes in and practices censorship for the "greater good")

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Leigh Beadon (profile), 1 Dec 2018 @ 4:39pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            We've considered collapsing entire reply threads before, it's something we may revisit.

            I do think the "irony" you're seeing is rather imagined though. Our comments are actually among the most open of any blog on the web. How many sites do you know that even allow fully anonymous comments without requiring you to so much as enter an email address? Or that has a reporting system that never results in any comments actually being deleted (apart from spam)?

            As for our unwavering stance, that has always been in favour of the first amendment and against censorship by the government. Meanwhile, though we believe leaning towards openness is the right choice in many situations, we've always maintained that it is perfectly acceptable, often preferable, and essentially inevitable that almost all online forums will employ some level of content moderation.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 1 Dec 2018 @ 5:02pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              Collapsing all the comments to a flagged comment has some benefits (and I am actually sorta for this), I should point out that some of the weekly most insightful and funniest comment come from those that would be collapsed. On the other hand, were those comments voted most insightful/funny because of their relationship to the flagged comment or would they have been insightfult/funny if posted freely. Then would they have been thought of if not for the discussion of the idiocy that got flagged. Hard to know.

              And I should point out that one of my comments was removed this week, the one where I pointed out about how inconsistent you were with removing actual spam comments. Not that I care much, but the hypocrasy, given your statement to the contrary, is a bit much.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • icon
                Leigh Beadon (profile), 1 Dec 2018 @ 5:49pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                I'm not sure what comment you're referring to but I'll look into it. If it wasn't actually spam, it shouldn't have been deleted. In what way are we inconsistent about removing spam? Unless you just mean that sometimes stuff slips through the cracks and we don't notice it for a while.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • icon
                  Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 1 Dec 2018 @ 6:38pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                  Well, my comment was surrounded by two spam comments. They were not deleted.

                  It may be error, or lack of checking each flagged comment, but I have noticed that flagged spam comments are not always deleted. They were flagged, so they were not a problem, but the opportunity to update your spam filter seems to be missed.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                  • icon
                    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 1 Dec 2018 @ 6:55pm

                    Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                    FYI, my deleted comment came from this article and it appears that both the spam comments have been removed now.

                    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                    • icon
                      Leigh Beadon (profile), 1 Dec 2018 @ 7:06pm

                      Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                      FYI, my deleted comment came from this article and it appears that both the spam comments have been removed now.

                      Yes, we remove spam comments. If we miss some, we miss some, and I'm sorry about that I guess. And if you submitted a comment that was intentionally masquerading a spam comment, and we deleted it as spam, well... what did you expect? As I said, we only delete spam comments - not sure why you're accusing me of hypocrisy over that.

                      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                      • icon
                        Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 1 Dec 2018 @ 7:27pm

                        Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                        Accusing you, no. But my comment was a critique of Techdirts inconsistancy with removing spam comments, noticed over some time. The hypocracy comes with removing a critique of Techdirt (no individuals named or intended). It was not in any way masquerading as spam. It was a critique of Techdirt and responding to one of the comments in this thread

                        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                  • icon
                    Leigh Beadon (profile), 1 Dec 2018 @ 6:56pm

                    Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                    the opportunity to update your spam filter seems to be missed

                    What opportunity was missed? I don't really know what that means...

                    We operate several concurrent spam filters that catch hundreds of spam comments every day - and we're not aware of any superior alternative that we should be installing instead. There's no such thing as a perfect filter.

                    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                    • icon
                      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 1 Dec 2018 @ 7:05pm

                      Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                      Sorry, I assumed, maybe incorrectly, that you could update the spam filter with new, known spam.

                      Would it be possible to hold for moderation any comment that has a url included with the username? And maybe a whitelist for those that use a url with their username but are not spam. Thad, I think, for example, uses a url with his username, but his is not spam.

                      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                      • icon
                        Leigh Beadon (profile), 1 Dec 2018 @ 7:07pm

                        Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                        FYI, my deleted comment came from this article and it appears that both the spam comments have been removed now.

                        I will have to double check how exactly our filters respond to username URLs right now - we've tweaked that in the past when there were specific bursts of spam getting in at various times, but not sure the current status.

                        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 1 Dec 2018 @ 8:17pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              "How many sites do you know that even allow fully anonymous comments without requiring you to so much as enter an email address?"

              I never understood the point of requiring an email address to post, as most such sites seem happy to accept fake ones.

              Sites that allowed fully anonymous guest posts used to be very common years ago, but sadly it's fallen out of fashion, due to a wide variety of reasons. To name one such site, frequently referenced here on Techdirt, TorrentFreak allowed anonymous guest comments for many years. Even Wikipedia today is largely closed off to guests.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          ryuugami, 1 Dec 2018 @ 8:23pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          I think we could probably make it possible to expand hidden comments without javascript and without reloading the page, though I'm pretty sure it'd only be possible to have one comment expanded at a time (and there might be some other weird behaviours like the comments collapsing when you try to reply) due to the limitations of pure-CSS for that kind of interactivity. Or we could potentially do it using the HTML5 summary/details tags, although those have no support in Microsoft browsers. In any case, we'll look into it!

          You could check how SoylentNews is doing it. There, you can open or collapse entire (sub-)threads or individual comments, and as many of them as you want. It works pretty great.

          IIRC that functionality is written entirely in CSS. I'm certain that at least it doesn't use JavaScript -- I have it blocked and everything works flawlessly :)

          You could inspect it in the browser as usual, or check it out on GitHub, as the entire site code is open source (GPLv2). If you have any questions about the implementation, you could drop in to the site's IRC channel (which does need JS, of course) and try asking the devs.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Killercool (profile), 1 Dec 2018 @ 1:42pm

    Bug reporting button?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Devonavar, 1 Dec 2018 @ 1:47pm

    Tweaks

    I like it. Fast and functional.

    I feel like "expand all collapse all" isn't as relevant for mobile, so I would hide this element.

    Also, a lot of the touch spots are quite small... The menu and expand post buttons could be larger. Putting the menu on the same vertical plane as the search bar would work better visually and save space. I also miss the pull down to access menu feature that some sites have... But maybe that requires JavaScript?

    Visually, a bit more left margin for the text would be nice... It hugs the left side of the screen very closely and make the text look off centre.

    Other than that, it still feels like TechDirt, which I like. I wish other blogs had stayed closer to the blog format like you have.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Dec 2018 @ 2:04pm

    Thanks for keeping the old site up (hopefully for a long time) since the beta version is barely readable due to margin & formatting craziness.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Leigh Beadon (profile), 1 Dec 2018 @ 2:06pm

      Re:

      Can you describe what you mean? Sounds like you might be experiencing some sort of bug.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 1 Dec 2018 @ 3:28pm

        Re: Re:

        zero left margin (first letter on every line cut in half), almost column-width right margin, and the right sidebar is almost as wide as the main text column.

        Ignore the part of being unreadable, this browser momentarily hung up and showed a discombobulated page (changing the text size on one page automatically changes text size on every page, no matter how many open browser windows exist ... a rather thoughtless "feature")

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Leigh Beadon (profile), 1 Dec 2018 @ 3:31pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Hmm - definitely sounds like some sort of bug. Is this on desktop, or mobile? On desktop you shouldn't see any change to the page margins on the sidebar size - and on mobile, there shouldn't be a sidebar since it gets pushed to the bottom instead (nor should there be a giant right margin).

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 1 Dec 2018 @ 4:38pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            neither, laptop with 600x800 resolution ... less than most smartphones. Many sites annoyingly auto-forward to the mobile site. The regular techdirt site does not have the beta's margin and column width issues.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Dec 2018 @ 2:13pm

    Where's the submit story button?My Top 10 SNES Games

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Dec 2018 @ 2:54pm

    Last week Google Translate changed its format as a result I changed to Yandex.

    So far the beta format looks good.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Dec 2018 @ 3:10pm

    Oh god I prefer the current site to the beta by far thanks bye.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Leigh Beadon (profile), 1 Dec 2018 @ 3:15pm

      Re:

      Apart from the responsiveness, the changes are fairly minor. What in particular don't you like?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 1 Dec 2018 @ 3:19pm

        Re: Re:

        Everything is too huge. Also, and unrelatedly, a lot of the user icons are broken.

        And as I mentioned in a different comment, now that I've clicked opt in it won't stop redirecting me to the beta! Even though I've told it I want out at least five tines!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 1 Dec 2018 @ 3:20pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          *times

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Leigh Beadon (profile), 1 Dec 2018 @ 3:22pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Hmm, it should be letting you out - after clicking Exit Beta, make sure you aren't on a "beta.techdirt.com" URL.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 1 Dec 2018 @ 3:24pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            it keeps redirecting me even when I specify otherwise.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              Leigh Beadon (profile), 1 Dec 2018 @ 3:27pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              Hmm there do seem to be certain links that are funneling back into the beta when they shouldn't be. Is it happening for you everywhere? I can only seem to get it to happen when interacting with the comments on *this* post, which is strange... we are looking into it.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 1 Dec 2018 @ 3:28pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                Happens when I go to this article at all. I'll test others and get back to you.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 1 Dec 2018 @ 3:30pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                Doesn't happen on other posts.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • icon
                  Leigh Beadon (profile), 1 Dec 2018 @ 3:33pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                  Doesn't happen on other posts.

                  Hmm, yeah, looks like something strange is happening with this post specifically. We'll figure it out soon - and let me know if it ends up happening to you anywhere else.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                  • identicon
                    Anonymous Coward, 1 Dec 2018 @ 3:39pm

                    Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                    It appears to *not* happen if you don't opt in to the beta. I opened this page in incognito and it's fine again.

                    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Leigh Beadon (profile), 1 Dec 2018 @ 3:23pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          We noticed the user icon bug - will have that fixed soon. The size change is fairly minimal, though it's possible you're getting something weird happening with the stylesheets - are you viewing it on a mobile device or a desktop browser?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 1 Dec 2018 @ 3:25pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Mobile. It seriously feels like you put a 2x zoom on literally everything, though.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 1 Dec 2018 @ 3:31pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              Like, I wouldn't mind if the expand and comment rating buttons were longer, but this is too much.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • icon
                Leigh Beadon (profile), 1 Dec 2018 @ 3:32pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                Were you using the lite version on mobile before, or just zooming in on the regular desktop version? Is it possible you have some sort of zoom or text-size-adjustment still applied? The font *is* larger on mobile now, but only because it was previously unreadable mouseprint until you zoomed in on it...

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 1 Dec 2018 @ 3:38pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                  It's *possible* but also I'm that person who has everything mouseprint-sized anyway.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 1 Dec 2018 @ 3:41pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                  Yeah I think Chrome double(s/d) text size and then didn't *stop* when the text size went up or...something, based on how certain headers look.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 1 Dec 2018 @ 3:37pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                Specifically, I would upsize anything that's interactive and currently one line in height to have two lines of height via either directly resizing it or padding, but feel like everything else is fine.

                Then again, I have a huge phone, so I might not be your best test case.

                Also in the regular form, I think something about Chrome causes the text box to expand ~2 lines into the checkboxes beneath the input, on regular mode.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Dec 2018 @ 3:15pm

    HELP IT WON'T STOP REDIRECTING ME TO THE BETA MAKE IT STOP

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Leigh Beadon (profile), 1 Dec 2018 @ 3:21pm

      Re:

      Have you clicked the "exit beta" button at the top of the page? If that doesn't work try changing it in the user preferences page: https://www.techdirt.com/preferences.php

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 1 Dec 2018 @ 3:23pm

        Re: Re:

        ...yeah no I tried that and it's still broken. It works only if I stay on the main page with the list of articles.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Daydream, 1 Dec 2018 @ 4:05pm

        Re: Re:

        It looks to me as though when clicking on the link to Preferences, it automatically changes to the beta site instead of the 'normal' site.
        From there, clicking any link takes you to the beta equivalent instead of the 'normal' equivalent.
        The 'Exit Beta' link up the very top of the main page still works to return to the original site, though.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Killercool (profile), 1 Dec 2018 @ 4:58pm

        Re: Re:

        I had to clear both cache and cookies to actually exit the beta. The button was sending me to the main Techdirt page, but I was being redirected to the beta site again afterwards.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Leigh Beadon (profile), 1 Dec 2018 @ 5:50pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Yeah there definitely seem to be a few strange things happening for some people with regards to getting into/out of the beta - we'll try to resolve it ASAP, but for the moment it seems like most of it happens when interacting with this post, so hopefully it doesn't cause too many problems for folks who just want to stick with the normal site for now.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Dec 2018 @ 6:57pm

    Yeah, don't like, but then, on mobile I always browse in landscape with a browser extension which forces the desktop versions of sites...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


