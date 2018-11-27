Israeli Exploit Developer Caught Negotiating Spyware Sales With Saudi Government
More ugly news has surfaced about Israeli malware developer NSO Group. Over the past year, investigations have uncovered sales of phone-targeting spyware to countries known mostly for their human rights violations. Even less questionable governments have purchased NSO's software ostensibly for law enforcement purposes only to use it to target activists, journalists, and government critics.
There's no telling how US agencies will deploy this malware, but there's no question federal entities like the DEA think NSO spyware would be a useful addition to their investigative tool kits. The US government doesn't appear to be worried about getting in bed with tech companies willing to sell software to blacklisted countries, so NSO Group is still a viable option.
Haaretz has obtained information showing NSO is willing to sell its exploits to its own enemies. Unfortunately, Haaretz has also decided to paywall its discovery, so we'll be pointing you to the Times of Israel's reporting instead.
An Israeli company that specializes in cyber espionage tools reportedly negotiated a multi-million-dollar deal with Saudi Arabia to sell a technology that allows governments to hack their citizens’ cellphones, and to listen to calls as well as conversations that take place near the phones.
Representatives from the Herzliya-based NSO Group held meetings with Saudi officials in Vienna and, apparently, also in a Gulf State to negotiate a $55 million sale of their Pegasus 3 software, the Haaretz daily reported on Sunday.
These negotiations occurred shortly before Mohammed bin Salman kicked his purge machinery into high gear. Unfortunately, the documents (which surfaced due to a lawsuit filed against NSO by an employee who says the company screwed him on commissions) don't say whether or not the Saudi government chose to purchase this software and/or whether it was used to help MBS hunt down his political opponents.
From what has been seen, NSO tried to play it both ways while negotiating a deal with the Saudis. It refused to identify the person behind an anti-government Twitter account but did offer to demonstrate the effectiveness of tools designed to hijack targets' cellphones.
In response to the recent stream of criticism, NSO Group also tried to have it both ways:
The NSO Group has insisted in the past that it sells its software to clients on the condition that it be used only against crime and terrorism, and has shirked responsibility in cases where it was allegedly used for civil rights abuses.
"We made them promise to only use the tools for good" is a pretty weak defense of sales to countries like Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. And it certainly doesn't excuse approaching the Saudi government with tools NSO certainly knew would not be used for good. Then again, our president just made it clear no amount of murdered journalists is going to stand in the way of selling weapons to Mohammed bin Salman's government, so there's really no taking the high road in international relations should it be discovered the Saudi government is using Israeli tools to hunt down dissenters… or Israeli natsec personnel.
Reader Comments
Dont think this is the only one...
Dont mean someone ELSE hasnt created them also..
Who understands the ideals of an open society?? Esp. with semi smart people, and kids that DO know tech..
The only down side is finding and fixing the problem. This only gives OTHER GROUPS, the ability to Sell you the Solution.
This goes back to the old days..of Anti-Virus, and WHERE THE HELL IT CAME FROM.. Think how hard in the old days, it took to get a virus onto a computer. No internet(not like todays) Dick operated system, requires a set of Disks EACH time you boot up.. think about that..and Iv found 7 virus on 1 Floppy disk..
We are on the Cusp of a new form of protection and SALES..
Anyone for Linux??
Re: Dont think this is the only one...
NO. Not for anything productive.
Nor any longer for "hobbyist". You'll waste dozens of hours "learning" each ones's unique quirks and trying to find one that just works. But you won't.
Just read Distrowatch.com Weekly: even those who want it can't find one that works.
Linux on the desktop has failed.
Re: Not for anything productive.
Note that, by “productive”, we mean “getting actual work done” as opposed to “farting around with your PC”. Such as trying to recover files that Microsoft has decided to delete.
Re: Re: Not for anything productive.
Oh, I agree! You won't find a more staunch opponent of Crimosoft.
But key problem is programmers: they've no common sense, always doing more tricks rather than making appliances.
I stop there because off-topic and you're replying to ME whom I doubt wanted to.
Re: Re: Dont think this is the only one...
Well damn. I guess I need to throw away my laptop which has been running Debian for over a decade and buy one of those new fancy laptops that reports everything I do to Redmond, Wa.
Re: Re: Re: Dont think this is the only one...
Free software on an antique is an all old alky / doper like you can afford. That's why you're a pirate, too.
But I'm even more right, and you can prove it to yourself: just TRY a modern Linux distro / GUI. They've gone backwards in last 10 years.
'They even PINKY PROMISED!'
The NSO Group has insisted in the past that it sells its software to clients on the condition that it be used only against crime and terrorism, and has shirked responsibility in cases where it was allegedly used for civil rights abuses.
Which, since the malware they sell can only be used to combat those things, seems like a perfectly reasonable condition. I mean it's not like someone would use malware that is designed to strip a target of anonymity to go after their critics who might have very real reasons to want to be anonymous, after having promised not to do that very thing...
Re: 'They even PINKY PROMISED!'
Re: Re: 'They even PINKY PROMISED!'
Add Your Comment