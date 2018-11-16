Canadian Politician Hangs Out With Racists... >>
<< Nintendo Gets Huge Settlement Against ROM Site...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Fri, Nov 16th 2018 10:26am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: The Ultimate Raspberry Pi eBook Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Ultimate Raspberry Pi eBook Bundle will help you unlock the true potential of your Raspberry Pi. You'll learn how to make motion detectors, how to create 3D worlds by using the Raspberry Pi's powerful GPU, how to quickly assemble and operate a Pi 3 supercomputer in the shortest possible time, and much more. The bundle is on sale for $19.99

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Canadian Politician Hangs Out With Racists... >>
<< Nintendo Gets Huge Settlement Against ROM Site...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

13:37 Appeals Court: No Immunity For Shooting A Man Who Had His Hands Up And Twice Said He Surrendered (9)
12:06 If You Want The Government To Hand Over Documents, You Might Want To Retain A Lawyer (1)
10:31 Canadian Politician Hangs Out With Racists; Issues Legal Threats To People Calling Him A Racist (26)
10:26 Daily Deal: The Ultimate Raspberry Pi eBook Bundle (0)
09:31 Nintendo Gets Huge Settlement Against ROM Site Probably Just To Scare Other ROM Sites (23)
06:27 AT&T CEO Continues His Fake Calls For Real Privacy, Net Neutrality Laws (8)
03:28 Not Even Hiding It Any More: EU Council Explicitly Pushing For Mandatory Upload Filters (40)

Thursday

19:59 Sheriff's Dept.: The 1,079 Privileged Jailhouse Calls We Intercepted Was Actually 34,000 Calls (25)
15:32 Hitman 2's Denuvo Protection Busted 3 Days Before The Game's Launch (29)
13:34 Donald Trump Suddenly Pretends To Care About Comcast Antitrust Violations (24)
More arrow

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.