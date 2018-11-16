Not Even Hiding It Any More: EU Council Explicitly Pushing For Mandatory Upload Filters
One of the key talking points for supporters of Article 13 in the EU Copyright Directive is to absolutely deny that it requires mandatory upload filters. Of course, as soon as you ask them how an internet platform could possibly abide by the rules of Article 13 without implementing mandatory upload filters, they suddenly change the conversation. Usually to something about how YouTube is ripping off all musicians. This is... weird. First of all, YouTube already has its giant upload filter in the form of ContentID. Second, if they can't tell you how it doesn't require upload filters, then... it requires upload filters.
As the trilogue negotiations continue between the EU Council, the EU Commission and the EU Parliament, the Council has apparently decided to drop the pretense and is now explicitly demanding mandatory upload filters. The newly proposed language says that any site is liable for all infringement committed by their users unless they block any infringing works they've been informed about from ever appearing on their sites again. It's a "notice and stay down" requirement -- which has all sorts of problems. First of all, this assumes that every use of the same work is equally infringing. It does not take into account that one use may be infringing, while another may be fair use or fair dealing. Second, it requires incredibly expensive technology. ContentID already cost Google over $100 million... and it's not very good. Tons of stuff still gets through. So now, basically, any successful smaller platform would have to spend ridiculous sums of money to implement a useless filter that won't work... and when things slip through, they're still liable for massive damages.
And, notice what's missing? What happens if these filters take down content they should not? This happens all the time. But here, of course, there is no punishment for false notifications or for mistakes. While the Council tries to get around this by saying the rules "shall not affect legitimate uses, such as uses under exceptions and limitations," that's entirely meaningless. How the hell do you train a filter to understand parody? Or fair use? Or any other limitation or exception? Google has spent $100 million on its system and it has no clue how to determine fair use.
The link above to Julia Reda's site has more info on the current state of the negotiations, but suffice it to say that this still appears to be an utter disaster for the internet, as you have people who have no understanding at all how the internet works, passing sweeping regulations that will have massive consequences for speech online.
What would it take to get an equivalent shield established for stuff like this and the GDPR?
Which is, of course, impossible. No matter what kind of filter is built, people will always be trying to get past it, and if you look at some of the stuff on YouTube they don't even care that much if it's recognisable as the original (or even watchable) when it does.
But, the people proposing this are probably being educated by the same people who think that it's possible to create a back door that's only accessible by the "good guys", or possibly Japan's cyber security minister: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2018/11/15/japanese_cyber_security_minister_doesnt_know_what_a_usb_sti ck_is/
Re:
If there is no penalty for a mistaken or even fraudulent takedown, then nothing prevents any random person from forcing the takedown of anything.
If something being taken down once means it must stay down forever with no way to appeal unless the person who triggered the takedown changes their mind, then it would not matter that the original poster owns the copyright, it would stay down.
Taken together, you make the law backfire by taking down EU government and MEP personal sites at the registrar level.
Re: Re:
Google should just refuse any connections from the EU and force everyone there to use a VPN to pretend they aren't in Europe. Once Google catches the authors of this mandate using the same services, it can reveal it and get them to take it down.
'All animals are equal. Some animals however...'
Nice idea, however I guarantee that their stuff would not get the same treatment. Assuming any flags were even allowed against EU government content you can be sure that when they contested it it would be put right back up.
is coming to europe now america next
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RbUGej05bLA
I noticed the wording
Which will likely be interpreted as publishers, while ignoring the biggest group of rights holders, individuals publishing their own works.
like youtube that,ll operate in europe .
Startup,s can hardly afford 100 million to build a filter that does, not even work .
The rules for blocking content are literally impossible to follow ,
any small site will be sued by some artist or
.Theres lots of infringing content on youtube.
Most websites will choose to block user uploads
,maybe limit it to images only.
Or maybe move to a country outside the eu to base their servers in.
Even now streaming music sites are infinging ,
they cannot find all the songwriters ,music producers ,arrangers of every song they have in their database .
Has no one even suggested a process where content
can be re uploaded if it is found to be fair use
or commnentary eg a review of a film that shows
a few short clips of the movie.
Do you really think all those U.S. news sites that blocked the E.U. after their last bit of mandatory suppression of free speech rules when in are ever going to implement another solution. Some might, but not all.
This is just step one...
Step Two
Re: Step Two
What would it take to get an equivalent shield established for stuff like this and the GDPR?
back to good old dark days before the net and see how they fare .
Re:
just outlaw copyright
problem solved .
Would pay to be fly on wall when
Disney execs get memo .
Let me guess ...
legitimate == corporate approved
illegitimate == not corporate approved
So, basically they are codifying corporate censorship of the internet in the EU.
if you don't like businesses just say so.
I think there's only one solution to all this.
Re:
Well, you clearly are, so you've outed yourself as a liar again.
"Copyright thieves deserve prison"
So, the lady who drove 600k extra sales with the blessing of the author in another article today deserves prison? Or, does she get a free pass just because?
"They make noise on the internet thinking they can change things and reality keeps proving them wrong."
The funny thing is, dicks like yourself were saying that about everything from the move to cord cutting to the idea that offering content DRM free wouldn't instantly bankrupt the music industry. The reality I live in proves you those people wrong, not this site.
"Mikey will leave absolutely no legacy on this planet"
More than you, despite your delusions of grandeur which you strangely always fail to prove.
"A sniveling little coward hiding and ranting from behind a monitor."
Although, the lack of self awareness is impressive.
Yes, I agree entirely. People who abuse copyright (and copyright-enforcement mechanisms) to steal people's ad revenue on YouTube, to steal people's rights to control over their own property with DRM, to steal their voice via the censorship of bogus takedowns, and so on, are thieves and parasites who deserve prison.
...that is what you meant, right?
When they demand the impossible & place the burden upon everyone else, they are trying to push us back to the dark ages where only content approved by a committee vote over the course of 2 years can appear online.
We need leaders who live in the real world, not in fantasy worlds where if someone uploads a meme a trillion dollars was stolen from the rightsholder of the image & that money needs be be ripped from service providers for somehow magically not doing enough.
Given the massive failure of Content ID, how they can still believe that the technology is the magic bullet able to thread a needle that currently requires long court cases to decide if it was infringing or fair use.
