Failures

by Timothy Geigner

Thu, Nov 15th 2018 3:32pm


Filed Under:
drm, hitman, video games

Companies:
denuvo, irdeto



Hitman 2's Denuvo Protection Busted 3 Days Before The Game's Launch

from the you-were-saying? dept

So, we were just talking about how Denuvo's new ownership, Irdeto, was busily making the case via the example of some unnamed AAA sports game that even when Denuvo DRM is cracked in a few days it's still worth it to protect a game's initial release window. The comments from Irdeto got so ridiculous that it claimed that even if Denuvo kept titles safe for a few hours, that was still worth it. As specious as this claim might be, it's also formulated to be hard to argue with. After all, with this low of a bar, all Irdeto's Denuvo has to do is barely work for any measurable amount of time before the release of game in order for Irdeto to claim victory. So how can it possibly fail?

Well, how about if a game's Denuvo protection is defeated before the game gets released?

This weekend, the technology suffered yet another disappointing blow. The long-awaiting stealth game Hitman 2 – which comes ‘protected’ by the latest variant of Denuvo (v5.3) – leaked online. Aside from having its protection circumvented, this happened three days before the title’s official launch on November 13. It appears that a relatively new cracking group called FCKDRM (more on them in a moment) obtained a version of Hitman 2 that was only available to those who pre-ordered the game. There are some reports of the crack failing at times on some machines but nevertheless, this leak is important on a number of fronts.

Firstly, the game leaked online three days early, rendering the protection when the game finally comes out much less useful. Secondly, presuming the original copy of the game was obtained on Friday when the pre-order copy was delivered, it took just a single day for the group to crack Denuvo’s latest protection. Considering an announcement made by Denuvo just last week, this is a pretty embarrassing turn of events.

That is putting it mildly. This is the destruction of a nonsense argument Irdeto made for itself to try to pretend that Denuvo was worth any amount of investment by game publishers. For the game to be cracked before official release is nearly the ultimate punchline in all the jokes that have been made at Denuvo's expense since the once-vaunted DRM became just another DRM failure. For it to happen to a AAA game, with the name of that game very much in the public eye, just days after it cited an anonymous AAA game as the reason Denuvo was necessary, almost seems like this was a setup job.

But it wasn't. Instead, this is just DRM being DRM, which is to say fallible. And that should be causing other publishers that have used this exact iteration of Denuvo, and have games in early release, to wonder why they bothered.

Given that Denuvo 5.3 was cracked so quickly (some crashing issues aside) it raises questions about other upcoming titles set to use similar technology. They include Battlefield V from EA/DICE, which has its official full release on November 20 but is already available to early access players.

I'll give Denuvo this much: this is the longest death spiral I've ever seen.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Killercool (profile), 15 Nov 2018 @ 4:10pm

    It's obvious!

    Since the DRM was broken before release, any sales lost because of it are negative losses! Therefore, if my calculations are correct, Denuvo has saved the company eleventy billion dollars in lost sales.

    Hitman 2 is now the best selling game of all time.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Beech, 15 Nov 2018 @ 4:19pm

    Prediction

    Any bets on a story in the coming weeks that legitmate purchasers of Hitman 2 are being locked out of the game by Denuvo? Thats the only value DRM adds...pissing off the people who gave you money.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Nov 2018 @ 4:20pm

    prediction: Battlefield V won't get cracked, but will still fail

    If Battlefield V ends up losing money, it won't be because of Denuvo. When the head of the company attacks his own fans and tells them they're "ignorant" for pointing out the game's blatant historical inaccuracies in a supposedly historically-set game, the huge public-relations failure that follows is going to be a major reason why people refuse to part with their hard earned money and buy the game. Whether the game is any good or not, or gets cracked or not, matters little at this point. The gauntlet has been thrown down, and a large chunk of existing fans of the Battlefield franchise will answer by simply walking away from this release. Maybe someday video game companies will learn that attacking their own customers tends to be a bad business decision.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      AricTheRed, 15 Nov 2018 @ 4:23pm

      Re: prediction: Battlefield V won't get cracked, but will still fail

      The only business models I know of where attacking your customers actually pays off is...

      Martial Arts Instructor

      Or...

      American Police Officer

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Nov 2018 @ 4:22pm

    And once again...

    The crackers are likely just doing this for funsies...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Nov 2018 @ 5:17pm

    This is the longest death spiral?

    No, the longest death spiral was the death of the music industry. They were supposed to be killed off by home taping. It's been, what, four decades? Five?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Nov 2018 @ 5:20pm

    If I'm going to pirate a game, I need my cracks at release time! I am not prepared to wait a few hours or a few days for a crack to come to light. I might - gasp - actually buy it instead! And if I buy it because the pirates are slow, the pirates will go out of business.

    No seriously, does anyone actually believe that small (or large or non-existent) window between release and crack actually makes a difference to piracy rates?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


