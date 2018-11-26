Homicide, Sexual Assault Cases On The Line After Crime Lab Discovers Tech Using The Wrong Tools For The Job
from the more-faith-than-science-in-the-forensic-science-community dept
When life and liberty are on the line, law enforcement lab techs are there to turn hard science into a roulette wheel. Once you get past the fact that a lot of forensic investigative techniques are little more than junk science, you run directly into the failures of the humans staffing forensic/drug testing labs.
In the state of Massachusetts alone, more than 30,000 cases are in the process of being tossed due to lab tech misconduct. One lab tech faked most of her work, speeding through her workload by faking tests and test results. Another used the drug lab as her own personal drug stash, using whatever substances she wanted from incoming evidence and replacing it with filler.
Forensic science is plagued with incompetence and overconfidence, which is an incredibly bad combination when people's freedom is on the line. Only in recent years has the DOJ instructed forensic experts to stop overstating the certainty of their findings. But that hardly fixes the problem. Outside debunkings have led to zero changes in law enforcement forensic work -- a fact so disheartening a judge very publicly resigned from a committee seeking to fix these problems when it became apparent the committee wasn't actually supposed to fix anything.
Here comes more bad news on the forensic front, via criminal justice blog Grits for Breakfast.
The Houston Forensic Science Center has fired a crime scene investigator who violated policy by using unapproved equipment that resulted in false negatives for biological evidence in at least two sexual assault cases, officials said Friday.
Lab officials, who fired investigator Tammy Barette Thursday, said they may never know the full impact her actions may have had on other cases.
Well, sure, you may "never know" if you don't go looking. To be on the safe side, you could consider everything this investigator ever touched tainted. That would cover the "full impact" with some to spare. But if this is handled like any other case of lab misconduct, it will take a court to force a full accounting of the damage.
From what's been uncovered so far, it appears the lab tech used her own equipment to identify the presence of bodily fluids that contain DNA. Her personal tool didn't meet the lab's requirements, making any results of hers suspect. A lab supervisor found 19 cases in which the inadequate tool was used. Even in this limited sample, there were serious problems.
Out of 19 cases where Barette used the improper light source, including the case that sparked the investigation, only four had evidence available to retest, agency spokeswoman Ramit Plushnick-Masti said. Two of those were wrongfully marked as negative for the presence of biological fluids, when they should have yielded positives.
15 more cases "might have had a different outcome." That's not very comforting, considering this lab usually handles violent crimes like homicide and sexual assault.
The lab has responded in the most government of ways: by rewriting a policy that was already in place forbidding the use of personal equipment. The language has been toughened up to make it clear the violation that was always a violation is a policy violation. The single addition is the requirement for investigators to write down the model number of the equipment they use to perform tests. That should certainly prevent any future misconduct. [Gathers rolling eyes from under desk.]
The good news is the lab immediately fired the investigator. The bad news is the problem went undiscovered long enough to do some serious damage. Most of the damage is reputational, providing criminal suspects with ammo to challenge lab findings. If one tech can perform unauthorized tests, surely other accidents and misdeeds have been overlooked. When the lab itself can't say how many cases were affected -- or even how many tests might have been handled with inadequate equipment -- the potential fallout could couple the jailing of innocent people with the release of actually guilty prisoners.
The First Word
We talk about it being better that 100 guilty men walk rather than an innocent put in jail for a day...
I can never let a Blackstone/Voltaire/Franklin reference go without mentioning the Dick Cheney Revision:
made the First Word by Gary
Not a hard problem to fix, or at least vastly reduce
Run regular, random tests by an outside, unbiased party, with any violations treated harshly to 'you are fired, and at a minimum you will never work in the field again' level penalties, scaling to the severity of the violation.
We're talking about testing that can be the difference between prison or freedom for people accused of various crimes, where faulty testing can result in innocent people going to jail for crimes they didn't commit and/or guilty people walking for crimes they did commit.
Ensuring that the testing is actually accurate should be the absolute minimum that's done.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Not a hard problem to fix, or at least vastly reduce
I'm all for putting criminals away but not if the innocent are rounded up in the process.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Not a hard problem to fix, or at least vastly reduce
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Not a hard problem to fix, or at least vastly reduce
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Not a hard problem to fix, or at least vastly reduce
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
We deserve better & much more accountability.
We talk about it being better that 100 guilty men walk rather than an innocent put in jail for a day... now we have 100 guilty 'men' abusing the system to stick someone in jail & pat themselves on the back for a quick closure rather than the right outcome.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
We talk about it being better that 100 guilty men walk rather than an innocent put in jail for a day...
I can never let a Blackstone/Voltaire/Franklin reference go without mentioning the Dick Cheney Revision:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Actually, this time, it's quite the opposite. By generating false negatives, the technician may have caused acquittals or dismissals in cases where the government would have secured a conviction if the evidence were tested properly. Due to the double jeopardy rules, an acquittal based on the forensic report stating "No match" would protect the defendant, so the state cannot go back and retry the case with the proper evidence, even if they have incontrovertible proof that the test, properly administered, shows the defendant to be guilty. Thus, the "bad people" were rewarded, and the people whose lives are screwed up are the victims who will not get justice. If the perpetrator reoffends after this erroneous release, we could speculate that those victims might have been spared if the perpetrator had instead been convicted and incarcerated.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It rather seems to me that they are far quicker terminate someone for false negatives then they are for someone who yields false positives.
I mean in this case, she was terminated "immediately" for using unapproved equipment that yielded false negatives. But my recollection is that previous investigations into false positives have taken months, years even, and involved legal system foot-dragging at every inch of the way. In the Annie Dookhan case for example, it was said that their first response to the discovery that she was falsifying tests, yielding false positives, was to give her even more tests to falsify.
Isn't that odd?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
