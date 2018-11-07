FCC Pretends To Hold Carrier Feet To The Fire On Robocalls
from the annoy-me-during-dinner dept
Despite numerous government initiatives and countless promises from the telecom sector, our national robocall hell continues. Robocalls from telemarketers and scammers continue to be the subject the FCC receives the most complaints about, and recent data from the Robocall Index indicates that the problem is only getting worse. Consumers are routinely hammered by mortgage interest rate scams, credit card scams, student loan scams, business loan scams, and IRS scams. In September, group data showed that roughly 4.4 billion robocalls were placed to consumers at a rate of 147 million per day. The trend is not subtle:
Usually, you'll see the FCC crack down hard on small robocall scammers if the case is a slam dunk. But you'll never really see the agency hold giant carriers accountable for their longstanding apathy, blame shifting, and tap dancing that they have engaged in in terms of quickly adopting modern technical solutions to the problem.
This week, FCC boss Ajit Pai took a break from neutering popular consumer protections to send a letter to 13 companies including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Google, demanding they all do more to help protect consumers from robocalls. In a separate statement (pdf), Pai declared that if things don't start improving by next year, he'll maybe actually do something about it:
"Combatting (sic) illegal robocalls is our top consumer priority at the FCC. That’s why we need call authentication to become a reality—it’s the best way to ensure that consumers can answer their phones with confidence. By this time next year, I expect that consumers will begin to see this on their phones...If it does not appear that this system is on track to get up and running next year, then we will take action to make sure that it does."
Pai's letter resulted in numerous outlets stating that carriers must finally move quickly on the scourge of robocalls, "or else." Some outlets took the FCC's letter to mean that carriers absolutely had to solve robocalls by next year or something ambiguously serious would happen to them.
But that's not likely to be the case. Giant carriers have, if you haven't noticed, found the Trump FCC to be a mindless rubber stamp for every single one of their wishes, no matter how preposterous. Surely they're terrified that Pai may actually send them some additional snarky letters. After all, AT&T spent years trying to blame the FCC for its own failure to do more on this front, with zero real repercussions for the behavior (aside from being appointed lead on a "strike force" a few years back that pretty clearly hasn't addressed the problem).
Like past FCCs under opposing parties, the agency loves to do this thing where it "demands" carriers do something they already planned to do. In this case, it's the adoption of a new SHAKEN/STIR call authentication technology to hinder the use of spoofed numbers, which are all but impossible to police. Outside of a few holdouts (CenturyLink, Frontier), most of the carriers Pai sent letters to this week are already engaged in trials of this new technology, and have publicly stated they'll be launching the tech in early 2019.
In short, Pai is "demanding" that carriers adopt technology he knows they already planned to adopt. But his failure to impose a hard deadline (unlike, say, Canada), and his legacy so far of being aggressively cozy with the companies he's supposed to hold accountable, means that it's pretty unlikely that companies that fail to keep pace on SHAKEN/STIR deployments will actually see much in the way of punishment. After all, wasn't letting giant, lumbering telecom monopolies pretty much do whatever they want supposed to be a mystical panacea for the ills of the telecom sector?
Reader Comments
The First Word
Re: Re: Why the sic after combatting?Apparently spelling like that just makes Karl sic.
Or else?
Oh no, Mr. Pai !
Why the sic after combatting?
Re: Why the sic after combatting?
Re: Why the sic after combatting?
Re: Re: Why the sic after combatting?
say what, Karl?
Every single one, huh? For starters, what about Sinclair Broadcast Group's proposed merger with Tribune Media, a request that the Trump FCC recently shot down? Does that one not count?

https://www.cnet.com/news/sinclair-broadcast-group-merger-with-tribune-media-is-dead/
https://www.cnet.com/news/sinclair-broadcast-group-merger-with-tribune-media-is-dead/
Re: say what, Karl?
Re: Re: say what, Karl?
Re: say what, Karl?
Does that one not count?
Considering that neither of those qualify as carriers, no. No it doesn't count.
Re: say what, Karl?
Re: Re: say what, Karl?
Re: say what, Karl?
And then here's the article on the merger's death:
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20180809/08364740401/tribune-kills-merger-sues-sinclair-unne cessarily-aggressive-merger-sales-pitch.shtml
Timestamp? Aug 9, 2018. Same as your CNET article. Author? Oh look. It's Karl Bode.
Like the other AC said, Tribune and Sinclair aren't carriers, so, no, they don't count. But Techdirt did, in fact, talk about that merger. At length. Over multiple months.
(－.－) Ugh.
Re:
There are many links provided by search on the topic but some seem to indicate the FCC is still looking for such a thing while industry is suggesting their existing products will work just fine. One such industry suggestion is trustedID, not sure how that would do anything to stop callerID spoofing.
I suspect this is simply a political stunt intended to produce an outcome in which all citizens are required to have this new fangled ID that will save us all from the evils of communication. Only problem is that most of the subject calls originate off shore where our laws are meaningless.
robocalls of arrest threats
- The first time it happened, I actually checked with the police (Pennsylvania State Police). By the time they (PASP) were done being nasty, I had concerns that they were going to pursue me for daring to check with them.
- Such an attitude makes me wonder if there is any reason not to believe that there is a financial connection between the police and the scammers.
- Too bad, in this case. In the 1960's H. Beam Piper wrote well of the PA State Police. It is a serious shame to see how the PASP have deteriorated over the years.
Re: robocalls of arrest threats
I do not even listen to their messages anymore.
Does it matter if...
As we recently found out in NY, holding carriers "responsible" means... making a lot of noise and nothing really changes.
I haven't looked over how carriers plan to implement CallerID confirmation, but since pretty much every call made now is over VoIP, I doubt there's any kind of simple solution.
I do wonder how spoofing works (or doesn't) on the other types of call verification - ANI or 800 Service systems. CID used to come in under the second ring as a data packet. ANI (what the cops use so they can say they don't use Caller ID), Automatic Number Identification comes in *before* the first ring, and, IIRC, 800 Service ID comes from the Caller Provider rather than the originating caller.
But, hey, it's the government. They can pass a law that the tide isn't allowed to go out if they want.
Re: Does it matter if...
There is a special place in hell...
Good lord, I got a robocall as I was writing this post!
