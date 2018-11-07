 
<< After Being Sued To Block Sci-Hub; Swedish ISP...
 tdicon 

Broadband

by Karl Bode

Wed, Nov 7th 2018 6:23am


Filed Under:
ajit pai, fcc, robocalls, telemarketing

Companies:
at&t, google, sprint, t-mobile



FCC Pretends To Hold Carrier Feet To The Fire On Robocalls

from the annoy-me-during-dinner dept

Despite numerous government initiatives and countless promises from the telecom sector, our national robocall hell continues. Robocalls from telemarketers and scammers continue to be the subject the FCC receives the most complaints about, and recent data from the Robocall Index indicates that the problem is only getting worse. Consumers are routinely hammered by mortgage interest rate scams, credit card scams, student loan scams, business loan scams, and IRS scams. In September, group data showed that roughly 4.4 billion robocalls were placed to consumers at a rate of 147 million per day. The trend is not subtle:

Usually, you'll see the FCC crack down hard on small robocall scammers if the case is a slam dunk. But you'll never really see the agency hold giant carriers accountable for their longstanding apathy, blame shifting, and tap dancing that they have engaged in in terms of quickly adopting modern technical solutions to the problem.

This week, FCC boss Ajit Pai took a break from neutering popular consumer protections to send a letter to 13 companies including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Google, demanding they all do more to help protect consumers from robocalls. In a separate statement (pdf), Pai declared that if things don't start improving by next year, he'll maybe actually do something about it:

"Combatting (sic) illegal robocalls is our top consumer priority at the FCC. That’s why we need call authentication to become a reality—it’s the best way to ensure that consumers can answer their phones with confidence. By this time next year, I expect that consumers will begin to see this on their phones...If it does not appear that this system is on track to get up and running next year, then we will take action to make sure that it does."

Pai's letter resulted in numerous outlets stating that carriers must finally move quickly on the scourge of robocalls, "or else." Some outlets took the FCC's letter to mean that carriers absolutely had to solve robocalls by next year or something ambiguously serious would happen to them.

But that's not likely to be the case. Giant carriers have, if you haven't noticed, found the Trump FCC to be a mindless rubber stamp for every single one of their wishes, no matter how preposterous. Surely they're terrified that Pai may actually send them some additional snarky letters. After all, AT&T spent years trying to blame the FCC for its own failure to do more on this front, with zero real repercussions for the behavior (aside from being appointed lead on a "strike force" a few years back that pretty clearly hasn't addressed the problem).

Like past FCCs under opposing parties, the agency loves to do this thing where it "demands" carriers do something they already planned to do. In this case, it's the adoption of a new SHAKEN/STIR call authentication technology to hinder the use of spoofed numbers, which are all but impossible to police. Outside of a few holdouts (CenturyLink, Frontier), most of the carriers Pai sent letters to this week are already engaged in trials of this new technology, and have publicly stated they'll be launching the tech in early 2019.

In short, Pai is "demanding" that carriers adopt technology he knows they already planned to adopt. But his failure to impose a hard deadline (unlike, say, Canada), and his legacy so far of being aggressively cozy with the companies he's supposed to hold accountable, means that it's pretty unlikely that companies that fail to keep pace on SHAKEN/STIR deployments will actually see much in the way of punishment. After all, wasn't letting giant, lumbering telecom monopolies pretty much do whatever they want supposed to be a mystical panacea for the ills of the telecom sector?

20 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

The First Word

Re: Re: Why the sic after combatting?

Apparently spelling like that just makes Karl sic.
—Mason Wheeler

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Glenn, 7 Nov 2018 @ 6:35am

    Or else?

    Trumpism dictates that he'll claim Victory! without ever having done anything.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    BF&F, 7 Nov 2018 @ 6:38am

    Oh no, Mr. Pai !

    Not another letter! We'll do better, pinky promise! Oh, and are you free for dinner sometime next week?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Nov 2018 @ 6:52am

    Why the sic after combatting?

    That's an acceptable spelling of the word and it's used in a way that modern readers understand.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Nov 2018 @ 7:18am

      Re: Why the sic after combatting?

      It's not acceptable because we won the battle against the British.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Nov 2018 @ 7:21am

      Re: Why the sic after combatting?

      "Combatting" is the British spelling. "Combating" is the usual spelling elsewhere, including the US. I think most people would agree that US spelling should be used in official US government documents.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Nov 2018 @ 7:13am

    say what, Karl?

    "Giant carriers have, if you haven't noticed, found the Trump FCC to be a mindless rubber stamp for every single one of their wishes, no matter how preposterous."

    Every single one, huh? For starters, what about Sinclair Broadcast Group's proposed merger with Tribune Media, a request that the Trump FCC recently shot down? Does that one not count?

    https://www.cnet.com/news/sinclair-broadcast-group-merger-with-tribune-media-is-dead/

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Nov 2018 @ 7:24am

      Re: say what, Karl?

      the leftward spin at TD is no secret. The only secret seems to be that no one is supposed to know.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 7 Nov 2018 @ 8:23am

        Re: Re: say what, Karl?

        Some people are spinning so fast that they are unable to see other articles that dispute their silly claims, or more likely they are simply full of it.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Nov 2018 @ 7:24am

      Re: say what, Karl?

      Does that one not count?

      Considering that neither of those qualify as carriers, no. No it doesn't count.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Nov 2018 @ 8:12am

      Re: say what, Karl?

      Please explain your logic used in your determination that Sinclair Broadcasting Group is a Giant Carrier, as in carrying telephony signals.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        kallethen, 7 Nov 2018 @ 8:25am

        Re: Re: say what, Karl?

        Considering in recent times the big carriers (AT&T, Comcast, etc) have been snatching up content companies (Time Warner, NBC, etc), I'm sure we'll hit a point someday when we can consider Sinclair or Tribune a carrier too via ownership.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Nov 2018 @ 8:18am

      Re: say what, Karl?

      Techdirt has written about the Sinclair thing too. Easy enough to search techdirt for "Sinclair" and see the multiple articles on it.

      And then here's the article on the merger's death:
      https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20180809/08364740401/tribune-kills-merger-sues-sinclair-unne cessarily-aggressive-merger-sales-pitch.shtml

      Timestamp? Aug 9, 2018. Same as your CNET article. Author? Oh look. It's Karl Bode.

      Like the other AC said, Tribune and Sinclair aren't carriers, so, no, they don't count. But Techdirt did, in fact, talk about that merger. At length. Over multiple months.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    ryuugami, 7 Nov 2018 @ 7:20am

    new SHAKEN/STIR call authentication technology

    (－.－) Ugh.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Nov 2018 @ 8:21am

      Re:

      Yeah, just what is this "call authentication" they refer to?

      There are many links provided by search on the topic but some seem to indicate the FCC is still looking for such a thing while industry is suggesting their existing products will work just fine. One such industry suggestion is trustedID, not sure how that would do anything to stop callerID spoofing.

      I suspect this is simply a political stunt intended to produce an outcome in which all citizens are required to have this new fangled ID that will save us all from the evils of communication. Only problem is that most of the subject calls originate off shore where our laws are meaningless.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    anonymous coward, 7 Nov 2018 @ 7:27am

    robocalls of arrest threats

    - Is anyone besides me being hammered with arrest threats via robocalls? Basically the caller leaves a message which demands that I call some number (and presumably give a CC#) or an arrest warrant will be issued. (I don't answer numbers I don't recognize, let the answering machine earn it's keep)
    - The first time it happened, I actually checked with the police (Pennsylvania State Police). By the time they (PASP) were done being nasty, I had concerns that they were going to pursue me for daring to check with them.
    - Such an attitude makes me wonder if there is any reason not to believe that there is a financial connection between the police and the scammers.
    - Too bad, in this case. In the 1960's H. Beam Piper wrote well of the PA State Police. It is a serious shame to see how the PASP have deteriorated over the years.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Nov 2018 @ 8:28am

      Re: robocalls of arrest threats

      I'm surprised anyone answers such calls and those idle threats are not only illegal but they are extremely humorous due to the fact that they are laughably full of shit. It sounds as though some of them are calling from a pay phone in Grand Central Station ... probably from the restroom.

      I do not even listen to their messages anymore.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Bamboo Harvester (profile), 7 Nov 2018 @ 7:33am

    Does it matter if...

    ...he DID impose a hard deadline? Like "all cars will get 60mpg by 2020"?

    As we recently found out in NY, holding carriers "responsible" means... making a lot of noise and nothing really changes.

    I haven't looked over how carriers plan to implement CallerID confirmation, but since pretty much every call made now is over VoIP, I doubt there's any kind of simple solution.

    I do wonder how spoofing works (or doesn't) on the other types of call verification - ANI or 800 Service systems. CID used to come in under the second ring as a data packet. ANI (what the cops use so they can say they don't use Caller ID), Automatic Number Identification comes in *before* the first ring, and, IIRC, 800 Service ID comes from the Caller Provider rather than the originating caller.

    But, hey, it's the government. They can pass a law that the tide isn't allowed to go out if they want.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Nov 2018 @ 8:31am

      Re: Does it matter if...

      Telephone companies seem to be rather good at billing their customers for calls made and yet they are unable to find those who attempt to hide? I find this doubtful.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 7 Nov 2018 @ 8:33am

    There is a special place in hell...

    for robocallers. Right next to Spammers. For a while I simply ignored calls from numbers I didn't recognize. Of course, it meant deleting a message from "The credit department" or some such. My current strategy, if I have time, is to answer and not say anything for about 3 seconds. Most of the time there is just dead air and it hangs up. I'm thinking we need an app that will let us send calls to a fax line or forwards them to a 900 number.

    Good lord, I got a robocall as I was writing this post!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< After Being Sued To Block Sci-Hub; Swedish ISP...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

06:23 FCC Pretends To Hold Carrier Feet To The Fire On Robocalls (20)
03:24 After Being Sued To Block Sci-Hub; Swedish ISP Blocks Court's And Elsevier's Website In Protest (22)

Tuesday

19:44 Rockstar Ports Its Old, Antiquated, Flawed Censorial Blacklist For Player Chat Into New 'Red Dead Redemption' Game (11)
15:37 Big Boost For Open Access As Wellcome And Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Back EU's 'Plan S' (7)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 188: Government, Activism & Silicon Valley (1)
11:57 Voting Device Manufacturer Encourages Users To Use (And Re-Use) Easily-Guessed Passwords (17)
10:52 Coordinated Trolling Efforts Are Serving Up Small-Scale Election Interference Across The Country (50)
10:47 Daily Deal: The CAD & 3D Printing eBook Bundle By Make (0)
09:35 Cable's Top Lobbyist Again Calls For Heavier Regulation Of Silicon Valley (21)
06:30 Georgia Scrambles To Patch Massive Vulnerabilities In Its Voter Registration System After Insisting It Was Totally Secure (39)
More arrow

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.