Senator Wyden Releases Draft Of Privacy Rules That Silicon Valley Probably Won't Like Very Much
from the but-will-it-help? dept
As I've pointed out repeatedly, we're really really bad at regulating "privacy" in large part because most people don't understand privacy -- and it means different things to different people. And, so far, most attempts at regulating privacy have created massive negative consequences, while doing very little to actually protect privacy. The ones most making the news are the GDPR in the EU (though reaching well outside of the EU), which is a total mess and California's unmitigated disaster of a privacy bill that was passed in an insane rush to stop an even worse privacy law from being on the ballot. And, of course, all of this comes against the backdrop of various companies doing a horrifically bad job of protecting the public's private information.
Given all of that, it is inevitable that Congress will, at some point, attempt to pass some sort of privacy bill. And, it seems likely that it will be a disaster. In the last year or so, Senator Ron Wyden, who historically has been seen (unfairly and inaccurately) as an "ally" of Silicon Valley companies is now the first to throw his hat into the ring, releasing a discussion draft of the bill (you can also see a one pager about the bill and a section by section breakdown -- all also embedded below).
Above, I mentioned that it's been unfair to argue that Wyden was a booster of Silicon Valley companies. If you look at his history, he has always been focused mainly on being an ally of the users of the internet. Many times, those two things align, but when they do not, Wyden has repeatedly taken the side of the users, not the companies. And that is the case here, for the most part. Over the last year, Wyden has been on a bit of a rampage in basically telling the companies that they've had decades to do the right thing in regards to protecting their own users, and they have failed to do so.
Reading the new bill in that context puts things into perspective. The key parts of the bill, as described in the one-pager are as follows:
- Establish minimum privacy and cybersecurity standards.
- Issue steep fines (up to 4% of annual revenue), on the first offense for companies and 10-20 year criminal penalties for senior executives.
- Create a national Do Not Track system that lets consumers stop third-party companies from tracking them on the web by sharing data, selling data, or targeting advertisements based on their personal information. It permits companies to charge consumers who want to use their products and services, but don’t want their information monetized.
- Give consumers a way to review what personal information a company has about them, learn with whom it has been shared or sold, and to challenge inaccuracies in it.
- Hire 175 more staff to police the largely unregulated market for private data.
- Require companies to assess the algorithms that process consumer data to examine their impact on accuracy, fairness, bias, discrimination, privacy, and security.
I think there's a lot in the bill that is carefully thought out and worthwhile, but I still have a number of significant concerns. The headlines around this bill have focused on the fact that it includes potential jail time of 10 to 20 years for senior execs who sign off on annual "data protection reports" to the FTC, in which those reports "knowingly" misrepresent information (it also includes GDPR-esque fines of 4% of gross revenue, even for first time offenders). I do think there's value in creating real punishment for company execs that knowingly misrepresent information concerning the privacy of their users, but I do worry how much this might impact the willingness of good people -- especially potential chief privacy and chief information security officers -- to agree to take these jobs with large companies. While the "knowingly" part of the requirement is important, I can envision quite intense legal battles over the level of knowledge such execs had in signing off on these documents. Yes, this would get them to take those issues seriously and go over such documents carefully. But, I do worry that this could scare off many good people from taking these jobs.
Similarly, the fact that these massive fines apply to the very first offense could be seen as problematic as well. It's great to say that even one mistake is one too many, but is that realistic? It is not easy to seal off every possible vector of attack. There are always new attacks. And, as it stands right now, there are only a few companies who have the resources and ability to really harden their systems to this level -- and this bill could lock in those providers and leave out the ability of smaller companies to challenge them in the market (there is a limited safe harbor for smaller companies, but as soon as a company reaches a reasonable size, the rules apply to them).
I also do wonder about the "minimum privacy and cybersecurity standards" that the FTC will be authorized to detail. Again, on its face, this sounds like an okay idea, but there are a lot of devils in those details. Too often "standards" like this, if not properly constructed, could limit potential innovations or business models that wouldn't actually negatively impact people's privacy, but won't be allowed out of a fear for violating these standards.
While I am supportive of bringing back the concept of a Do Not Track system, I find the requirement for companies to "offer a paid version of their product or service, for which they can charge no more than they would have made by sharing the user's data" potentially a complete mess (the bill has a lot of conditions on this that might limit the problems, but it's not clear why this is necessary in the bill). Again, that's something that sounds nice in theory, but would require a pretty big shift for many companies -- which would mean a lot of new costs that it's unclear they can even attempt to recoup. It also has the potential of cutting off a number of new business models, as there are potential businesses where such a setup wouldn't even make any sense. Again, conceptually, this idea could make sense for companies, but requiring it could have significant consequences.
A final major concern: it does not appear that this bill would pre-empt state efforts, like California's giant mess of a privacy bill (and any other attempts by other states). That also seems like something any federal bill should include to avoid a patchwork of impossible to follow laws in every single state.
That's not to say there aren't parts of the bill that are worthwhile -- and the intent behind it is well meaning. Companies do need to clean up their act and recognize what a mess they've caused. I do like the idea of standardizing APIs to allow users to use other apps to access and process the information and data that companies hold on them. That could be tremendously useful in moving to a world where individuals can take back more control over their data. I also appreciate the specific point that the rules do not apply to media organizations, as we've already been dealing with the fallout from the GDPR where people are claiming the data protection rules there can prevent media organizations from even reporting on certain people.
But, in the end, I'd prefer that be done more by the companies themselves in recognizing that they're better off pushing control of the data out to the end users, rather than feeling the need to hoard it all themselves. I recognize that Wyden's view on this is basically "they had their chance, and they failed" and perhaps that's true. But I still worry about the unintended consequences from locking in some of these ideas.
At this point, the bill is still a "discussion draft" and it's not at all clear if it has any chance of moving forward. Hopefully, if it does, there can be significant changes made to the bill so that it is still designed to punish truly bad behavior (and incentive good behavior), but without making it difficult to impossible for good people to hold key positions, and without cutting off potentially useful innovations for end users. At this point, I'm not sure this bill does so, even if it's well-intentioned.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Its Wyden again!
Ha ha ha... good idea... now "whose standards get adopted"?
Agree with #2 for a chance... since there is possible jail time but lets be honest people... what are the chances people go to jail?
"Create a national Do Not Track system that lets consumers stop third-party companies from tracking them on the web by sharing data, selling data, or targeting advertisements based on their personal information. It permits companies to charge consumers who want to use their products and services, but don’t want their information monetized. "
Fucking Wyden getting it wrong 'Again', after all he is just another politician just not as bad as the others. Opt-In must be the case, otherwise its not going to work.
Agree with #4.
"Hire 175 more staff to police the largely unregulated market for private data. "
Bullshit and a total fucking waste of money. #4 would take care of that if enforced.
"Require companies to assess the algorithms that process consumer data to examine their impact on accuracy, fairness, bias, discrimination, privacy, and security. "
ha ha ha... don't worry... they already are... he just wants to wrangle them for his own political purposes.
Either way, I think this would be better in than out!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[citation needed]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It is not a secret that "algorithms" are not there to be "fair"... they are definitely there to be "biased", because that is their entire reason for existence. An algorithm choosing to advertise a Graphics card to a person that has as search history for CPU's and Motherboards is a clear act of bias. You tell me what "other" purpose he could have for making these "unbiased" if not for "political" purposes?
In fact I WANT them to fucking be biased. If someone is going to advertise to me I want ads that I actually might give a shit about. I don't want ads about "purple toilet" paper being sent to me because they can fucking be biased.
That is CLEAR political YAP YAP if I ever saw it! In fact even though I would still be okay with this legislation, lets not be coy here... there is NOTHING that goes through congress without an agenda attached and that is why many of these suck. You have to take two spoonfuls of shit to get 1 spoonful of decency.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
We have noted that we do not claim google's algorithm's lack bias. As you note, a bias towards finding search results/ads relevant to the user is what we want. Though, I'm not sure you can call that 'bias'. Bias is generally seen as an unfair prejudice for or against something. Serving ads for graphics cards to a person looking for CPUS and motherboards is not an unfair prejudice - its a valid and relevant connection. The 'Unbiased' section are likely designed to attract bi-partisan support given the rabble rousing around politically motivated bias against conservatives in google search. That's a 'political' purpose, but that doesn't mean its an effort to introduce a pro-wyden bias.
I agree with Stephen Stone. [Citation Needed]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
I don't care if these assholes are politically motivated against any group, they have that fucking right! It is not discrimination to advertise something to someone based on criteria in their data.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
entire reason for existence ... not
You do not know what an algorithm is do you? Have you ever written code of any type?
I can write an algorithm that is not biased, you believe me?
How/why is an unbiased algorithm necessarily political?
Apparently you misunderstand what an unbiased algorithm might look like and/or do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Its Wyden again!
How do you propose to enforce the rules if you don't have anyone around to enforce them?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Your Silicon Valley sponsors
[citation needed]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
(How) would that work with "anonymized" data?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And a DNT markers just means don't track, it really has nothing to do with data anonymized or not. You could still be tracked indirectly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm sympathetic to the concerns about unintended consequences, but I think it's frankly naive to think the free market will fix this. We simply haven't seen the current market produce an incentive for Google, Facebook, Twitter, et al to change their data collection policies in the way that you describe, and I see no reason to expect that to change.
On the other hand, this is all likely a moot point:
That's putting it mildly. As always I respect Wyden for trying to do something, but I don't expect this will even make it out of committee. Unfortunately this has become a partisan issue, and even in the unlikely event that Wyden's party takes the Senate in next week's election, they still won't have a filibuster-proof majority.
(I suppose they might be able to get Trump on their side if they convinced him it was a way to stick it to Bezos.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Surprise surprise... a moron that does not know anything about free-market or how it is supposed to work but will still blame it for something anyways like a well... moron.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Surprise surprise - an aggressive commenter with a over-inflated sense of their own capabilities who thinks that an effective argument consists entirely of calling someone else a moron and claiming they don't know how things work, without ever actually pointing out what is wrong with the statement in question, explaining why it is wrong, and going through how to correct it.
You have nothing useful to contribute here. I welcome you to change my mind.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment