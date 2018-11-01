 
As Canadian ISPs Requested, Canada Get Proposed Law To Ban Copyright Settlement Letters

from the ISPlease dept

Well, that didn't take long. We had just discussed Canadian ISPs petitioning the government to amend copyright law such that they would no longer be forced to pass along copyright settlement threat letters to their customers from copyright trolls such as Rightscorp. The opportunity for this comes as part of Canada amending its copyright law as a result of Donald Trump's NAFTA replacement, the USMCA. Well, it seems like there are those in the Canadian government who were listening, as a new bill has been introduced that will effectively outlaw such settlement letters.

The applicable language is part of the budget implementation Bill C-86 and reads as follows.

A notice of claimed infringement shall not contain
(a) an offer to settle the claimed infringement;
(b) a request or demand, made in relation to the claimed infringement, for payment or for personal information;
(c) a reference, including by way of hyperlink, to such an offer, request or demand; and
(d) any other information that may be prescribed by regulation.

This text will effectively ban all settlement attempts. That’s good news for members of the public who are no longer at risk. However, the Rightscorps of this world will be less pleased, as it destroys their business model in Canada.

It seems to me that this actually goes further than ISPs had requested. All those ISPs had asked was to not be party to something that looks like extortion of their own customers. This law, by my reading, goes further and forbids the common settlement letter entirely. While this all still has to be voted on and approved before it becomes law, all of the early response to this news has been positive from the Canadian public. The government going against that sentiment and siding instead with copyright trolls would be an insane move, meaning that this will likely pass into law.

And then, perhaps, we can export a like law to the States. You know, to "bring our copyright laws in line to meet our international trade obligations"?

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2018 @ 7:43pm

    Looks Good

    Nothing about a takedown notice needs to include a price tag. Many takedowns are in error, ot target fair use so what should something unsubstantiated include an invoice for damages created by a robot with no oversight? (Unless Robots are natural persons now.)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Nov 2018 @ 7:52pm

    Sanity reigns.

    Which means the meltdown from blue boy, tp and John Smith is going to be epic.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 1 Nov 2018 @ 8:38pm

    Canadian ISPs get the government's aid in preventing fraud upon their customers.

    Meanwhile in America, ISPs get the government's aid in committing fraud upon their customers.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


