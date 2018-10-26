Canadian ISPs Want To Amend Law To Outlaw Settlement Letters
As Canada looks to update its copyright laws as part of the USMCA, the replacement for NAFTA strong-armed into existence by Donald Trump, we covered previously how ridiculous it is that copyright interests have been allowed to stick their nose in the whole thing and make all kinds of demands. Part of USMCA involves allowing Canada to keep its notice and notice system, as opposed to the notice and takedown system we have here in the States. While Canada's system is preferable to our own, it's not without it's flaws, of course. One of those flaws is how the notice and notice system has devolved into a deluge of settlement letters.
So dire is the plague of threat letters, in fact, that ISPs in Canada are using this opportunity to suggest outlawing those threat letters be included in the updates of Canadian copyright laws.
During a hearing before the House Heritage Committee last week, Pam Dinsmore of Rogers Communications mentioned that her company sends roughly 2.4 million notices per year. Like other ISPs, Rogers is not against the system itself, but it believes that updates are required.
This was the focus of an earlier hearing last month before the INDU committee, where Canadian ISPs including TekSavvy, Shaw, Rogers, and Bell shared their experiences. One issue all parties appeared to agree on is that the notice-and-notice scheme should ban settlement demands.
TekSavvy was actually more pointed in its criticism, with its representative calling out the current settlement letter schemes as designed to intimidate and mislead consumers to extract money from the uninformed. He also helpfully pointed out that these settlement letters have all the hallmarks of spam, scams, and spear phishing attempts, often designed to simply get consumers to reveal more information about themselves that can then be weaponized for more threats and demands.
“This puts ISPs in a difficult position, since we’re required to forward notices to end-users, including whatever extraneous, misleading or harmful content may be included,” he added.
TekSavvy recommended that the notice-and-notice scheme should be updated to ban these types of settlement notices as well as other unrelated info. This ban on settlement requests or other clear abuse was shared by Shaw, Rogers, and Bell.
And why not? The copyright holders and their partners did this to themselves, after all, designing a business model built on intimidation and obfuscation, and then expecting the public and government to simply be okay with all of it. The notice and notice system, after all, was designed to curtail piracy through education and transparent oversight, not through strong-arm tactics. And it's not as though outlawing settlement letters within the notice and notice system would prevent rightsholders from targeting pirates themselves. It would just mean that they couldn't rely on ISPs to do their dirty work for them.
NO, the PIRATES did it to themselves.
Sheesh.
Have to start at the very foundation by stating that creators have (in the US / UK legal tradition) CLEAR EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO THEIR WORKS. It's explicitly in the US Constitution. -- But of course Techdirt doesn't agree with the Constitution, SO completely overlooks the fundamental Right of Creators and asserts that pirates somehow have the better moral case.
Now, since we know there's a whole lotta infringement going, on any given notice isn't unlikely to be false accusation. There are special provisions of laws to handle the volume of a type of small-claims not worth clogging real courts with. That's the system, pirates: you claim creators aren't losing money, but it's IRRELEVANT:they do have the Rights attending creation to BILL you for unauthorized downloading. PERIOD.
Also: no ISP, supposedly neutral carrier, gets to control the free speech of the parties alleging infringement in communicating to the alleged infringer.
The always interesting point is that apparently all ISPs believe it's their place if not duty to lay out money for attorneys / lawsuits to protect pirates. Pretty clearly it's because promoting piracy and the notion of free content easily available DOES put money into ISP accounts. -- What needs changed in law is ISPs taking the side of pirates. That makes them legally liable in the US. See Grande Comm suit et al.
NO, the TROLLS did it to themselves.
Re: NO, the PIRATES did it to themselves.
An IP address is not a personal identifier, and can be shared by family members, Also WiFi, allowing guests on a network, and malware are possible sources of access to the network for a download, if the accuser has actually detected infringement.
Also, the reliability of detecting infringement on an IP address is as demonstrated by DMCA notices of infringement detected on websites, a lot of demands are based on false accusations.
Re: Re: NO, the PIRATES did it to themselves.
"false accusations" ie. hearsay in many cases. A BitTorrent tracker might just say your IP address is connected to a torrent, and then you'll get a letter (some planned to include random addresses as a form of plausible deniability and/or to frustrate the copyright spammers). Researchers have got people to send letters containing the IP addresses of printers.
Re: NO, the PIRATES did it to themselves.
Re: NO, the PIRATES did it to themselves.
Except this story is about Canada, where the constitution doesn't apply.
Also:
Copyright was defined for a limited 14 year period in the founding father's time. And it's gotten more and more absurdly long since, it's up to Life plus 70 years today, and life plus 100 years in some countries.
Except a few problems with that:
The accuser isn't the only to have rights, so do the accused.
No, these 'small-claims' are NOT authorized through 'special provisions'. It's an attempt to abuse out of court settlements to shake down a ton of people for quick cash.
Umm... what? So it's a violation of your free speech rights if you tell me to send a message and I say no?
... You know it costs the ISP's money to act as the copyright troll's messenger, right? Not only do they need to hire a bunch of people to process these claims (assuming they just roll over and never question anything the copyright holders tell them), it can cause them negative publicity for blindly handing customer info over to third parties & violating their privacy rights, which can cost them customers. Plus there's customer privacy laws they could potentially violate as well for turning said info over.
Re: Re: NO, the PIRATES did it to themselves.
While those constitutional points are true, the bigger hole in the argument is that the US constitution didn't give anyone "rights" to their writings. It allowed Congress to do so, didn't require it. (By which definition it's a privilege, not a right—a minor bug in the clause's text.)
Re: NO, the PIRATES did it to themselves.
1) This does not guarantee the software has accurately identified infringement. (Depending on the software/method - the files identified might not be infringing, or the movement of the files may be legal)
2) This does not guarantee the account holder has committed infringement (the account holder also does not have a positive duty of care)
3) This does not guarantee a member of the household committed that infringement
4) this does not guarantee the infringement was committed by any person known to be using the Account holders connection
Because of this, settlement with the account holder might easily not be a valid move. In America the courts are increasingly dismissive of assertions that an IP address in a torrent swarm is sufficient evidence to compel further discovery, because of these very facts. I can not assert knowledge of the environment in Canada.
A notice of suspected infringement with education as to how to prevent unauthorized use of wifi and what infringement they think occurred is well within their legal rights.
ISPs in Canada, having read these notices going to their customers, are concerned the letters misrepresent and/or falsify the law and the legal rights of the accused in an effort to strong arm legal settlements that are not, necessarily, valid. Copies we have seen in the past support this.
The statement you quote notes that efforts to change this are due entirely to the choices made by rights holders to seek quick rents and hard-sell tactics.
They are not calling for a ban on sending notices, or actual legal filings, just settlement demand letters. Because at that stage such a demand is not only unsupported, but the demands misrepresent the law. Unless you are suggesting copyright holders should get to break the law?
And this of course ignores concerns about malicious actors. BY misrepresenting the law, a malicious actor (say, Prenda Law) could acquire settlements for copyrights they don't own, Honey Pots, or even fake the detection of infringement, and make a quick buck. Court punishments years later won't help the victims, and wont help the artists.
You seem to be making the argument that no demand letters = no enforcement. But that entirely misrepresents the issues at hand.
The surprising part
As in the USA, the huge Canadian ISPs often are the copyright holders or partners. They've taken anti-user actions on this basis before, so it's a little surprising to see them here.
Any Canadian lawyers here?
