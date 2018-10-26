Canadian ISPs Want To Amend Law To Outlaw Settlement Letters

As Canada looks to update its copyright laws as part of the USMCA, the replacement for NAFTA strong-armed into existence by Donald Trump, we covered previously how ridiculous it is that copyright interests have been allowed to stick their nose in the whole thing and make all kinds of demands. Part of USMCA involves allowing Canada to keep its notice and notice system, as opposed to the notice and takedown system we have here in the States. While Canada's system is preferable to our own, it's not without it's flaws, of course. One of those flaws is how the notice and notice system has devolved into a deluge of settlement letters.

So dire is the plague of threat letters, in fact, that ISPs in Canada are using this opportunity to suggest outlawing those threat letters be included in the updates of Canadian copyright laws.

During a hearing before the House Heritage Committee last week, Pam Dinsmore of Rogers Communications mentioned that her company sends roughly 2.4 million notices per year. Like other ISPs, Rogers is not against the system itself, but it believes that updates are required. This was the focus of an earlier hearing last month before the INDU committee, where Canadian ISPs including TekSavvy, Shaw, Rogers, and Bell shared their experiences. One issue all parties appeared to agree on is that the notice-and-notice scheme should ban settlement demands.

TekSavvy was actually more pointed in its criticism, with its representative calling out the current settlement letter schemes as designed to intimidate and mislead consumers to extract money from the uninformed. He also helpfully pointed out that these settlement letters have all the hallmarks of spam, scams, and spear phishing attempts, often designed to simply get consumers to reveal more information about themselves that can then be weaponized for more threats and demands.

“This puts ISPs in a difficult position, since we’re required to forward notices to end-users, including whatever extraneous, misleading or harmful content may be included,” he added. TekSavvy recommended that the notice-and-notice scheme should be updated to ban these types of settlement notices as well as other unrelated info. This ban on settlement requests or other clear abuse was shared by Shaw, Rogers, and Bell.

And why not? The copyright holders and their partners did this to themselves, after all, designing a business model built on intimidation and obfuscation, and then expecting the public and government to simply be okay with all of it. The notice and notice system, after all, was designed to curtail piracy through education and transparent oversight, not through strong-arm tactics. And it's not as though outlawing settlement letters within the notice and notice system would prevent rightsholders from targeting pirates themselves. It would just mean that they couldn't rely on ISPs to do their dirty work for them.