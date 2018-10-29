Australian MP Pushes Back Against Expanded Site And Search Blocking Laws
from the my-hero dept
We've been talking for several months now about the amendments to Australian copyright law currently under consideration by the government there. As a refresher, Australia put a site-blocking policy in place several years ago. That policy has been praised by both government and rightsholders as effective, even as those same interests insist that it doesn't do enough to stop piracy down under. As a result, the government is currently considering amendments to Australian copyright law that would make it easier for extra-judicial blocks of "piracy sites" and their mirrors, and includes demands that search engines like Google participate in this censorship as well, despite the fact that blocking search returns relevant to a user request is the opposite of what Google does. Predictably, the amendments to the law have wide support across political parties in Australia, and pretty much everyone is sure it's going to pass as is.
A key aspect of this is that all of the focus is on piracy and how to stop or minimize it, regardless of whatever negative effects that might have on ISPs and a free and open internet. There has been zero focus thus far on whether these legal mechanisms are really the optimal route to addressing this problem. This week, however, one Australian MP decided to grab a microphone and finally take rightsholders to task.
An expansion of Australia's piracy site-block laws is "a form of regulatory hallucinogen", Labor MP Ed Husic has said, adding that the voice of the consumer needs to be heard and rights holders should be less "resistant" to digitisation and reforming their systems.
"The big challenge is the freeing-up of copyright to ensure that innovation can spread more widely and to face up to big rights holders and the types of hysterical arguments we get in this space," Husic said. "These rights holders think that by constantly using legal mechanisms through this place and elsewhere, piracy will disappear. The reality is that piracy is a reflection of a market failure."
It's rare that a member of government gets things so absolutely correct on this subject. Far too many rightsholders seem to only have one arrow in their quiver, and that's the legislative or judicial arrow. What has actually occurred is that a disruptive force, the internet, has changed the possibilities and demand for certain types of content. Does anyone remember the consumers of these products, legitimate and otherwise? They are supposed to have a voice in government as well, and yet they are consistently ignored. But, really, it's the public and the internet that are driving this whole discussion. How is it possible that they don't have a seat at the table?
Husic goes on to ask the same question, all while poking lawmakers in the eye for bowing to the wrong constituency.
"As lawmakers, just because we might get a selfie with Richard Roxburgh -- I love Rake as much as anyone else -- or a political party gets a donation from a rights holder, does not mean that we should stop looking at how to make the types of reforms that balance the needs of creatives and the needs of producers versus the needs of consumers," he said.
The sad part of all of this is that Husic is the exception, not the rule. When you read that these amendments will almost certainly pass in Australia, that prediction is almost certainly correct. And, when that happens, exactly whose interests will be served? The answer, I think, cannot possibly be "the public's."
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Yees, let's turn entertainment into a hobby, because it's not "real work."
As I've said, this will fuel a cheap-culture model, which is why YouTubers can get rich even in this piracy environment, and a patronage model, where entertaining the rich just pays better than entertaining the masses.
sEither way, the masses will see a vast reduction in the quality of their entertainment. You get what you pay for. That "legacy" copyright industry they decry is the only thing left supplying quality content.
If you want to make TV Guide richer than every network whose shows it lists, you can, but they won't produce content and what they usher readers too will decline in quality.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
A more reasonable question is how many man hours were involved in creating that song, and what is the effective hourly rate from that income.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Better questions: At what point is someone guaranteed to receive income from Internet popularity, and how much do they deserve?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
So the RISK of not getting paid at all doesn't factor in?
A pro-piracy market will discourage creators from investing in making quality content. "Cheap culture" like cellphone video ensues.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Counterpoint: Black Panther was a $200m film that made $1b at the box office and even more money through digital and home video sales. If Disney execs were “discouraged” from making the film due to potential (and sure to be rampant) piracy, that discouragement did not appear to last long.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I don't think a "vast reduction" is possible. TV was called a "cultural wasteland" in the 1950s and has been getting worse since.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You offer no compelling argument as to why this will happen beyond “but piracy”. Seriously, your entire argument can be boiled down to “but piracy”, because even if—not when, if—piracy were to somehow create a “cheap culture model” (which is a bogus assertion on its face when you consider Black Panther), plenty of people would still work to make the best possible creative works they could. You think money is the only reason people draw or write or make movies; you are so wrong that you betray your ignorance of the most fundamental understandings of human behaviour.
People make fan art and fan fics and fan films all the time. They have little-to-no hope of ever monetizing those works because of copyright law. They do it anyway because they are compelled to use their voice and their skills for the sake of bringing an idea into the world that no one else might have done otherwise. Plenty of people paint, write, draw, make music, and do other creative work as a side hobby that they never intend to monetize—it just gives them a creative outlet.
Take a look at the videogame industry: Sure, “triple-A” publishers still control the industry, but smaller publishers (especially mobile game publishers) and indie devs have made serious headway in cutting into the revenue of “triple-A” games. A couple of decades ago, Undertale would have probably been passed over by a majority of gamers, only to later become a “cult classic”; in today’s world, it is one of the most talked-about RPGs in gaming well after its release and a mainstream success by any meaningful measure (the console ports certainly helped).
If you think we need Disney, Electronic Arts, Penguin Books, Universal Music Group, WWE, or any other major entertainment corporation to find and experience “quality content”, you are not looking hard enough for it. Your lack of effort in that regard is outmatched only by your “sky is falling” schtick, which…well, to use the current popular vernacular: That ain’t it, son.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It pays for companies to create advertising content for large coprorations, which is why influencers are the new celebrities. Cheap culture. Creativity and information are not rewarded. Popularity is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No. No, it does not. And neither have you, for that matter. Besides, how can you—or anyone else—objectively measure a “decrease in quality” of creative works?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Old man yells at clouds
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Some pirate done stole The Public's cred and seat.
Already answered.
Techdirt and other pirates define "innovation" solely as getting valuable content for free, NOT opportunities to make and sell their own. Period. -- And yes, applies especially to Youtube.
Some too difficult to catch, sure, but that it's all criminal is solid principle. Those who make content have ALL the rights: no law-maker should take the side of thieves.
You can't compete with free. There is no "market" if piracy is even allowed, let alone rampant.
At least you're starting to recognize that piracy is advocated by only a tiny minority.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Some pirate done stole The Public's cred and seat.
And just the thought of someone getting away with it will drive them to spend millions of other peoples money trying to catch that last bloody pirate.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You can't compete with free.
New to this site, are you?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Some pirate done stole The Public's cred and seat.
Big content (RIAA, MPAA, Elsevier) are 20th century creations. The world has changed since then, starting with Xerox, audiotape, the VCR. and digital cameras.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
In that case, you should support lawmakers who want to loosen copyright restrictions and shrink copyright terms. After all, Disney has been stealing from the public (i.e., preventing works from going into the public domain when they already should have) ever since it managed to extend copyright terms with the Mickey Mouse Act.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Some pirate done made you cry again
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Some pirate done stole The Public's cred and seat.
The government, most notably, advised its citizenry to use VPNs when using Netflix to get content. Much to Graham Burke's dismay since he can't continue ripping them off, and the same for you, blue boy!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Seems Husic Is No Exception To The Rule
The Register has reported that, after spouting his fine words, he has gone and voted in favour of the new bill anyway.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Some people can't. And that's OK. Because lower cost production is better than artificially propping up incompetants.
>There is no "market" if piracy is even allowed, let alone rampant.
Welcome to planet Earth. Reality is different here, and in some ways better than your home universe. There are markets--not as many as there could be--and there are also many avenues for free consumption: radio, broadcast TV, libraries, free public performances (also not as many or as efficient as they could be with modern communications technology).
If only there were more, and more efficient, markets--and more, and more efficient, free legal venues, there would be less infringement.
At least, that's what experience has always been in this universe.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
You know, for someone who constantly insinuate that rich dudes are the sole reason why you can't get laid, you spend a hell lotta time bitching at significantly less affluent people. Why? Because we don't give you enough brothel money?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If they don't like the prices, why do they have to pirate the content? Why not just boycott it and wait for all those freebies to come online?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Don't buy it
Don't steal it
If it's overpriced and worthless just ignore it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That means I can ignore all those books you allegedly wrote, then.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment