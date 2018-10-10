Creative Commons Continues To Try To Help Courts Understand What Its NonCommercial License Means
Over the years we've expressed some concerns about the NonCommercial license option from Creative Commons. Even as we're incredibly supportive of CC, the NonCommercial license often seemed to raise more questions than answers -- to the point that some have argued that it actually harmed CC's brand and resulted in significant confusion for how CC licenses work. There have even been suggestions that CC should drop the NC license option altogether.
To its immense credit, people at Creative Commons have appeared to take these concerns quite seriously over the past few years, doing quite a bit of work to try to clarify what NonCommercial means for the purpose of the license. Our specific concern is that NonCommercial could mean all different things to different people. If you're using a NonCommercial CC-licensed image on a personal blog and you have ads on that blog (even if you don't make much money from it) is that non commercial? If you use it in a tweet and your Twitter bio promotes your business is that non commercial?
Two years ago we wrote about Creative Commons stepping in to file an amicus brief in a case that raised some specific issues concerning a NonCommercial license. An educational non-profit, Great Minds, sued FedEx over FedEx Office shops photocopying some Great Minds works for educational entities, even though the works were licensed under CC's BY-NC-SA 4.0 license. Great Minds argued that because FedEx made money from copying, it's "commercial" and thus in violation of the license. Creative Commons stepped into that lawsuit and explicitly stated that Great Minds interpretation was wrong.
In the FedEx case, both the district court and the 2nd Circuit appeals court rejected Great Minds' interpretation and tossed out the lawsuit saying that the license in question did not limit FedEx from charging for copies. Great Minds also filed a nearly identical case against Office Depot in California, which also was dismissed, despite Great Minds claiming that this case is different than the FedEx one (specifically, it argued that Office Depot employees were "actively soliciting" schools to copy Great Minds' works). The court didn't buy it.
That case has now been appealed to the 9th Circuit (who, as we've noted all too frequently, mucks up copyright cases). And Creative Commons is back again asking the court if it can file an amicus brief again. This seems like the perfect situation for an amicus brief, given that Creative Commons certainly should understand its licenses the best. The proposed brief is well worth a read.
Creative Commons appreciates the valuable contributions to the development of open educational resources made by Great Minds, along with its use of a standard CC public license to enable broad reuse of the materials it produces. However, its interpretation of the Creative Commons license at issue in this lawsuit is incorrect. As the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit correctly determined in Great Minds’ prior suit against another copy shop, FedEx Office, the license authorizes a bona fide non-commercial user to discharge her licensed rights by directing a third party like Office Depot to make copies at her instruction. Creative Commons welcomes and respectfully seeks a similar holding from this Court:
Under the Creative Commons “NonCommercial” license at issue, a bona fide non-commercial user may engage contractors to exercise the non-commercial user’s own licensed rights on behalf and at the direction of the noncommercial user, irrespective of whether the contractor is itself non-commercial actor.
Going into details, CC explains how Great Minds is completely misinterpreting its NC license term:
The CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 license fully authorizes the conduct that Great Minds contends on appeal is unlawful. The only licensee here is the school district. Under the terms of the license and prevailing principles of law, a school district may permissibly use Office Depot as a means by which the school district exercises its own licensed rights. The license does not restrict the school district to using only its own employees to exercise those rights; it allows the school district to engage anyone—employees and non-employee contractors alike—to do so. To establish a rule that denies a licensee the ability to use non-employee actors to exercise the rights it is lawfully entitled to exercise would contravene the plain language of the license and established precedent.
To be sure, Office Depot could not on its own initiative make copies of Great Minds’ curricular materials and sell them for a profit. In that scenario, Office Depot would not be acting at the direction of a bona fide licensee, would not be shielded by any bona fide licensee’s license, and thus would itself need to rely on the terms and conditions of the CC BY-NC-SA 4.0—including limiting its conduct to non-commercial purposes when reproducing the licensed work. But that is not what is alleged here. Instead, on the facts as pleaded, the school district has, under its license from Great Minds, engaged Office Depot to make copies and paid Office Depot for the service, just as it could have paid an employee to make the same copies at an Office Depot store. In that scenario, Office Depot is not a licensee in its own right, and its own, independent purpose is analytically irrelevant.
Hopefully the 9th Circuit follows the lead of the 2nd and agrees that Great Minds is misreading the NC part of the license. This would go a long way towards further establishing that NC licenses aren't so limiting.
Enrichment
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What I Find Particularly Fun ...
Do these big, important sites get a special exemption to make money off your work when you can’t?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What I Find Particularly Fun ...
Not really, but DeviantArt’s owners and operators cannot be expected to know, with the certainty of God, who truly owns the rights to every image on the site. The only way they can figure that out is by being told an image goes against the TOS, then making a determination on that issue. We should never expect DA admins to know with precognitive precision whether a given image is being uploaded by the person who made it; to do so would be tantamount to asking for DA to hold back every uploaded image until admins can figure out the copyright issue—and that would kill the entire point of the service.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What I Find Particularly Fun ...
There is stuff posted on there with NC licences clearly marked.
Isn’t that what YouTube’s ContentID does?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I can upload someone else’s photograph to DA and mark it as NC. How does that give me the rights to that image, including the right to license it for non-commercial use?
Yeah, and that little hellspawn of a program catches videos with copyrighted content used under Fair Use principles all the time. ContentID does not take context into account; a similar system on DA would lack that feature, too.
If I commissioned an artist to create an illustration for me, and I uploaded that commission to my DeviantArt account with the explicit permission of that artist, should I still receive a copyright strike from DA for uploading art that I did not create? (And before you answer: If ContentID makes no room for context such as “I commissioned this” or “this is Fair Use”, neither can you.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What I Find Particularly Fun ...
So, should big and important sites get a special dispensation from copyright restrictions, just because they are big and important?
What happened to “one law for all”?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Thanks for letting me know you misconstrued my argument!
No. My point, if you would stop being willfully obtuse about this sort of thing, is that any sort of ContentID-style program cannot be, and will never be, built with context in mind. ContentID does not care if a movie reviewer’s video about a recent film uses footage from said film in a manner consistent with Fair Use—that it uses the footage at all is enough for ContentID to make a match and take the action deemed appropriate by the rightsholder(s). The same would go for a DeviantArt version of ContentID: It would not care if an artist and the person who commissioned that artist both post the same image, only that the commissioner uploaded an image that they did not create.
Sites both big and small would suffer from having to hold back content for the sake of running down copyrights. Any existing service would grind to a halt; imagine how quick people would abandon YouTube if they had to wait days for an upload to be officially and legally approved by Google’s legal department. The next DeviantArt, Twitter, Tumblr, YouTube, etc. would never get off the ground if the admins for that service had to triple-check who owns the copyright on a given submission before letting the submission go live. We have Section 230 precisely because sites like DeviantArt require the ability to moderate a service while retaining the ability to allow public uploads with minimal-to-no delay. To remove that protection would bring any site or service that allows public uploads—DA, Twitter, Tumblr, YouTube, Facebook, Pastebin, MEGA, Mediafire, even comment sections on blogs such as Techdirt—to a screeching, traffic-reducing, service-killing halt.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That said. I appreciate your arguments/logical-reasoning (and I hope anyone who comes after can gains some useful points of view from some of the "conversations" here).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
In theory, yes, that could be a thing.
In practice, it might not account for changes in an image such as JPEG compression (e.g., someone saves an image with slightly less compression to get around a filter).
Which makes it pointless as far as this discussion goes. Works created with parts of other media used under Fair Use principles have just as much right to be published and be seen as the media that such works use. ContentID dings those kinds of works precisely because it cannot, and will never, account for context such as Fair Use.
Automated tools are nice for spamfilters. They do a shit job when it comes to media, though. Just ask Epic Games.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: What I Find Particularly Fun ...
I can take my own material, clearly marked with a CC license and upload it to a site. How is the site operator supposed to know the difference?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: What I Find Particularly Fun ...
That may be workable for any given image, but it's not sound practice when the site depends on numerous images, meaning, if "are too many to check" then that's too bad: the sit'es "business model" just isn't workable. No, doesn't matter how "deviants" want the artwork: they have NO intrinsic right to it, as the creators do to control copies. YES, I am saying that such sites should be sued out of existence, and difficulty proving contributory infringement in court is the only actual reason hasn't been.
Nor, of course, does your notion apply at all when the given content is an obviously recent movie, labeled with right name, and so on. Any content that one has only to glance and suspect should be taken down. Sites have NO right to use content, that's THE problem, and the sitch is slowly changing, so stay tuned to Torrent Freak where it's noted that pirates are being sued and removed almost daily, unlike here on "only happy news for pirates" Techdirt.
[This, by the way, demonstrates how easy it is to ramble while typing away as Techdirt re-writers do and make an adequately plausible case. I could knock out a dozen such in two hours, yet the four or five of them come up with one or two each per day.]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
When will you be asking for Know Your Meme to be taken down? I mean, that whole site is about memes, which are in and of themselves derivative permutations of existing creative works typically created without the permission of the original artist(s)/copyright holder(s). And I doubt the site has the rights to host all the example images and videos of all those memes, too.
Which meme would you go after first, I wonder? Bowsette? Bongo Cat? Arthur’s Angry Fist? Or would you go right for the throat and take down Loss.jpg first?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Every site author need to be careful with their own technology, in such way that they know exactly how the tech they're using works relative to copyright laws. Once they find problems, those issues need to be fixed using some of the toolbox the author has available for him.
> which are in and of themselves derivative permutations of existing creative works
Then licenses are required from the content owners.
> typically created without the permission of the original artist(s)/copyright holder(s).
Then the whole site needs to be taken down.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Double dare ya!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: What I Find Particularly Fun ...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It is also an argument for corporate gatekeepers, which is basically how all media worked before the Internet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Obvious, Simple
Your "Obvious" solution is to hold back everything transmitted - everywhere - until it is vetted as OK. By a lawyer.
Hollywood movies do this, they have to be vetted for copyright before they are released. It costs thousands of dollars to do the check.
So, effectively, the internet (And the US postal system) would shut down. You have just solved the problem - no more infringement!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: What I Find Particularly Fun ...
Thanks
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What I Find Particularly Fun ...
Lawrence, going by your version of things wouldn't that mean that it would be impossible to electronically transmit a NC image in any way because someone at some point is getting paid to host/transfer content?
And no luck using the post office mate - Those stamps ain't free!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What I Find Particularly Fun ...
That is the same argument used for owners of proprietary content to put pressure on ISPs and the like to police their users, is it not?
In other words, all I’m arguing is, copyright is copyright. Whatever is good enough for one licence is good enough for another.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: What I Find Particularly Fun ...
In other words, all I’m arguing is, copyright is copyright.
No, I serious;y don't understand what you are arguing. You are saying the corporations shouldn't be able to profit in any way from NC works. (I think.) So therefore they can't charge anything at any stage, for anything.
I asked how that would affect using the post office to mail a NC work - and you pointed out that ISP's should police themselves? Not following, sorry.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What I Find Particularly Fun ...
I don't suppose you're familiar with Section 230 of the CDA? If you are, would you please explain to me how DeviantArt would acquire liability regarding copyrighted work a third party posted, regardless of whether or not DeviantArt made money on it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
To BE copyrighted it MUST have commercial value TO creator.
You can't give away AND keep control. That's one line that could be taken with this.
Hey, I'm an "incredible" supporter of it too! -- Don't give it ANY credibility at all (which is what you actually stated by mis-using the word).
Yeah. Like "What the hell?" since it's attempting to both BE and NOT BE at the same time. It can't actually be defined because of internal contradiction, besides that ends up "what we want, when we want, unless and until change our minds after someone takes us at our word and uses when we reverse and claim it's ALL OURS".
It's not a formula for businesses to rely on. Indeed, they give only token nods to compliance and are mostly too big for the org to sue.
I digress a bit to also point out that CC-by-inherent-contradiction particularly CANNOT work with computer code because code is just an idea NOT the actual instantion, which is all that copyright protects. -- Yes, kids, you are FREE to write all you want the adventures of A mouse, but not "Mickey Mouse", just as Disney drew on prior sources, NOT copied even the story, let alone the non-existent artwork of them. (Just to wedge that in, but it's always apposite.)
It's BINARY (especially to courts): Creations are EITHER copyrighted, or NOT. Creating more tangles in copyright should be outlawed in itself.
In sum: since "Creative Commons" didn't define its own notions well enough for a court to figure out, it's DOOMED. No one should pay attention to it.
Oh. As to instant case: court got it right. Paying for copies by someone else is (legally) same as if copied in-school. Stupid case to bring.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well then that’s a problem, seeing as how copies of all kinds of media are “given away” on the Internet (legally or otherwise) all the time. If the Internet facilitates the free(-ish) distribution of media, and such distribution precludes the idea of “controlling distribution”, what does that say about how fucked copyright is thanks to the Internet?
This isn’t just pedantry…this is advanced pedantry!
A creative work that makes use of Fair Use content from other works can technically be both—copyrighted in the sense that it is a wholly new work, not copyrighted in the sense that it is technically an illegal derivative work until the courts say otherwise.
Yeah, tell that to the people who will inevitably push for longer copyright terms before Steamboat Willie enters the public domain.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This assumes I have the money to pay for extra circus peanuts in this economy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Copyright term length is dependent on how long time it takes for investors of companies who create copyrighted works to get back the money they invested. If the length of the time for money coming back is long, copyright term length needs to be long too.
The real issue is that when investing to technology development, your stack of money has a hole in it. To get the money back, the companies who invested the money must be able to move faster than the general market is moving, and copyright ownership is the way to do this. Once the company receives copyright ownership, they need to market their product to receive their money back.
If government notices that some part of the market is struggling to get their investments back, they need to issue support for that area of the market. This government support will require them to increase the copyright ownership length while they are fixing areas which are most seriously impacted by the market problem.
Thus complaining about copyright term length is no use, unless you have magic wand which fixes the actual issue -- i.e. the problem that investment in that area are not seeing proper return of the investment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: To BE copyrighted it MUST have commercial value TO creator.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: To BE copyrighted it MUST have commercial value TO creator.
To be copyrighted, the _only_ requirement is that it be affixed.
As soon at Mike publishes the comments here, they become copyrighted - even the useless ones!
Posting here grants TD LLC limited ownership of the copyright. Ain't that swell?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Great Minds...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
