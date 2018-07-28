 
<< Kenyan Music Licensing Collections In Full...
 tdicon 

Techdirt

by Leigh Beadon

Sat, Jul 28th 2018 12:00pm


Filed Under:
history, look back



This Week In Techdirt History: July 22nd - 28th

from the looking-back dept

Five Years Ago

This week in 2013, the congressional backlash against the NSA kicked into high gear with an amendment to end phone data collection from Rep. Justin Amash. Naturally the NSA's defenders flipped out, Obama opposed the amendment by insulting congress, and Keith Alexander called an emergency briefing to lobby against it. After a heated debate, the amendment narrowly failed thanks to "no" votes from 217 representatives — including several democrats led by Nancy Pelosi because, hey, you might be in communication with terrorists, right?

Ten Years Ago

This week in 2008, we saw the first legal battle specifically over whether people sending DMCA notices must consider fair use, while the IFPI was taking down music that the creators wanted up, the MPAA was spouting doubletalk in its war against DVRs, and Viacom had to apologize for sending a bogus DMCA notice to YouTube after promising not to. Amidst all this, we saw the introduction of the Senate bill to create a copyright czar position (which Victoria Espinel would end up filling).

Fifteen Years Ago

This week in 2003, the RIAA's lawsuit dragnet was sweeping up bewildered parents and grandparents. Some folks claimed there were protests in response, but this seemed pretty dubious — except online where some sites were blocking RIAA and MPAA IP addresses (Techdirt declined to participate, preferring they have access to our arguments against them). Meanwhile, movie studios got ready to launch a series of file-sharing guilt trip ads, a Spanish lawyer began following the RIAA lawsuit model, and software company SCO made the staggering claim that all Linux users are pirates.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Kenyan Music Licensing Collections In Full...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: July 22nd - 28th (0)

Friday

19:39 Kenyan Music Licensing Collections In Full Chaos As Unlicensed MCSK Society Issues Rival C&D For Royalty Collections (19)
13:38 Chinese Law Enforcement Alchemists Turn Shit To Drug Bust Gold (18)
12:09 Court Rejects Evidence From Warrantless Search Of Phone Six Years After The Gov't Seized It (23)
10:36 Copyright Troll In Finland Gets Dinged For Violating Copyright Law In Trolling Effort (8)
10:31 Daily Deal: Ultimate Cisco Certification Super Bundle (0)
09:09 Congress Members Want Answers After Amazon's Facial Recognition Software Says 28 Of Them Are Criminals (72)
06:12 Ajit Pai Lies (Again) To Congress With Claim Net Neutrality Killed Broadband Investment (47)
03:11 UK Tribunal Says GCHQ Engaged In Illegal Telco Collection Program For More Than A Decade (5)

Thursday

20:06 EU And Japan Agree To Free Data Flows, Just As Tottering Privacy Shield Framework Threatens Transatlantic Transfers (3)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.