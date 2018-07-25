FBI Boss Chris Wray: We Put A Man On The Moon So Why Not Encryption Backdoors?
Despite the FBI finally admitting it had greatly exaggerated the number of encrypted devices it can't get into, FBI Director Chris Wray keeps pushing the "going dark" theory to whoever will listen. This time it was NBC's Lester Holt. In an interview during the Aspen Security Forum, Wray again hinted he was moving towards an anti-encryption legislative mandate if some sort of (impossible) "compromise" couldn't be reached with tech companies. (Transcription via Eric Geller.)
I think there should be [room for compromise]. I don't want to characterize private conversations we're having with people in the industry. We're not there yet for sure. And if we can't get there, there may be other remedies, like legislation, that would have to come to bear.
The "compromise" Wray wants is simple: if law enforcement has a warrant, it gets access. The solution isn't. To weaken or backdoor encryption to serve law enforcement's needs makes everyone -- not just criminal suspects -- less safe. If a hole can be used by good guys, it can be used by bad guys. And even the best guys can't prevent their tech tools from making their way into the public domain. Just ask the NSA and CIA. In the case of the NSA, leaked exploits resulted in worldwide ransomware attacks.
Wray pitches an impossibility by portraying it as a lack of effort by the tech industry. The tech industry -- the one with all the "brightest minds" -- have been consistent in their stance. A hole for one is a hole for all. There's no such thing as securely-compromised encryption. Wray's response has also been consistent: they're just not thinking hard enough. The only "compromise" pitched by members of the tech sector is basically re-skinned key escrow -- the thing that went out of fashion with the death of the Clipper Chip.
Wray's pitch now includes an appeal to the modern wonders of the world, as if these examples change the equation at all:
We're a country that has unbelievable innovation. We put a man on the moon. We have the power of flight. We have autonomous vehicles… [T]he idea that we can't solve this problem as a society -- I just don't buy it.
First off, bringing the space program into this is ridiculous. All it does is demonstrate the government has access to some of the best minds, but Wray expects the private sector to provide, maintain, and bear the expense of a law enforcement-friendly encryption "solution." (And if it fails to deliver, Wray's more than willing to ask the government to force the private sector to play ball.)
Second, putting a man on the moon was the side effect of a Cold War cock-measuring contest with the USSR. While the nation has derived many benefits over the years from the space program, the "man on the moon" mission was a way of expressing superiority and implying that our weaponry was similarly advanced. The US government showed the world how powerful it was. I don't think that's the analogy you want to make when discussing personal device encryption.
And third, the whole "putting a man on the moon" analogy was solidly mocked on John Oliver's program two years ago when he quoted cryptography expert Matt Blaze accurately saying, "When I hear 'if we can put a man on the moon, we can do this' I'm hearing an analogy almost saying "if we can put a man on the moon, surely we can put a man on the sun.'" Not every issue is the equivalent of putting a man on the moon.
While the others listed are private sector achievements, they're simply not good comparisons. Encryption methods continue to advance in complexity and ease-of-use. This is innovation, even if it's innovation Chris Wray doesn't like. Each of the innovations listed solved problems and created markets. In this case the problem is device security. Encryption solves it. Who wants secure devices? Everyone who buys one.
The rise of smartphones has seen users replace their houses with handheld devices as the primary storage for a life's-worth of documents, along with access to a great deal of financial and personal info. Device makers want to ensure a stolen phone doesn't mean a stolen life. Wray (and others) don't want to do anything more than obtain warrants to scrape the digital innards of devices they seize. In other words, when the FBI encounters a locked safe in someone's house, Wray would believe it's the manufacturer's fault for the safe failing to unlock immediately in the presence of a search warrant.
Still, Wray believes society as a whole would be better off with weaker encryption because sometimes terrorists and criminals use encryption.
Because to the extent that the bad guys have shifted more and more to living their whole lives through encrypted devices and encrypted messaging platforms, that if we don't find a way to access that information with lawful process, we're in a bad place as a country.
Default encryption has been around for a few years now and there's no evidence we're less safe as a nation. Very few prosecutions have been dead-ended because investigators couldn't get into a phone. The problem is presented as swiftly-growing and inevitable, but there's been nothing delivered as evidence of these claims. The FBI has continually pointed to its growing pile of locked devices as Exhibit A in the War on Encryption, but has never presented anything at all to give these claims of diminishing public safety any credence. All we know for sure at this point is the FBI can't count. It used a wrong number (~7,800) to push the narrative and still expects us to believe it after it admitted this count was nearly four times higher than the actual number of devices in its possession.
Wray needs to stop complaining about the tech sector until his own agency can demonstrate its ability to approach the issue with facts, verified numbers, and intellectual honesty.
Corporations are people too?
We put a man on the moon surrounded by several layers of equipment to allow them to keep breathing securely. Life encryption since we are at it with bad analogies.
Re:
Re: Re:
/s
Re: Re:
Re:
Also, what about when the law that applies to MS and Apple gets made to apply to Linux distros as well? Regardless of the infeasibility of forcing this type of thing on Linux, it would make life just that much harder for everyone involved in it.
Better for it to never happen at all.
FTFY
We're a country that has unbelievable innovation. We put a man on the moon. We have the power of flight. We have autonomous vehicles… [T]he idea that we can't solve this problem of appointing people with the ability to think logically and be technically inclined in public office -- I just don't buy it.
As a society
As a society the problem is easy to solve. Respect people, respect privacy, respect the Constitution.
For authoritarian's working on authoritarianism the problem is society. That is what is so hard to solve, we are in their way.
Re:
Even this is conjecture. We have no way of knowing whether "getting into a phone" would have resulted in a successful investigation. Chances are they still would have dead-ended.
Re:
If any significant (i.e. involving a real threat to public safety rather than an arbitrary technical violation) criminal case had been blocked by encryption, the news would have been blasted all over the place like the latest antics of Paris Hilton or the Kardashians in their heyday.
Re:
Chris Wray doesn't understand
Wray needs to stop complaining about the tech sector until his own agency can demonstrate its ability to approach the issue with facts, verified numbers, and intellectual honesty.
If they could do that, there wouldn't be an issue to discuss. They'd just shut up and move on.
It seems so simple
And why can't we have insecure systems that are secure?
But in typical government fashion, why can't black be white while still being black?
And up can be down, but still be up.
When you're up, you're up.
When you're down, you're down.
When you're only halfway up
[_] You're neither up nor down
[_] You need a different pull up resistor
[_] Your flip-flop is broken
[_] You're using base 3
[_] Is a superposition of two states
[_] You haven't had enough to drink
[_] Viagra or Cialis
[_] Is a topic of ongoing study and research not yet sufficiently explored
[x] You're like an orange clown
When you're neither up nor down is when your winnings equal the amount you've spent betting so far.
Once again, with feeling
Wray is a child throwing a tantrum because his parents won't let him buy a unicorn-powered atomic bomb.
Re: Once again, with feeling
Great. Now I really want a unicorn-powered atomic bomb.
A: If access is supposed to need a warrant, what is preventing access when there is no warrant? logicly a system could be implemented to check for one. Yet I don't think any law enforcement or government agency would be happy about that. If such a system was implemented, people would find ways around it.
On a similar note, this brings a problem when courts rubber stamp warrants. Given that information, it undermines the warrant requirement.
B: most likely, for this kind of change to take effect phones are going to need to be updated. Meaning the change is arguably useless on the phones the FBI already has, as they are locked out and thus can't update them.
Re:
A: Like every other thing that requires a warrant, only the legal permission to access said thing requires the warrant, the physical ability to access it is an entirely separate thing. Doors do not respond to the physical presence of a warrant any more than phones will.
Similarly, if the warrant process is no longer doing it's job, then there are much broader systematic issues than this particular one. If the courts are not enforcing warrant requirements, then there is no reason they would be enforcing Habeus Corpus requirements either and we are thus actively living in a police state. At which point these legal and political fights are no longer particularly relevant.
B: You have misread law enforcement's argument. The FBI is not saying "We need this change made so that we can get into this big pile of phones," they are saying "We need this change made so that this pile of phones won't continue to increase in size in the future."
Re: Re:
We do have Secure Encryption Backdoors!
Oh, and they can only be retrieved by the current FBI Director, in person.
Re: We do have Secure Encryption Backdoors!
And in all those enterprises there was no backdoor requirement which went counter to what the technology was aiming at. Encryptions is meeting its objectives if only the sender and receiver, or owner of the device can get at the contents, it is compromised if anybody else has a key to get at the contents.
Besides which, all this going dark is returning law enforcement to the situation that existed before all these computers came along, and that is nobody stored incriminating evidence for law enforcement to gather.
We're a country that has unbelievable killing powers.
We're a country that has unbelievable killing powers. We kill animals. We sometimes kill humans. We even can kill time. [T]he fact that we can't kill this escrow idea as a society -- I just don't buy it.
Man on the Sun
Now, THAT analogy is actually quite good for broken cryptography. Backdoored encryption would be very much like putting us ALL on the sun. It CAN be done but with a similarly low projected survival factor.
Re: Man on the Sun
All devices manufactured or sold (legally) in those countries.
All law-abiding people abroad who still travel to those countries. And all their communications with law-abiding people in those countries.
That backdoor would be one hell of an espionage target if there were any spies who do not abide by the law.
Re: Man on the Sun
Because one is possible while the other is not.
We can solve this problem as a society. We have solved this problem as a society. People can communicate privately, law enforcement can enforce. Stop pretending something has changed and suddenly you can't enforce the law and allow the possibility of private conversations at the same time.
There, Problem solved. Now you we can discuss all the great ways technology has made forensics better and more reliable.
According to Quora, the Apollo program cost 25.4 billion 1973 dollars, and a project dollar then is about 4 project dollars now.
So if Mr. Wray can pony up 3 or 4 billion dollars per person I'm sure that we can get something that meets his requirements set up, especially if some of that goes to paying people to use it.
