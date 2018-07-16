Judge Shrugs At 1st Amendment, Orders News... >>
Culture

by Timothy Geigner

Mon, Jul 16th 2018 8:05pm


football, live streaming, soccer, streaming, world cup

youtube



Progress Isn't Linear: YouTube TV's World Cup Flub Threatens Public's Trust For Sports Streaming

from the cup-up dept

As we've pointed out any number of times over the past few years, cord-cutting is a very real thing and represents a threat to the cable television industry as it exists today. One of the last threads from which that industry largely hangs is professional sports broadcasts, with cable network providers having traditionally locked up pro and college sports broadcast rights in long-term exclusive deals. That has slowly begun to change, as the leagues of the world have finally gotten on board with streaming providers big and small, connected to the cable industry or not. If this is adopted en masse, it puts disruptive change for cable on the horizon.

But progress isn't linear and one of the threats to keeping this train on its tracks is the quality of the experience for users that dive into these sports streaming options. Especially early on in this kind of change, providers getting things right is extremely important, as reputations and public perception of the viability of sports streaming are more than somewhat on the line. And YouTube recently botched its broadcast of the World Cup match between England and Croatia.

In the middle of Wednesday's World Cup semifinal match between England and Croatia, YouTube's live TV service suffered an unfortunately-timed outage (not unlike ones we've seen from Sling or Hulu). Naturally, it enraged YouTube TV subscribers who had picked up the service specifically to catch live broadcasts like that game, and now it's offering an apology in the form of a credit.

There are several unfortunate factors at play for why this specific screw-up is worse for the reputation of sports streaming than it might have been otherwise. We can start with the most obvious factor: this is YouTube we're talking about. Look, there are plenty of good streaming service providers out there, but YouTube is the king of them, by reputation if not by fact. Having that name tied to this screw up is likely to register with the public as an indication that streaming for sports may not be ready for prime time.

The second factor: this was the World Cup we're talking about. The popularity of this event, and its related viewership, is immense. The public knows that. Any streaming service for World Cup broadcasts has to know that its service is going to be heavily trafficked and ought to have its shit in order to accommodate the event's popularity. Heavy viewerships shouldn't be a surprise and, whatever the actual cause of YouTube's interruption, it will be assumed by most that viewership load played a factor.

Now, as the post notes, streaming interruptions have happened before and they will happen again. Much of the reaction to what I outlined above will be at least in part unfair. But if you're rooting for sports streaming to erupt in popularity, or if you're a streaming provider trying to get more leagues on board, this kind of a screw up was about as bad in terms of timing as it gets.

Reader Comments

    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 16 Jul 2018 @ 6:48pm

    One Mother of All F'ups.

    To begin with, I would like to understand what the actual problem was, which could be different from what You Tube says it was.

    After that, with an operation as big a You Tube, how is it that they could not predict the size of the expected audience, if that was in fact the problem? One would think they might have some ability to react to large changes in users that has been developed over time, or is it just the number of users requesting just one program?

    Then, I have often wondered why other organizations did not just open a channel, subscription or pay per view or advertising or whatever, to the many folks offering content, then why don't those offering content take them up that. It appears that You Tube has such relationships, which brings up the question for those others as to why they would want to take on the cost of developing, maintaining, and supporting such an operation when a viable option already exists? Then it hit me...control.

      PaulT (profile), 17 Jul 2018 @ 3:03am

      Re: One Mother of All F'ups.

      "To begin with, I would like to understand what the actual problem was, which could be different from what You Tube says it was."

      I've had a quick look around, but I'm not seeing any official announcement about the cause of the issues, only acknowledgement that there were problems on their end. Do you have a link to their explanation?

      "how is it that they could not predict the size of the expected audience, if that was in fact the problem?"

      Well, firstly there's a big chance that this was not the problem.

      Secondly, from the reports I've read this, was specifically a problem with the YouTube TV service within the US. No other YouTube region or service was affected. This could have been an indication of some problem specifically within the company's US infrastructure (e.g. a data centre outage), or it could have meant that they underestimated the popularity of the game within a sport traditionally not popular in the US, and that the exclusivity of this particular service meant that it was not trivial to redirect resources from elsewhere in the company / world.

      So, even if you ignore things like the possibility that it was due to external attacks, problems on the backbone, catastrophic hardware failure, routing issues and so on, it seems like an issue they can easily learn from and improve, given that this is different from their "normal" YouTube service.

      "Then, I have often wondered why other organizations did not just open a channel, subscription or pay per view or advertising or whatever, to the many folks offering content, then why don't those offering content take them up that"

      There's a thing called licensing, and large sports events often attract exclusive contracts, meaning that other organisations may not have been able to legally offer streaming video within the US for this game. I'm not sure if this was the case here, but even so if another company was offering streaming, that would have meant having people jump ship mid-game to another service, which would certainly have replicated the problem had it indeed been a simple question of numbers.

      "Then it hit me...control."

      Presumably by FIFA, yes. They'll be the ones selling the exclusive licences.

    Anonymous Coward, 16 Jul 2018 @ 10:21pm

    censorship test.

    ...funny; I bet most of the kodi streams were working fine.



    Signed: Someone who's paid thousands for sports bundled crap I never wanted, and couldn't refuse....

    Anonymous Coward, 16 Jul 2018 @ 11:49pm

    “Sh*t in order”, really? Is there an important order to sh*t?

    Anonymous Coward, 16 Jul 2018 @ 11:52pm

    >Now, as the post notes, streaming interruptions have happened before and they will happen again.

    As have cable Interruptions, and depending on which part of the distribution tree goes down, can be fairly widespread as well. Often the weak link, to both cable and streaming, is the feed out of the event.

    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jul 2018 @ 12:29am

    Optus (telco) had exclusive rights for the majority of the world cup matches here in Australia which were available via streaming. SBS (free to air tv channel) had all the Australian matches plus a small selection of other matches. From the very first match the streaming was beset by problems and pretty much unwatchable. Optus customers with data plans got the streams for free but others had paid money to watch. The outcry was huge, even being mentioned in parliament. Optus was unable to get the streaming to work and all matches were shown on free to air tv. They must have lost an enormous amount of money, but the reputation hit is the thing - who would trust them with streaming in future?

