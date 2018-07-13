Digimarc Fighting Piracy By Submitting Incomplete DMCA Notices Targeting Tons Of Non-Infringing URLs (Including Techdirt's)
There are bogus DMCA takedown requests -- something we've covered frequently here -- that try to use a copyright tool to make unflattering content disappear. Then there's this form of bogus, the kind being engaged in by Digimarc. It appears to be the result of inadequate automation handling everything terribly.
A July 3rd DMCA notice issued by Digimarc on behalf of AVID Center makes five copyright claims. For whatever reason, only two of the claims have allegedly infringing URLs appended. Where bare minimum competence should be, there's only white space.
The third claim lists an AVID tutorial and asks Google to delist:
- A Slideshare deck that doesn't appear to be infringing
- Wordpress.com
- Docuri.com
So, for the sake of one misidentified tutorial, Digimarc is asking for two complete websites to be delisted.
The fifth copyright claim, for something identified only as "Critical Reading 1," Digimarc demands Google delist something else that doesn't belong to AVID and a 2012 Techdirt post about Google's "shill list."
That's not the only time Techdirt is targeted by Digimarc's sudden burst of stupid DMCA takedowns. This one, sent on behalf of the American Psychological Association, demands the takedown of a completely unrelated webpage and every post Techdirt has published about Sci-Hub.
Digimarc has dumped hundreds of DMCA notices into Google's lap over the last few weeks, many of which are loaded with unvetted garbage.
These are being made on behalf of dozens of top-tier publishers and scientific organizations who apparently are paying Digimarc to perform reputational damage by association. This one, on behalf of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, makes a couple of dozen copyright claims, only bothers to list infringing URLs for a few of those claims, and demands the delisting all of Crunchyroll.com, a Discogs listing for singer Robbie Williams, a Wired story about a Kickass Torrents piracy prosecution, and a tourist's guide to Kensington. These are all supposedly infringing on the AIAA's "Introduction to Aeronautics."
The
hits misses just keep on coming. Pretty much any DMCA notice issued by Digimarc over the last month is a comedy of errors. Here's one that can't even be bothered to spell the protected work's title correctly ("The Cather in the Rye") which demands the removal of UK press outlet the Independent's website.
Here's a Simon & Schuster takedown from Digimarc targeting a 2009 Techdirt post on ebooks, the entirety of DailyMotion's website (Dailymotion.com), Rapidshare.com, Kickass.to, and the "create an account" page at Wordpress. Here's one for Houghton Mifflin, which provides a long list of copyright claims without infringing URLs listed and the demand for a delisting of a "best short stories" list published at the Huffington Post.
Not every DMCA notice issued by Digimarc recently has these problems. Some appear to be targeting possible infringement. But a majority of these requests either target non-infringing URLs or don't even have URLs listed under the copyrighted works these are being issued to "protect." It's incredibly shoddy work from a company that claims to deliver "actionable intelligence to help support robust antipiracy strategies."
Penalties
Re: Penalties
That strategy doesn't look to have worked out too well so far in BMG v Cox.
This one?
Which one? I'm not seeing the two referenced urls in the July 3rd DMCA notice. And the lead-in sentence “That's not the only time…” indicates that you mean another Digimarc DMCA notice besides the July 3rd one anyway.
Maybe I'm blind today. Or perhaps you meant to link another Digimarc DMCA notice under the anchor text: “This one”.
Either way, I'm confused.
While that seems to be the result, I'm pretty sure they're actually paying them to perform reputational damage control. I hope enough of them become aware that their contracts are actually having the reverse effect.
Actual Reputational Damage [was Re: ]
[Citation needed.]
Show me where this is having any substantial detrimental effect on the “dozens of top-tier publishers and scientific organizations who apparently are paying Digimarc”.
Polling data, perhaps? I'm not saying that the contention isn't plausible. Sure, it might be plausible that there'd be some detrimental reputational effect. But I don't see it anywhere, myself.
I'm afraid it's equally likely that the vast majority of the public looks at this, and looks at the “dozens of top-tier publishers and scientific organizations”, and the vast majority of the public just goes, “meh”.
Of course this will happen right when copyright terms start expiring and copyrights stop harming arts and progress. Ie: never.
It's about time to start fighting back
But does it work?
The "bare minimum competence" is whatever it takes to get things taken down. So, is that happening?
Actually, the bare minimum is whatever can convince copyright maximalists to keep paying them. Their policy is to request takedowns, evidently regardless of whether data shows it actually helps them. Why would we expect a higher level of feedback from their contractors?
NOW to gather everyone
Esp, with little or NO declaration of the Data responsible for the Demand. You might as well get everyone they sent to to jump in the pool and make this a BIG cash return.
This is like looking in a Dictionary for the Word 'The' on every page and tagging it Just for fun.
