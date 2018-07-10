Fake News Is A Meaningless Term, And Our... >>
Predictions

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Jul 10th 2018 1:30pm


Filed Under:
eliot peper, podcast, scenario planning, science fiction



Techdirt Podcast Episode 173: Sci-Fi & Scenario Planning

from the future-foretold dept

Eliot Peper is a novelist who uses thorough research and creative thinking to produce science fiction that can feel more like eerily-accurate prognostication. Exploring possible futures with real insight has always been one of sci-fi's greatest strengths, and this week Peper joins Mike on the podcast to discuss his work, methods, and ideas about tomorrow.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

