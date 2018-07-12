Ajit Pai's Cure For The 'Digital... >>
by Tim Cushing

Thu, Jul 12th 2018 3:23am


censorship, fosta, intermediary liability, prostitution, sarah champion, sesta, trafficking, uk



A FOSTA Of One's Own: UK Parliament Members Looking To Punish Websites, Push Traffickers Underground

from the FOSTA-Home-Secretary-is-not-a-position-that-needs-to-exist dept

Our government decided to make the internet worse, endanger the lives of sex workers, and make it harder for law enforcement to hunt down sex traffickers. And it was all done in the name of fighting sex trafficking. SESTA/FOSTA's passage immediately contributed to all three problems upon passage, throwing sex workers under the bus along with Section 230 immunity. The upside for the government was obvious: it could now target websites and site owners, rather than sex traffickers, for grandstanding prosecutions.

Violet Blue reports for Engadget that the UK government -- no stranger to terrible laws targeting the internet -- is thinking about copy-pasting FOSTA for its own use. It would also like to do all the things listed above, only without the minimal restraint of the First Amendment.

A self-appointed group of MPs (the "All-Party Parliamentary Group on Prostitution and the Global Sex Trade") fronted by Ms. Champion made a call to ban "prostitution websites" during a Wednesday House of Commons debate. Conflating sex work with trafficking just like their American counterparts, they claim websites where workers advertise and screen clients "directly and knowingly" profit from sex trafficking.

Watching British politicians advance something as broken and harmful as FOSTA-SESTA is like watching an animal try to chew its leg off to escape a trap -- while we're all standing outside the glass enclosure shouting "that's the wrong leg!" Champion is apparently OK about the fact that they're parroting Trump and FOSTA-SESTA; she's even joked that it's a special kind of irony. Indeed.

It's not that sex trafficking doesn't exist or shouldn't be addressed. It's that this "solution" does nothing to solve the problem. It only makes it worse. It drives traffickers underground, making law enforcement's job that much more difficult. And it impairs the ability of sex workers -- those who have chosen this line of work freely -- to earn a living. It increases the dangers they face, especially when paired with increased criminalization of those purchasing sex.

The adoption of FOSTA as a blueprint for sex trafficking legislation also ignores the ugly truth about its support stateside. It's not about sex trafficking. It's about punishing those who are easiest to reach: websites and customers. That sex trafficking will hum along under the radar uninterrupted doesn't phase supporters of this law. It's enough that the government will publicly hang a few website owners for content posted by third parties.

It will be worse in the UK where a challenge along civil liberties lines is more likely to fail. UK speech laws are a mess and it's unlikely opponents of the proposed law will find judicial relief from UK FOSTA knockoff. The lives the law endangers are of zero concern to a majority of politicians and the platform the law is built on -- ending sex trafficking -- is something very few feel comfortable taking a stand against.

Reader Comments

    PaulT (profile), 12 Jul 2018 @ 3:35am

    "ban "prostitution websites""

    Cool, we just ban sites that exist solely to push any illegal activity, then. Wait, surely that's covered by existing legislation? If not, there's surely something greater that needs to be done rather than just push for those covering a specific crime?

    I'm sure the people involved mean well and are trying to address a real problem, but you don't do that by either introducing new law that's covered by existing legislation or by trying to hold people responsible for the crimes of others. As, sadly, those involved in the US sex industry have apparently already discovered.

    Anonymous Coward, 12 Jul 2018 @ 5:21am

    What is truly amazing is the council house 'entrepreneurs' can't mow lawns like here. Three lawns in butfuc_ America buys a load of drugs.

      Anonymous Coward, 12 Jul 2018 @ 5:41am

      Re:

      Have you seen the average size of lawn in the UK? With most of them it takes longer to get the mower out and started, and then put it away than it does to mow the lawn.

    Ninja (profile), 12 Jul 2018 @ 5:50am

    Jesus fucking christ, when are we gonna stop acting like moralist morons and accept that prostitution is a goddamn natural thing (as much as pot) and proceed accordingly by making them fully legal and giving protection for the users and the workers?

    At the very least there's a visible pressure piling against this idiotic "morals" thing.

    Anonymous Coward, 12 Jul 2018 @ 6:16am

    according to her website, she doesn't consider herself as a 'career politician'. what a shame she doesn't shut the fuck up then and stop trying to be exactly the opposite! it's the same as the 'link tax' that has just been stopped in the EU, AGAIN! the more something fails, the more it screws up something else, the more these moron politicians have to try to grandstand by get the friggin thing implemented! it's only after their efforts are actually condemned because of the fallout that they suddenly themselves fall off the planet, never to be heard from again!

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.