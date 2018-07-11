Charter Spectrum's New 'Unlimited'... >>
<< ESPN Latest To Nix User Comments, Abdicate Its...
 tdicon 

Privacy

by Tim Cushing

Wed, Jul 11th 2018 3:23am


Filed Under:
4th amendment, call records, carpenter, location info, scli, warrants



Post-Carpenter Ruling Says Call Records Aren't Content Or Cell Site Location Info; Thus, No 4th Amendment Protection

from the narrow-ruling-means-narrow-applications dept

Judicial citations and applications of the recent Supreme Court decision in the Carpenter case continue to roll in. The narrow holding by the Supreme Court was that acquisition of cell site location info (CSLI) now requires a warrant, seeing as it can be used to effectively "track" someone over a period of days or months. Historical CSLI -- especially large amounts of it -- is far more revealing than many other records covered by the Third Party Doctrine. An "equilibrium shift" was needed and the court applied it.

The shift is trickling down to lower courts, leading to some examinations of the Carpenter ruling in cases that don't appear to call for it. The Supreme Court of California, ruling [PDF] on a case that originated 15 years ago, takes a brief moment to weigh the Carpenter ruling against the specifics of this appeal. (via FourthAmendment.com)

At stake here -- one of the several challenges raised by the defendant -- are phone records gathered with an SCA court order. Phone records were left undisturbed by the Carpenter ruling, but here's the court's brief examination of the issue.

The prosecution presented telephone records and testimony showing telephone calls among the various participants during relevant times. It obtained the telephone records pursuant to a court order under 18 United States Code section 2703, part of the federal Stored Communications Act. (See Carpenter v. United States (June 22, 2018, No. 16-402) 585 U.S. __. __ [2018 WL 3073916 p. *4].) Defendant moved to suppress the evidence, partly on the ground that obtaining the records without a search warrant violated his rights under the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

Unsurprisingly, the trial court -- ruling years before the Supreme Court's decision -- found this to be constitutional under the Smith v. Maryland decision, which solidified the Third Party Doctrine framework. The court here notes the records now exempted from the Third Party Doctrine include records obtainable under the Stored Communications Act. Still, it finds no violation -- not because the Carpenter ruling wasn't in place yet, but because call records aren't communications.

The United States Supreme Court has now held that a search warrant is needed to obtain at least some types of information governed by the Stored Communications Act. (Carpenter v. United States, supra, 2018 WL 3073916.) The court stressed that its holding is “narrow,” and that it did “not disturb the application of” cases such as Smith v. Maryland, supra, 442 U.S. 735. (Carpenter, at p. *13.) It is not clear whether Carpenter’s holding would apply here. But we need not decide the question. Any error was harmless beyond a reasonable doubt. The evidence merely showed that some of the alleged conspirators communicated by telephone at certain times; the content of the communications was not revealed. Although relevant, the evidence was unimportant in light of the trial as a whole.

Even if this were being challenged post-Carpenter and even if the originating events happened after the Supreme Court's decision, the outcome would still be the same. The Supreme Court issued no opinion on the privacy implications of phone call metadata and took care to leave the Third Party Doctrine standing, minus the small part it trimmed off for historical CSLI. Content has always required warrants. There's a whole set of wiretap laws and litigation pertaining to it. Dialed numbers haven't been given Constitutional protection in over 50 years. But it is good to know courts are at least seeking to apply the ruling in cases where there's no obvious application, rather than ignoring the implications of the ruling completely.

8 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Edwin Ruhiu, 11 Jul 2018 @ 5:06am

    Greatness

    Really good piece

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DannyB (profile), 11 Jul 2018 @ 6:01am

    The danger of call records

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DannyB (profile), 11 Jul 2018 @ 6:02am

    The danger of call records

    This article

    https://kieranhealy.org/blog/archives/2013/06/09/using-metadata-to-find-paul-revere/

    shows how dangerous metadata can be. That traitorous Paul Revere could be discovered using call records.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Nathan F (profile), 11 Jul 2018 @ 6:04am

    So, if CSLI is now protected factual data points, then why isn't call metadata (number called, date, and time)? Both are factual data points. Both will, when looked at over an extended period of time, reveal many interesting bits of information about a person. Both are collected by the telco for their routine business and yet only one is protected by warrant requirements? This (seemingly to me double standard) doesn't make much sense.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 11 Jul 2018 @ 12:23pm

      Re:

      That's the main problem. Unless they are looking for one specific point of metadata in a specific time then anything should need a warrant. If law enforcement wants to plant a goddamn ankle gps on a person they need authorization, if they want to 'stalk' someone to check exactly who is said person talking to they need authorization but when it goes to cellphones or online everything is suddenly crazy. Seriously, what's the goddamn difference?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jul 2018 @ 11:58am

    The new world order should bow in disgrace beg the world for forgiveness because in the end those treasonous PEOPLE will be punished like no other by the creator of this universe.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jul 2018 @ 12:28pm

    The only real (partial) solution for this is to have phones which can connect directly without going through a cell tower when the phones are within range (like within the same cell). This seems do able and possibly extensible to a mesh network of phones.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 11 Jul 2018 @ 1:10pm

      Re:

      And a battery sinkhole. Cell to cell seems feasible but even then your phone would still have to search for towers to call other numbers or even be in the network. Otherwise you are talking about radio comms with possibly encrypted signal.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Charter Spectrum's New 'Unlimited'... >>
<< ESPN Latest To Nix User Comments, Abdicate Its...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

06:26 Ajit Pai's Cure For The 'Digital Divide' Looks Suspiciously Like A Giant Middle Finger (7)
03:23 A FOSTA Of One's Own: UK Parliament Members Looking To Punish Websites, Push Traffickers Underground (9)

Wednesday

19:37 European Parliament Turns Up The Pressure On US-EU Privacy Shield Data Transfer Deal A Little More (3)
15:47 Latest Denuvo Version Cracked Again By One Solo Hacker On A Personal Mission (63)
13:42 Federal Court Says Taking People's Drivers Licenses Away For Failure To Pay Court Fees Is Unconstitutional (29)
11:58 State Appeals Court Says Exigency Beats A Warrant Requirement If A Phone Has A Passcode (16)
10:46 How We Can 'Free' Our Facebook Friends (14)
10:41 Daily Deal: Docker for Everyone (0)
09:24 Shocker: DOJ's Computer Crimes And Intellectual Property Section Supports Security Researchers DMCA Exemptions (22)
06:21 Charter Spectrum's New 'Unlimited' Wireless Service Bans HD Video Entirely (34)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.