Copyright

by Mike Masnick

Tue, Jul 3rd 2018 9:23am


Latest Text Of EU Copyright Directive Shows It's Even Worse Than Expected: Must Be Stopped

from the the-internet-is-at-risk dept

One of the oddities of the vote a few weeks back in the EU Parliament's JURI Committee concerning the proposed EU Copyright Directive, was that there was no published text of what they were voting on. There were snippets and earlier proposals released, but the full actual text was only just released, and it's not in the most readable of formats. However, what is now clear is that the JURI Committee not only failed in its attempts to "fix" the many, many, many problems people have been raising about the Directive, but it actually makes many of the problems worse -- including saying that online platforms become legally responsible for any copyright infringement on their platforms. This new text effectively says that the internet should only be a broadcast medium, and no longer allow for open user platforms.

MEP Julia Reda has an excellent analysis of what's problematic about the released text, but I want to focus in on a few of the more bizarre changes in particular. First, on the whole Article 11 "link tax" bit, JURI apparently thought they could quiet down the protests by adding a line that says:

2a. The rights referred to in paragraph 1 shall not extend to acts of hyperlinking.

So now supporters of Article 11 will point to this new line and say "see?!? it's not about a link tax." Which would be great... if the rest of the text actually lived up to that. Unfortunately, basically every bit of the rest of Article 11 undermines that. Because it still creates a license requirement on a snippet of any length, and most URLs these days include a "snippet" of the headline of an article within the URL itself. Unless everyone starts stripping the text that includes such snippets -- making URLs significantly less useful -- those links will still run afoul of this licensing/tax requirement. Thus, them declaring that a hyperlink is not covered is meaningless if the rest of the directive can only be read in a manner that would include nearly all links.

Once again, it appears this amendment was written by someone who has no functional understanding of how the internet works, and thus does not realize how badly drafted this proposal is. It's the kind of thing a non-technically-inclined lawyer would write in response to people calling this a "link tax." "Oh," they would say, "well, let's just say it doesn't apply to links," even if any reading of the directive would mean it absolutely must apply to most links -- especially any that use any sort of descriptive text. On top of that if you share a link on a platform like Twitter or Facebook that automatically sucks in some snippet text, you're now violating the law as well.

Another change made by JURI is much, much, much more concerning. This is on Article 13, the part about mandatory upload filters. For unclear and unknown reasons, JURI decided to expand Article 13 to make it even more ridiculous. First, it redefines an "online content sharing services" to completely wipe out any intermediary liability protections for such platforms. The most standard form of protecting platforms from liability is to note (correctly!) that a platform is just a tool and is not the publisher or speaker of works posted/uploaded by third-party users. That's sensible. You can then (as the EU already does) put certain restrictions on those protections, such as requiring a form of a notice-and-takedown regime. But, the fundamental, common sense, idea is that a platform is the tool, and not the actual "speaker" of the third party content.

But JURI wiped that out. Instead, it explicitly states that any content shown via online platforms are the responsibility of those platforms by saying that such platforms "perform an act of communication to the public" in showing the content uploaded by users. This is a massive change and basically wipes out all intermediary liability protections for platforms:

Online content sharing service providers perform an act of communication to the public and therefore are responsible for their content. As a consequence, they should conclude fair and appropriate licensing agreements with rightholders. Therefore they cannot benefit from the liability exemption provided...

That's... bad. It's much, much worse than the original text from the commission, which made it clear that intermediary liability protections in the E-Commerce Directive still applied to such platforms. Here they explicitly remove that exception and say that platforms cannot benefit from such protections. As Reda points out, under this reading of the law almost any user-generated site on the internet will be in violation, and potentially at significantly greater legal liability than the various "pirate" sites people have complained about in the past:

By defining that platforms – and not their users – are the ones “communicating” uploaded works “to the public”, they become as liable for the actions of their users as if they had committed them themselves. Let’s imagine a company that makes an app for people to share videos of their cats. If even one user among millions uses the CatVideoWorld3000 app to record a Hollywood movie off a theater screen rather than their kitty, that’d be legally as bad as if the business’ employees had committed the copyright infringement themselves intentionally to profit off of it. The Pirate Bay, MegaUpload and Napster were all much more innocent than any site with an upload form will now be in the eyes of the law.

And that's not all that JURI did. It also outlawed image search with an amendment. No joke.

Use of protected content by information society services providing automated image referencing

Member States shall ensure that information society service providers that automatically reproduce or refer to significant amounts of copyright-protected visual works and make them available to the public for the purpose of indexing and referencing conclude fair and balanced licensing agreements with any requesting rightholders in order to ensure their fair remuneration. Such remuneration may be managed by the collective management organisation of the rightholders concerned.

This was not discussed previously and not recommended by the EU Commission. But, what the hell, while they're outlawing Google News, why not outlaw Google Images in the same shot.

There's a lot more in the text, but it's really, really bad. Effectively, the document envisions a world in which everything on the internet is "licensed" and any platform will be legally liable for any content on its platform. What you get in that world is not the internet -- the greatest communications medium ever made. What you get is... TV. A limited broadcast medium only for those who are pre-checked by gatekeepers.

It is incredibly important that the EU not move forward with this Directive. Contact the EU Parliament now and tell them to #SaveYourInternet before they vote on this proposal this Thursday.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Gary (profile), 3 Jul 2018 @ 9:02am

    Seems like it's what they want

    Doesn't seem like there is much question, they really want the internet rolled back so we have a few publishers acting as gatekeepers. Rightsholders are open about wanting that, and they have the clout to engage the politicians.
    Governments interested in control are just as happy. Far easier to pressure a few publishers than shut down millions of conversations.

  • icon
    Mason Wheeler (profile), 3 Jul 2018 @ 9:31am

    Trying to get this to not pass is not enough. We need to actually push back.

    We need to get a reform bill in Congress that undoes the damage of the DMCA and subsequent abuses. At the top of the agenda should be decreasing copyright terms, doing away with the morally indefensible notice-and-takedown regime, and stripping legal protection from DRM. If we begin to move things back in the right direction, it will take the wind out of the Europeans' sails by making it more difficult to claim they're following worldwide trends.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Jul 2018 @ 9:48am

    Links

    Unless everyone starts stripping the text that includes such snippets -- making URLs significantly less useful -- those links will still run afoul of this licensing/tax requirement. Thus, them declaring that a hyperlink is not covered is meaningless if the rest of the directive can only be read in a manner that would include nearly all links.

    Why would you assume the letters making up a hyperlink would be covered by the tax, when they say "shall not extend to acts of hyperlinking"? If I want to read it as pessimistically as possible, I might note that the transmission of a hyperlink is not part of the "act of hyperlinking"--IOW, you can make a link, you just can't share it. I don't find either of these to be reasonable interpretations of the text.

    • icon
      John Roddy (profile), 3 Jul 2018 @ 9:52am

      Re: Links

      Look at the address bar for this article. See the part that says "latest-text-eu-copyright-directive-shows-even-worse-than-expected-must-be-stopped"? That's the article title, which this text implies is a "snippet."

      • icon
        ShadowNinja (profile), 3 Jul 2018 @ 10:45am

        Re: Re: Links

        Well then, either we all go back to un-intuitive numbers for our URL's, or we need sites to use complete nonsense URL's. Like 'definitely-nothing-bad-about-cats' for the URL that links to today's weather at a weather site.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 3 Jul 2018 @ 11:43am

        Re: Re: Links

        I get it, but don't you think that's exactly the type of claim "shall not extend to acts of hyperlinking" was meant to help us with? It's quite a tortured reading to suggest the tax does extend to hyperlinking if the hyperlink happens to have some text embedded (especially if it needs to be there to work—technically, Techdirt links are valid if the text is removed).

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Jul 2018 @ 9:49am

    Once again, it appears this amendment was written by someone who has no functional understanding of how the internet works, and thus does not realize how badly drafted this proposal is

    Or by someone who does, and they are out to destroy the Internet. Everybody knows who the suspects are, they were behind SOPA, and this is a better version by the back door.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Jul 2018 @ 9:50am

    What language is the official law written in? Since the UK is (at least hypothetically) leaving the EU, perhaps French or German will have to be the governing language of the official document?

    While there should not in theory be any differences in meaning between the different translations, it's a sure bet that different interpretations of language will arise and have to be dealt with.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Jul 2018 @ 9:55am

    The EU's solution to finding needles is to burn down the haystacks.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Jul 2018 @ 10:05am

    All the sudden Brixit and breaking from the EU may have a point after all...

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 3 Jul 2018 @ 10:46am

      Re:

      Thinking the same. The EU has too much power and is using it to advance the agenda of a tiny minority rather than the for the goodwill of those it governs.

  • identicon
    TripMN, 3 Jul 2018 @ 10:07am

    The world governments need to push back by declaring these EU laws are illegal and unenforceable since they extend outside the EU and greatly impact the citizens of their own countries.

  • icon
    Andrew (profile), 3 Jul 2018 @ 10:14am

    Two things come to mind. First, let's just identify all European users a la:

    lauren.vortex.com/2018/06/12/a-modest-proposal-identifying-europeans-on-the-internet-for-their-p rotection

    Second, maybe a handful of large corporate players (Google, Amazon, etc) should just publicly announce they will no longer service EU countries at all. I bet that would last about an hour before MEPs suddenly achieved enlightenment.

  • icon
    Advocate (profile), 3 Jul 2018 @ 10:40am

    Let them do it. Only terrible test cases are ever enough to make the people rebel the next time... but wait, they never do.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 3 Jul 2018 @ 12:00pm

      Re:

      The last technology to cause similar problems was the Printing press, which allowed a few authors to get their works widely circulated. (I say a few authors, as the majority of the population could not get a work published due to capacity limitations in the Industry).

      All other technology leading up to the Internet, Phone Radio, film ans television, Either enabled faster and more convenient communications between two people, and over longer distances, or was a faster better printing press for the few authors able to get published via the technology.

      The Internet is potentially more revolutionary that the printing press because it allows anyone to publish their thoughts and stories, and to attract an audience away from the old publishers who rely on controlling the market to maximize their profits. Now, just like the old aristocracy, who also controlled the church by pushing spare sons in that direction) the old publishers are fighting tooth and nail to retain their control, as are politicians who can see their power being eroded by the communities that spring up on the Internet.

      I just hope that it does not require the wars and revolutions to create a new balance in society that the followed the invention of the printing press.

  • icon
    ShadowNinja (profile), 3 Jul 2018 @ 10:47am

    Outlawing image searches?!?

    I thought it was bad enough when someone sued google to get rid of the 'View Image' button on their image search page.

  • identicon
    Rekrul, 3 Jul 2018 @ 11:25am

    Politicians are corrupt and in the pocket of the copyright industry. Probably the only thing that would stop this is if a huge portion of the major internet companies shut off service to the EU. And not just for a day, but until this horrible proposal is permanently killed. Short of that, they're likely to vote overwhelmingly in favor of this. :(

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Jul 2018 @ 11:42am

    i still think the whole aim of these new 'laws' is to outlaw us, the people, and any site that is beneficial to the people as far as sharing absolutely anything is concerned. this is particularly valid when it comes to what governments, politicians, the powerful, the wealthy, the famous and all their friends are concerned! they want to know exactly what we are doing, saying, writing, reading, visiting, buying, selling, but dont want us to know anything about them and their escapades! on top of that, the entertainment industries have had their services enlisted so that the aforementioned governments dont get the revolutions that should ensue when the internet is blocked from being used by us in the manner it was designed, a free information sharing portal, the best invented so far. in return those industries, having been granted almost total immunity and carte blanche to run surveillance on everyone, everywhere, will be supplying whatever info the governments want about us in case there is any rebellion being talked about and being planned that would threaten any of those aforementioned from losing even an iota of the power they have grown to relish. the long and short of it all is we are being enslaved even more than we ever have been and an industry that relies on 'make believe' is at the center of fucking us over!!

