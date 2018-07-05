After Backlash To AT&T Chicanery... >>
(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Mike Masnick

Thu, Jul 5th 2018 11:58am


Filed Under:
decentralized, google reader, open internet, rss, silos, social media

Companies:
facebook, google



The Death Of Google Reader And The Rise Of Silos

from the the-changing-web dept

I've been talking a lot lately about the unfortunate shift of the web from being more decentralized to being about a few giant silos and I expect to have plenty more to say on the topic in the near future. But I'm thinking about this again after Andy Baio reminded me that this past weekend was five years since Google turned off Google Reader. Though, as he notes, Google's own awful decision making created the diminished use that allowed Google to justify shutting it down. Here's Andy's tweeted thread, and then I'll tie it back to my thinking on the silo'd state of the web today:

Many people have pointed to the death of Google Reader as a point at which news reading online shifted from things like RSS feeds to proprietary platforms like Facebook and Twitter. It might seem odd (or ironic) to bemoan a move by one of the companies now considered one of the major silos for killing off a product, but it does seem to indicate a fundamental shift in the way that Google viewed the open web. A quick Google search (yeah, yeah, I know...) is not helping me find the quote, but I pretty clearly remember, in the early days of Google, one of Larry Page or Sergey Brin saying something to the effect of how the most important thing for Google was to get you off its site as quickly as possible. The whole point of Google was to take you somewhere else on the amazing web. Update It has been pointed out to me that the quote in question most likely is part of Larry Page's interview with Playboy in which he responded to the fact that in the early days all of their competitors were "portals" that tried to keep you in with the following:

We built a business on the opposite message. We want you to come to Google and quickly find what you want. Then we’re happy to send you to the other sites. In fact, that’s the point. The portal strategy tries to own all of the information.

Somewhere along the way, that changed. It seems that much of the change was really an overreaction by Google leadership to the "threat" of Facebook. So many of Google's efforts from the late 2000s until now seemed to have been designed to ward off Facebook. This includes not just Google's multiple (often weird) attempts at building a social network, but also Google's infatuation with getting users to sign in just to use its core search engine. Over the past decade or so, Google went very strongly from a company trying to get you off its site quickly to one that tried to keep you in. And it feels like the death of Reader was a clear indication of that shift. Reader started in the good old days, when the whole point of an RSS reader was to help you keep track of new stuff all over the web on individual sites.

But, as Andy noted above, part of what killed Reader was Google attempting desperately to use it as a tool to boost Google+, the exact opposite of what Google Reader stood for in helping people go elsewhere. I don't think Google Reader alone would have kept RSS or the open web more thriving than it is today, but it certainly does feel like a landmark shift in the way Google itself viewed its mission: away from helping you get somewhere else, and much more towards keeping you connected to Google's big data machine.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 5 Jul 2018 @ 12:19pm

    Good ol’ Alphabet Masnick, shillin’ for Google by [checks notes] lambasting Google over its decision to shut down Google Reader.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Jul 2018 @ 12:32pm

    Single point of failure

    There are great feedreaders out there ... But Google Reader was a community and not easily replaced.

    Companies are fickle in general, and Google especially so. Over the long term, any community dependent on a single irreplaceable entity is going to die. Reader's code was maintained entirely by Google, not available outside of Google, and dependent on Google to continue running the infrastructure.

    RSS is inherently decentralized. They found a way to centralize it, and later proved the point of everyone who complains about that. Archive Team has a list of other such occurrences, and there's no reason to believe this will stop happening. We can't avoid silos by relying on the generosity of random companies; only something truly decentralized will work.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Jul 2018 @ 12:49pm

    The death of "don't be evil".

    ...the most important thing for Google was to get you off its site as quickly as possible. The whole point of Google was to take you somewhere else on the amazing web.

    Google's focus went from wanting to be useful to people to wanting to use people. Not that they don't still have a lot of useful stuff, but it's only there as a way of exploiting people. Stuff that doesn't help them with that goal eventually gets killed off with a big middle finger given to complainers.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Jul 2018 @ 12:56pm

    It was just so damned perfect. In a world where you go "How do I make a social network but isn't just another facebook or twitter?" and it was google reader.

    Google looked at google reader, inspected it, then turned around and shat all over it and tried to make a facebook clone that was a failure. Because why would you try to out facebook... facebook by trying to do everything it already did or adding features no normal human would understand or want.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Jul 2018 @ 12:58pm

    Oh God... the _last_ thing I need for my RSS feeds is "social integration". What I'm reading is absolutely nobody's concern and what other people read is definitely of no interest to me.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ray Trygstad (profile), 5 Jul 2018 @ 1:16pm

    Google Reader was my constant homepage until they killed it. It did exactly what I wanted it to do. I’m with Andy in mourning it’s passing.
    Google+ also killed off my favorite blog, John Walkenbach’s J-Walk Blog, (which had one of the most amazing online communities going) by luring John to Google+. Most of the wonderful community he’d built just drifted away; it was too hard to follow Google+ as a platform at the time.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 5 Jul 2018 @ 1:17pm

    Since I am on Linux, I use Liferea as my RSS reader, and did not miss Google Reader. Still, RSS has some limits (one of which is NOT social media connections), not all sites provide feeds, so while I currently have 22 sites on RSS, I still go to 18 other websites daily (they are in a folder in my bookmarks and open them all at once), because they don't have RSS.

    Oh, and I have no social media accounts, not even Google+ (which they push on me all the time).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Comboman, 5 Jul 2018 @ 1:34pm

    The quote you're looking for

    I believe this is the quote you were looking for, but it's from Steven Levy, not Larry or Sergey.

    [Google] was too good. If Excite were to host a search engine that instantly gave people information they sought, [Excite's CEO] explained, the users would leave the site instantly. Since his ad revenue came from people staying on the site—"stickiness" was the most desired metric in websites at the time—using Google's technology would be counterproductive. "He told us he wanted Excite's search engine to be 80 percent as good as the other search engines," … and we were like, "Wow, these guys don't know what they're talking about."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Jul 2018 @ 2:16pm

    And started the death of RSS

    And since then a number of sites stopped using RSS feeds or put the links behind a paywall. Even the so-called news aggregaters are selective about what they show unless I have my locater turned on (which I don't).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    SirWired, 5 Jul 2018 @ 3:00pm

    I can hardly blame Google for this

    Google had a product, a fine one, that nevertheless wasn't making money. They tried something different, it didn't work, so they pulled the plug.

    Google isn't a charity, and they have/had no obligation to keep money-losing products going indefinitely, no mater how beloved. (I'm wondering when Google Voice is going to get killed; other than charging great rates for international calls, I don't see where any revenue comes from there.)

    Google, as a company does a lot of good stuff, but at their core they are still a company that likes to turn a profit. It's foolish for anybody to rely on the parts of their enterprise that don't make money.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Rekrul, 5 Jul 2018 @ 3:07pm

    Ruining services is what Google does best. Many years ago, they bought Deja News, a Usenet newsgroup archiving service. Rather than keep DN's straight-forward UI, which was very flexible and their streamlined listing of results, Google slapped their web search UI on it, started sorting the results by popularity rather than any sort of sensible order, restricted it to about 3 results per screen, broke up threads into multiple pages, weirdly formatted into trees, obscured all email addresses, even though the people who posted real email addresses wanted them to be seen and hid "similar" results (often the very message you were searching for).

    Basically they destroyed it in an attempt to commercialize it and package it for people who don't have the faintest clue what newsgroups are. I haven't used it in years because the last time I tried, I couldn't find anything I was searching for, even though I KNEW it was in the database previously.

    Their support forum for YouTube is the most ass-backward, confusing site I've ever had the displeasure of using.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


