by Mike Masnick

Fri, Jul 20th 2018 3:34am


Irish Lawmakers Realizing The GDPR's Consent Requirements Seem A Bit Onerous, Want To 'Infer' Consent

from the oh-wait,-that-takes-work dept

Once again, we find lawmakers who seemingly championed "strong privacy" rules like the GDPR suddenly freaking out when they realize such laws might apply to government bodies as well. Once again, we have Jason Smith at Indivigital to thank for highlighting the latest mess. This time it involves Irish lawmakers trying to figure out how different government agencies can share data between those agencies in order to provide better services. But, here's the problem: doing so without "consent" would seem to violate the basic concepts of the GDPR, so the Minister of State for Public Procurement, Open Government and eGovernment, Patrick O'Donovan, decided to try to take the easy way out and say that the government should be able to "infer" consent, if someone made use of the government service in the past:

“That principle is accepted. It is a once only principle where if a person is availing of a service, it could be inferred that there is consent already contained in that by virtue of the fact that they have presented themselves to look for that particular support or service from the State.”

Now, personally, I agree that this seems like a perfectly reasonable standard for inferring consent under most reasonable conditions. But the problem is that the GDPR generally does not view things that way. This is yet another example of where people who view privacy through a singular lens of "don't do anything at all with my data," often fail to realize how extreme that position is, and how it limits perfectly normal functions.

But, in this case, it comes across as just another example of where governments are saying, "do as I say, not as I do..."

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    football, 20 Jul 2018 @ 3:41am

    Disagree completely

    I don't think that it's reasonable to assume that just because I use one government service, that they should be able to share that data with other services.
    And I think that we do need to take an extreme position with privacy, since once your data is shared, it's not possible to unshare it.
    If they want to share data, they can ask permission explicitly. I see nothing wrong with that.

    reply to this

  • icon
    tdlawyer (profile), 20 Jul 2018 @ 4:21am

    Contractual Basis?

    Just for fun, let's assume GDPR applies to them in full.

    If a person's request to a government agency necessarily requires processing, there is a basis for this in the GDPR already: to perform under a contract.

    The government could probably use this basis for all processing that is actually necessary to fulfill the constituent's request.

    Legitimate interests might justify some analysis thereof. Sharing... I don't know if legitimate interests justifies sharing information among agencies.

    At any rate, even if you could just infer consent, you'd have a new problem: your basis for processing is now consent, which is very inconvenient. Consent under GDPR is always revocable and cannot be made contingent on providing the service, which means all the government agencies sharing information on the basis of consent would need to tag all such data with some identifier which allows them to find and delete it later if the constituent revokes!

    Good thing they don't subject themselves to the GDPR rules that they think are so great when applied to everyone else! ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

    reply to this

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 20 Jul 2018 @ 5:07am

    Consent is easy...
    NO MEANS NO!
    You can not infer consent, because consent can be withdrawn at any time and you have to honor that!

    They want the right to ruin everyone else who told them the law was stupid & is trying to live up to a standard they decided they don't have to, because they are special.

    If the law does not apply to EVERYONE the law is broken.

    reply to this

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Jul 2018 @ 5:55am

    Some rules only work in the extreme.

    Once a RED light meant stop. Period.

    Now, due to political intervention a RED light means stop and the turn right on red.

    Before one could walk across the street.

    Now if one attempts to walk across the street the only safe time is when there are no cars present because there is always some nut case that will turn the corner at 40 MPH.

    Privacy is the same way. It is all or nothing. If there are exceptions to the rule some one will exploit those exception to such an extent that there is none.

    reply to this


