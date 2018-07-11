Shocker: DOJ's Computer Crimes And Intellectual Property Section Supports Security Researchers DMCA Exemptions
Well here's a surprise for you. The DOJ's Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section (CCIPS) has weighed in to support DMCA 1201 exemptions proposed by computer security researchers. This is... flabbergasting.
In case you don't know, Section 1201 of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) is the "anti-circumvention" part of the law. It's the part of the law that makes it infringement to get around any "technological measure" to lock down copyright covered material, even if breaking those locks has nothing whatsoever to do with copyright infringement. It's a horrible law that has created all sorts of negative consequences, including costly and ridiculous lawsuits about things having nothing to do with copyright -- including garage door openers and printer ink cartridges. In fact, Congress knew the law was dumb from the beginning, but rather than dump it entirely as it should have done, a really silly "safety valve" was added in the form of the "triennial review" process.
The triennial review is a process that happens every three years (obviously, per the name), in which anyone can basically beg the Copyright Office and the Librarian of Congress to create exemptions for cracking DRM for the next three years (an exemption -- stupidly -- only lasts those three years, meaning people have to keep reapplying). Over the years, this has resulted in lots of silliness, including the famous decision by the Librarian of Congress to not renew an exemption to unlock mobile phones a few years back. Many of the exemption requests come from security researchers who want to be able to crack systems without being accused of copyright infringement -- which happens more frequently than you might think.
Historically, law enforcement has often been against these exemptions, because (in general) they often appear to dislike the fact that security researchers find security flaws. This is, of course, silly, but many like to take a "blame the messenger" approach to security research. That's why this new comment from the DOJ's CCIPS is so... unexpected.
Many of the changes sought in the petition appear likely to promote productive cybersecurity research, and CCIPS supports them, subject to the limitations discussed below.
Incredibly, CCIPS even points out that those who are opposed to these cybersecurity research exemptions are misunderstanding the purpose of 1201, and that it should only be used to stop activity that impacts copyright directly. This is the kind of thing we've been arguing for years, but many companies and government agencies have argued that because 1201 helps them, no exemptions should be granted. But here, the DOJ explains that's not how it works:
Some comments opposing removal of any existing limitation on the security research exemption suggest, implicitly or explicitly, that the DMCA’s security research exemption itself poses a danger merely because it fails to prohibit a type of research to which the commenter objects. However, the purpose of the DMCA is to provide legal protection for technological protection measures, ultimately to protect the exclusive rights protected by copyright. As critically important as the integrity of voting machines or the safety of motorized land vehicles are the American public, the DMCA was not created to protect either interest, and is ill-suited to do so. To the extent such devices now contain copyrighted works protected by technological protection measures, the DMCA serves to protect those embedded works. However, the DMCA is not the sole nor even the primary legal protection preventing malicious tampering with such devices, or otherwise defining the contours of appropriate research. The fact that malicious tampering with certain devices or works could cause serious harm is reason to maintain legal prohibitions against such tampering, but not necessarily to try to mirror all such legal prohibitions within the DMCA’s exemptions.
There's a lot more in the comment, but... I'm actually impressed. Of course, the letter does note that part of the reason it wants this exemption is to enable security researchers to figure out how to crack into encrypted phones, but that's actually a reasonable position for the DOJ to take. Far better than seeking to backdoor encryption. Finding flaws is fair game.
All in all, this is a welcome development, having the DOJ's CCIPS recognize that security research is useful, and that it shouldn't be blocked by nonsense copyright anti-circumvention rules.
And this is why it needs to be repealed. There is no such exclusive right that necessitates DRM. (There's a reason it's called copy-right and not usage-right.) Here we have the DOJ mistakenly claiming that DRM protects copyright, but also together with it, the very interesting statement that the DMCA provides legal protection for DRM.
Why? Because of what DRM fundamentally is: hacking your computer and turning it against you, making it do things you do not want it to do. If it didn't specifically have the DMCA legitimizing it, it would be as illegal as any other form of computer hacking, and here we have the DOJ coming right out and admitting it.
Well, that's what needs to happen. It's more critical today than ever, in a world of data breaches and private surveillance, with malware abounding and bad actors like Facebook spying on you through your mobile device, that computer owners be able to assert their right of ownership over their own property. As long as DRM is treated as legitimate, we can't do that, and as long as the DMCA remains on the books, DRM remains legitimate.
The DMCA must die.
Don't be mistaken, it's just a small hiccup of sanity, they'll be back to trumpeting (this was intended) bad stuff pretty fast.
Re: Actlually, DMCA slows pirates from doing what they want:
Just like laws try to prevent alcoholics from hopping into high-powered vehicles and menacing every other person in proximity. -- You should in all instances FIRST blame those acting outside the law, especially when it's stealing content, which is entirely non-necessary. Copyright recognizes exclusive rights of ownership, abstract property rights in the intellectual realm.
You stop far short of the attacks on privacy and persons. Google, for instance, tries to use my computer against me to get every bit of data possible and then track me all over the net. -- And then gives NSA "direct access" to the collated data, according to Snowden.
And of course, any weakening of DMCA will be cheered here because helps pirates, ALWAYS a central goal here.
Re: Re: Actlually, DMCA trollspirates
Re: Re: Actlually, DMCA slows pirates from doing what they want:
DRM is a preemptive measure to try and stop piracy, and hurts those who obey the law more than those who do-not.
Re: Re: Re: Actlually, DMCA slows pirates from doing what they want:
Re: Re:
The central goal of weakening or altering the DMCA, by most anyone with their skin in the game, is to loosen copyright restrictions for the benefit of the public. Most people don’t have the money or the time to fight huge legal battles with megacorps/the government over things like Fair Use and incidental-but-not-intentional copyright infringement. A better DMCA would balance the rights of the copyright holders with the liberties of the general public so that one does not necessarily override the other while remaining fair to both. The notice-and-takedown system changing to notice-and-counternotice would be a good start.
Re: Re: Actlually, DMCA slows pirates from doing what they want:
Really? I don't remember any particular law mentioning HP statistics. Can you cite sources or are you just being emotional and dramatic?
"You should in all instances FIRST blame those acting outside the law"
Well we do Mr. Straw man.
"Google, for instance"
Dont use google. Next.
"And then gives NSA "direct access" to the collated data"
Still uses AT&T. Next.
"And of course, any weakening of DMCA will be cheered here because helps pirates"
What is and isn't in the DMCA, "pirates" could care less about. They go along doing what they do unhampered by these means. So exactly... How does this in any way help "Pirates?"
Re:
Even that is a misnomer. It's not a right; the temporary monopoly is a privilege granted with some (dubious) expectation of public benefit in return.
Hell, you don't believe that DMCA should block outright theft!
And that you run this non-surprise as a "shocker" in the key slot shows that your stock of pieces is low and your editorial judgment is lousy.
Re: Hell, you don't believe that DMCA should block outright theft!
Re:
You brought this on yourself by cheering on copyright's overstepping, even on things that other laws adequately cover.
You made your bed with shit and now you're angry because nobody else wants to lie in it.
Re:
Re: Re:
Of course, you can't prove a negative, but there's a pretty strong correlation here.
That said: this could have easily been accomplished through something other than the DMCA.
The accusation of Copyright is just the means to an end. Mostly used in what appears to be punishment rather than any protection of copyright.
Wonder how long John T. Lynch will be employed after this.
So now I can take over systems and sell exploits?
The title of this article confused me for a bit until I realized that the "Shocker" part wasn't being sarcastic. Not sure I've ever seen the word "shocker" used in a non-sarcastic fashion before...
What happened before this was
Really, was Copy protection REALLY a downhill battle??
NOT for the consumer..Who hardly even knew he could remove that Catalytic converter himself.
And EVEN today, Cracked software is only running about 1-5%..
Circumvention is another BIG word..it can mean those that HACK the game, but NOT crack it..Those that use Other programs to insert DATA while playing games, to give them advantage.
With this Law you have NO RIGHTS to change that Computer that controls your car. To make it better, faster, Anything, EXCEPT the piece of garbage it is..
The twists and turns of the legal system
